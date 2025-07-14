Wimbledon has officially drawn to a close, with Jannik Sinner taking home the championship title for 2025.

The annual showcase may be tennis’s most prestigious Grand Slam, but off the court, it’s become a style spectacle in its own right. From crisp white tailoring to summer florals and old-money accessories, the tournament’s guest list delivers a masterclass in polished courtside dressing.

Yet beyond the linen suits and preppy Wimbledon whites, there’s another subtle flex at play: the wrist game.

Luxury watch spotting has become a covert sport of its own, with celebrity attendees and players alike flashing everything from rare Rolexes to vintage Cartiers.

This year, a stream of notable names from the Princess of Wales to Molly-Mae Hague showed off their horological prowess, with famed models from Patek Philippe to Hublot cropping up in the crowd.

We spoke to Robertino Altieri, CEO of online luxury watch retailer WatchGuys.com about the best watches he spotted in the Wimbledon audience this year.

Best luxury watches spotted at Wimbledon 2025:

© WireImage The Princess of Wales "Princess Catherine attended the Wimbledon finals wearing her signature Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier, a timeless and refined choice that perfectly matched her cream pleated skirt suit. The watch features a polished stainless steel bracelet, silver guilloché dial with Roman numerals, and Cartier’s signature blue cabochon crown partially recessed into the case. The Ballon Bleu is known for its subtle elegance and has become one of Catherine’s most-worn pieces for public appearances. This 33mm model has a current market value of approximately $6,500. It was a gift from Prince William for their 2014 anniversary."

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Molly-Mae Hague "Former Love Island contestant and influencer Molly-May Hague attended day two of the Wimbledon wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus. Paired with a Dior Khaki shirt-dress and black Lady Dior purse, the rose gold watch certainly stood out on her wrist. The Nautilus 7118/1R has a silvery opaline dial with a 'wave' pattern. The numerals and hour markers are also rose gold with a luminescent coating for when it catches the light. This is a luxurious flex for the once-TV star, with a value over $100,000."

© WireImage Leomie Anderson "Runway model Leomie Anderson appeared courtside on day eight, wearing a leather jacket and a midi skirt, matched with cowboy boots and a large Cartier Santos De Cartier. This choice of watch shows Anderson’s style, as this popular model is now commonly seen worn on both men and women. The watch was crafted in 1904, with aviators in mind. But nowadays it's a fashion statement, made of steel with an opaline white dial. It retails for $8,250, and is one of the latest must-haves for fashion enthusiasts."

© Anadolu via Getty Images Britney Theriot "Britney Theriot sat court-side day with her partner, Russell Crowe, wearing a matching 40mm Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (ref. 126508). Theriot’s watch technically holds a higher value, thanks to her choice of the gold bracelet. This much-loved model is made of 18k yellow gold with a white dial and tachymetric scale engraved in the bezel. This collectors item retails for $48,000 and can be found on the second market valued a little over $50,000."

© Getty Images Emma Navarro "Emma Navarro arrived on day two for her match against Petra Kritova wearing a De Bethune DB28XS Starry Seas. This is clearly a favourite piece, as we have seen her sporting this stunning piece before. But it's no wonder why she loves this unique piece so much. Each model has a unique dial made of blued and polished grade 5 titanium, featuring a 'random guilloché' design dotted with white-gold stars. It is meant to mimic the appearance of the ocean, and has a market value around $100,000."

© Getty Images for AELTC Ambar Driscoll "Influencer Ambar Driscoll arrived day three wearing a white vest and matching skirt polka-dotted with strawberries, and a dainty Cartier Panthere De Cartier Small on her wrist. This is yet another Cartier watch model that is iconic, and especially popular among women. The watch was created in the 80s, giving it a retro feel, with a mix of yellow gold and steel along the bracelet and bezel. This watch retails for $8,850."

© POOL/AELTC/AFP via Getty Images Aryna Sabalenka "Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka proved her amazing style once again, arriving at her Ladies’ Single Quarter Final match wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak (ref. 15551BC.ZZ.D405CR.01) Diamond Bezel. The green coloured watch matched her nails, showing that Sabalenka is meticulous on and off the court. The Royal Oak has a green dial and matching green leather strap. The rest of the watch is made of 18k white gold and fully adorned with brilliant-cut diamonds across the case and bezel, and holds a market value of $85,000."

© CameraSport via Getty Images Belinda Bencic "Belinda Bencic arrived at her Ladies’ Single fourth round match, sporting a Rolex Datejust President 279178. This classic choice of Rolex shows that the mother and seasoned tennis players know her stuff, on and off court. The President is made of 18k yellow gold, with a diamond dial. It’s a classy piece, with a market value of $45,000."