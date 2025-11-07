Taylor Swift perfects wearing sheer lace tights with knee-high boots for date night

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift perfects the art of wearing sheer lace tights with knee-high boots for date night

The singer was seen walking hand in hand with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, in New York on Thursday night

Taylor Swift at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Multi-millionaire, budding bride, the biggest name in pop music, winner of 14 Grammy Awards and best friends with Gigi Hadid, it’s no secret that Taylor Swift has a lot going for her. And let’s not forget her iconic girl-next-door style. 

When she’s not performing around the globe to hundreds of thousands in a slew of custom-made sequin corsets and a floating gown, the American sweetheart keeps her off-duty style elegantly laid back. Proving just how chic a classic outfit concoction can be for date night with your significant other, Taylor was seen sporting an all black look for a night out in NYC on Thursday, and we’re taking notes. 

Walking hand in hand with her footballer fiancé, Travis Kelce, on Thursday night, the 35-year-old perfected French-girl-chic in a simple black wrap skirt and fluffy knitted crew jumper. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen in NoHo on November 06, 2025 in New York City© GC Images
Taylor's casual yet cute outfit is perfect for laid-back date nights

To elevate the combination, Taylor added a pair of seriously chic luxe lace tights and a pair of heeled black leather knee-high boots. Lace tights in all forms will forever be a fan favourite come autumn, Victoria Beckham being the blueprint for styling the hosiery statement effortlessly for all occasions. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen in NoHo on November 06, 2025 in New York City© GC Images
Taylor's lace tights featured floral rose motifs

To complete her look, Taylor wore her bronde locks back in a low bun, her fringe left out. For makeup, she kept her porcelain complexion natural and elevated things with her signature, black winged liner and ruby red lipstick. 

More often than not, when she’s not touring the globe or supporting her husband-to-be in the football stadium stands, Taylor can be seen out with her friends, sporting knee-high boots and a mini skirt of some kind. 

Taylor Swift seen in NoHo on November 03, 2025 in New York City© GC Images
The singer loves a heeled knee-high boot option

Just a few days ago, she and her supermodel best friend Gigi Hadid were spotted en route to a girls' night out in New York City, the Ophelia singer styling a navy pleated skirt and cape, and a pair of snakeskin brown boots. 

If you want an easy way to spruce up an AW25 look, Kristina Falke, international PR Director of hosiery brand Falke, previously told H! Fashion: “With black dresses and black tights with a pattern, you look different. With the patterns and bright colours, you should put on the tights and then choose what you wear. But with a black dress, anything goes.”

