Rachel Zegler steals the show in unmissable sequin gown for milestone moment

It’s been quite a year for yellow. The reign of butter yellow shone the spotlight on vibrant hues throughout 2025, with fashion insiders from street style enthusiasts to top-notch designers injecting the dopamine-inducing tone into their collections.

Taking to the red carpet while attending the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards on Tuesday, Rachel Zegler inserted herself among the fanbase. The 24-year-old stepped out in an unmissable sequinned gown hailing from Alex Perry’s pre-fall 2025 collection, featuring a bold canary yellow hue, a strapless design and a fluted mermaid skirt that kissed the ground as she walked. The look was styled by Sarah Slutsky Tooley.

© Variety via Getty Images Rachel Zegler attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2025 held at The Plaza Hotel

The actress, who recently starred in Jamie Lloud’s Evita at the London Palladium, completed her after-hours attire with a sleek, gold-edged clutch and a diamond choker, adding an extra dose of dazzle to her resplendent look. A chocolate, faux fur shawl was draped over the crook of her elbow - nodding to one of the season’s hottest trends inspired by high octane 80s dress codes.

Rachel wore her silky, dark chocolate tresses down loose with a glamorous middle parting, opting for an old-Hollywood makeup blend. A dewy, honied complexion, a matte rose lip and a blushed finish made for a glowing palette.

© Getty Images The star wore a canary yellow gown by Alex Perry for the event

Later that night, the singer took to the stage at the event as an honouree to address the audience. She read from her phone, which was aptly cased in a matching yellow protector, while paying homage to the event’s theme of sisterhood.

The Hunger Games actress was seen embracing fellow Hollywood insider Demi Moore at the bash. The latter looked timeless in a strapless, sculpted black peplum top, teamed with straight-leg trousers and white heels. The pair celebrated together following the news that they were both named Glamour’s 'Women of the Year.'

Rachel’s fans were quick to commend her outfit for the evening. “The colour of the dress is amazing,” one wrote, while another said: “Oh my gawddd she looks gorgeous.” A third penned: “That’s my girl.”