Sydney Sweeney just styled her leather trench the cool girl way - as a micro mini dress with knee-high boots

In recent weeks, it’s become overly clear that Sydney Sweeney is in her high-fashion era. From sitting in the stands to watch the Dodgers in micro mini denim shorts to sporting the most spectacular naked dress the fashion sphere has ever seen on the red carpet and standing on stage at the NASCAR championships in a triple threat leather look, the 28-year-old actress has taken the world by storm with her recent style game.

Showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, Sydney stepped out in New York City yesterday in not one, two or even three stellar autumnal looks, but four, all of which were just as dreamy as each other.

One look on our list of ensembles to re-create this season, however, was her luxe-leather tonal tease, which saw her style a trench coat-style jacket as a micro mini dress.

© GC Images The tonal look oozed effortless sophistication in more ways than one

The cream coloured outer-wear delight was made all the more cool thanks to the addition of a pair of slim-fitting knee-high heeled boots in the same colour. To bring the ensemble together, Sydney wore her beloved Miu Miu ‘Aventure Embossed-Logo Leather Shoulder Bag’ in one hand and added a set of brown tinted aviator style sunglasses.

© GC Images Sydney's look proved just how chic a tonal colour blocking look can be

The mini dress hybrid in question was courtesy of Sportsmax and was put together by Sydney’s go-to stylist, Molly Dickson, who has been responsible for many of her most recent looks.

© GC Images Sydney's new bob hairstyle is bang on trend for AW25

For Hair, Sydney wore her newly chopped blonde bob out in a simple, yet ultra-enviable, middle part style.

If you’ve been keeping up with the fashion set and their autumn outfits, you’ll know that styling a trench coat with nothing underneath is how the It-Girls are doing it. Swedish model and muse Elsa Hosk championed the movement this time last year when she stepped out in a classic long version, worn cinched at the waist and with a silky headscarf.

Autumn weather is by far the hardest time of the year to dress for, but thanks to Sydney, a leather cropped trench worn as a mini dress seems to be a hot contender for the coolest style hack of the season.