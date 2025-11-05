Dove Cameron radiates gothic glam in 'naked' dress during first public outing since engagement

On Tuesday night, Hollywood’s inner circle gathered to celebrate the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards. Celebrities from actors to musicians flocked to New York en masse, making the most of the bash to showcase their unmatched sartorial prowess.

Among the crowd was Dove Cameron, who hit the red carpet alongside her new fiancée David Damiano. The actress and singer sported a longline gown constructed from whimsical, sheer black mesh with sprawling gold velvet leaf detailing. A plunging neckline, fine spaghetti straps and a backless design made for a sensual look with a glamorous, gothic twist.

© FilmMagic Dove Cameron attended the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel

Dove teamed the ethereal number with a pair of towering, open-toe heels in a silky champagne hue. She wore her jet black hair swept back in a slick, high ponytail, with two curled bangs gently framing her glowing beauty blend. A porcelain complexion, a brown, glossy lip and a sharp, bronzed eyeshadow palette accentuated her striking facial features.

Her partner opted for a slouchy, charcoal-grey suit complete with a loose, double-breasted suit featuring a classic pinstripe print. A crisp white shirt, styled partially unbuttoned in true rock ‘n’ roll fashion, was coolly layered underneath.

© GC Images The star was joined by beau Damiano David

Naked dresses like Dove’s have exploded in popularity throughout the course of the year. From Margot Robbie to Dakota Johnson, celebrities have been toying with the nude trend en masse, despite certain controversies such as Cannes Film Festival’s divisive banning of the theme for 2025.

Regardless, fashion continues to cover nudity. Designers such as Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Tom Ford all incorporated elements of nudity into their collections - creating a mix of shock and sensuality while pushing the boundaries of the fashion industry.

Fast forward to today, and independent brands such as Nensi Dojaka, Molly Goddard and Yuhan Wang have championed see-through looks in recent seasons, using whimsical textures such as lace and tulle to create an elegant take on transparent garments.