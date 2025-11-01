The Fashion Insider Diary: BY BANOO founder Persheng De Geer on celebrating the modern working woman

Finding the right work bag is a chore. Classic totes are too flimsy, while slouchy handbags rarely fit a laptop. This dilemma only adds to the rigmarole of curating the perfect in-office look. Yes, gone are the days of pencil skirts and heels but working women must strike the right balance between modest and modish - not an easy feat when juggling the job itself alongside everyday admin.

This is where BY BANOO steps in. The brand champions female functionality in all its glory, crafting pieces that not only slot neatly into the lives of the working woman, but also simplify them.

The brand was created for women who refuse to compromise on style or function. Founded by Swedish-Iranian sisters Persheng Babaheidari (now De Geer) and Perdica Babaheidari, the brand sprang from Persheng’s struggle as a management consultant to find a work bag that matched her ambition.

Pausing their promising careers, the sisters channelled all their effort into BY BANOO, offering sleek, high-quality bags and accessories designed to empower the modern careerist.

We spoke to co-founder and CEO Persheng about her hottest style tips and tricks for women on the go. Read on below.

The Fashion Diary Insider with Persheng De Geer

Date Night: A day at the office, ready for date night in the evening: a matching vest and skirt set from Mango, Sania D’mina shoes, and a bag from BY BANOO. © Perdsheng De Geer Persheng's wardrobe takes her from day-to-night with ease

© Persheng De Geer A pop of colour never goes amiss Holiday Style: Vacation in Rome - light linen pants from Massimo Dutti, a basic silk top from Filippa K, a bag from BY BANOO, and Chanel ballerinas.

A Day of Work: An autumn workday in New York - a wool coat from Toteme, paired with my Sania D’mina boots and a BY BANOO Briefcase, finished with Prada sunglasses. © Persheng De Geer The sister duo founded their brand to help stylish working women

© Perdsheng De Geer The CEO favours neutral tones and minimalist silhouettes A Chic Sunday Stroll: Coat and jeans from Toteme, boots from Sania D’mina, and my favourite croco-embossed leather briefcase from BY BANOO. .

An Outfit That Sparks Confidence: On my way to a short business trip: Toteme jeans, Sania D’mina boots, and a short blazer from COS, finished with Saint Laurent aviator sunglasses. © Persheng De Geer Scandi brands are the founder's go-to for sleek staples

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

My style is rooted in Scandinavian minimalism, but I like to add stand-out pieces that bring a playful and unique touch to my wardrobe.

What is the story behind the brand?

When I was working as a management consultant, I struggled to find practical work bags that also matched my personal style. That’s why my sister and I founded BY BANOO - to offer luxurious yet functional work bags that elevate your outfit instead of compromising it.

© Persheng De Geer The BY BANOO founders have nailed the art of business-chic

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of work or events?

A matching set - either a suit or a skirt with a vest - paired with kitten heels or loafers. It’s the perfect in-between look that works just as well for a full day at the office as it does for an evening event.

How do you balance comfort and style?

To be completely honest, I’m very rarely uncomfortable. The whole philosophy of my brand is that you shouldn’t have to compromise, and I look for that same uncompromising quality when adding new pieces to my wardrobe. I just know that if I don’t feel comfortable in a garment, I won’t wear it.

What are your go-to brands?

Scandinavian fashion has so many gems I love to keep in my wardrobe. My go-to brands are Toteme, Dagmar, and HOPE Stockholm.

© Persheng De Geer Sisters Persheng Babaheidari (De Geer) and Perdica Babaheidari

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

Yes, I love Tamara Kalinic and Tania Sarin. If I could swap wardrobes with anyone, it would definitely be them. They both master the art of a capsule wardrobe, but always with fun, standout pieces that elevate the whole look.

What are your must-have accessories and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I always wear the same set of bracelets, which I honestly rarely take off - the same goes for my rings and necklaces. What I tend to switch up are belts, earrings, and sunglasses. My absolute must-haves are oversized sunglasses, like Phoebe Philo or Tom Ford, that can instantly elevate even the most simple look. And then I love having a pair of more classic ones, like Ray-Ban Wayfarers or Saint Laurent, which act as the cherry on top and tie the whole outfit together.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe and designs?

I’m not much of a sworn trend follower. My best tip is to focus on building a strong base wardrobe - that way it only takes a few updates to achieve a more current look, like adding wider trousers or an oversized suit. Since I’ve always loved fashion and I’m quite social media savvy, it’s easy to stay on top of what’s trending. But most importantly, I choose pieces I personally find beautiful, not just what happens to be in fashion at the moment.

© Persheng De Geer The designer leans towards clean, timeless pieces no matter the occasion

What kind of woman do you design for?

I design for smart and ambitious women who value quality and recognisable design over logos. Think of the busy, super-chic businesswoman - coffee in one hand, phone meeting in the other - rushing down the street to her next meeting. That’s the woman I’m designing for.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

My strategy is to keep the base of the outfit clean and timeless, and then elevate it with one standout element - whether it’s a chic blouse, bold jewellery, or a statement bag.