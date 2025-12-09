Jeweller Dinny Hall on resisting throwaway culture, optimism and how bones influenced her latest collection

By now, we all recognise the value of investing in jewellery for longevity – and to achieve this status, it must embody three essential pillars: timelessness, strength and style. It’s a proposition that jeweller Dinny Hall has trailblazed since launching her eponymous brand in 1985.

After graduating as a goldsmith from art and design college Central St Martin's, Dinny’s work quickly gained notoriety, earning her a reputation as one of the foremost emerging talents in the jewellery and fashion world. By 1988, her pieces were featured on the catwalks, sparking the start of an impressive roster of A List clients: Naomi Campbell, David Bowie, Margot Robbie and Kate Moss, to name a few.

Dinny Hall founded her eponymous jewellery label in 1985 The iconic Wave collection has been reimagined for the brand's 40th anniversary

Part of Dinny Hall’s allure lies in the fluidity of its design. Think necklaces made of interlocking hoops, rings that curl through the length of the fingers as well as around them and stud earrings that crawl up the ears.

And now, to celebrate 40 years of her iconic designs, the brand has launched Icons: Reborn – a bold new collection that reimagines its iconic Wave and Toro collections for a new era. Whilst the Wave pieces emulate Dinny’s fascination with bones, the Toro pieces are part-inspired by the boldness of bullfighting paraphernalia. Quite the collection.

Dinny Hall is renowned for its timeless, yet playful, designs "I sometimes design on a whim, with a light heart," Dinny tells HELLO!

Where did you seek inspiration when creating the Icons: Reborn pieces? Wave came from a trip to the Natural History Museum and a fascination with bones. Their sculptural shapes, their strength and surprisingly, their fluidity. I sketched them in detail and gradually these iconic forms emerged. They were, even if I say so myself, well ahead of their time. I genuinely believe they influenced many jewellery designers working today, even if they’re not aware of it… I certainly helped pave the way. Toro was inspired by a mix of influences: mythological Minotaurs, the powerful curve of a bull’s horn and a love of Gucci loafers, which I saw as the very height of style at the time! There was also an equestrian element and a fascination with the boldness of bullfighting paraphernalia. All of these threads rolled into one, and there’s so much you can do with the form of a bull’s horn that my entire Signature Collection actually stems from Toro. What is your favourite piece from the collection and why? I have two favourites: the large drop hoops from Toro and the chunky Wave chain bracelet from Wave. Both pieces have a strong, sculptural quality that still feels modern and they’re incredibly comfortable worn next to the skin. They capture the essence of what I love in jewellery - bold, tactile and timeless.

How does Icons: Reborn speak to wider AW25 trends? I had a hunch that both Wave and Toro would come back on trend - good modern design has longevity and it can be reinvented for a whole new generation of jewellery lovers. Just like a great recipe, it can be reborn, reimagined, and enjoyed all over again.

How does Icons: Reborn honour your brand's heritage? You can see that good design truly transcends time and that, for me, is the essence of our heritage. Every piece begins in my sketchbook and is shaped through the mind and the heart, then worked and re-worked until it feels exactly right. Revisiting Wave and Toro shows how those original ideas still hold their power today, carrying the same integrity and craftsmanship that have defined the brand from the very beginning.

After 40 years in business, what is your favourite memory from running Dinny Hall? Opening my first store in Notting Hill in 1992, without question. It was the moment everything became real – my designs had a home and I felt the excitement of starting something that could grow into a lifelong journey. To still be here now, seeing generations of customers come through the doors, has been incredible.

If Icons: Reborn had a soundtrack, what would it be and why? It would have to be Fleetwood Mac - The Chain. It feels timeless, strong and unbreakable - just like the Wave chain!

How do you strike a balance between timelessness and fun when designing jewellery? I sometimes design on a whim, with a light heart – though that’s a tricky balance! I laugh all the time and tend to see life through rose-tinted glasses, some might say. That optimism and playfulness inevitably find their way into my designs, keeping them joyful while still grounded in timeless craftsmanship.

Why is it so important for you to produce pieces that have a long life span? I don’t believe in throwing jewellery away. I want my designs to have meaning, to be rooted in style rather than fleeting fashion and to resist throwaway culture. Longevity is at the heart of everything I create - pieces that can be cherished and worn for years, even generations.

What jewellery pieces are most personal to you? The designs that are influenced by my mother’s jewellery, some of my vintage pieces that remind me of my travels and my collection of hoops and gold rings, especially my Tanzanite ring. These pieces carry personal stories and memories, making them particularly meaningful to me.

How does it make you feel when you see someone wearing Dinny Hall designs? Absolutely delighted and so proud. There’s nothing better than seeing my pieces worn and loved in the real world. Any exciting plans or projects for 2026 that we can know about? We’ve just opened a new concept store in Leeds’ Victoria Quarter Arcade called Jewel Box. It’s not only showcasing our Icons: Reborn collection but also highlighting all the incredible gemstones we use in our gold jewellery collections. I’ve always had a love of gemmology and gemstones. Keep an eye out for exciting developments in both the store and the collections.



