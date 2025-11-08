A look back at Princess Eugenie’s best Y2K partywear moments

History shows that royals often get off lightly - whether it’s a full-blown scandal or a minor fashion misstep, their status usually ensures a swift sweep under the rug. But there was one force even they couldn’t escape: the unstoppable reign of Noughties style.

Despite the era's love of neon, the Noughties was a dark time for fashion. Owl necklaces, low-rise jeans, Paul’s Boutique bags and all things diamanté clashed to create an unforgettable chapter in fashion history - one that even the Royal Family couldn’t avoid.

A teenager during the 2000s, Princess Eugenie experienced the full force of Y2K dress codes. Alongside her sister, Princess Beatrice, the royal often dabbled in trends of the time, culminating in a colourful partywear wardrobe we simply had to revisit.

Flick back through the pages of royal fashion history and discover Princess Eugenie’s best Y2K partywear looks below.

Princess Eugenie’s best Y2K partywear moments:

© UK Press via Getty Images Sequin Bolero Princess Eugenie arrived at The Firehouse Club in London to mark her 17th birthday sporting a dark silver sequin bolero with short, ruffled sleeves. The Y2K piece was layered over a black chiffon dress with a scooped neckline and wrap detailing across the bodice.



© FilmMagic More Sequins Back in 2009, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their mother Sarah Ferguson attended the premiere of The Young Victoria in LA. For the event, Princess Eugenie slipped into an unmissable gold sequin mini dress with a wide neckline and capped sleeves.



© Getty Images ...More Sequins In September 2011, the royal dazzled once again in her trusty sequin bolero while celebrating Freddie Mercury's 65th birthday, in aid of The Mercury Phoenix Trust at The Savoy Hotel. A vibrant red strapless dress made for a festive choice.



© Getty Images Sash-tastic Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and her daughter graced the scene at the the VIP launch party for Marchesa's SS06 collection in Selfridges. For the bash, Eugenie wore a coral-hued blouse with flutter sleeves and contrast printed trims, tied at the waist with a thick black sash and teamed with black jeans.



© WireImage Coral Moment A true Noughties relic - coral. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were pictured together at the Veuve Clicquot Gold Cup Polo Final, with Eugenie sporting a sweet coral-hued midi dress featuring a layered V-neckline, flutter sleeves and orange-raspberry contrasting pleats.



© WireImage for MAC Cosmetics Kimono Craze Papped walking hand-in-hand with her mother, Princess Eugenie was seen at a fragrance-themed event wearing a kimono-style blouse with a tropical floral print. A pair of knee-length leggings and white sandals completed the nostalgic look.