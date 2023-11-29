17 Luxury watches for every occasion

A luxury timepiece will forever be one of the world's most notable accessories.

Despite the influx of technological watches, there will always be a place for classical time tellers made with intricate craftsmanship and artisan techniques.

In today’s world, we are simply spoiled for choice when it comes to time-telling arm candy. Some styles are opulent and elegant and others are more sturdy and simple. Whatever you wish for in a watch you can guarantee there's a silhouette for you.

From everyday essentials designed to last a lifetime to delicate diamond-encrusted dials designed for an evening out, here are just a few of our favourite luxury watches for every occasion.

How we chose the pieces:

Price: From designer delights to high street statements, I have chosen a range of products from various price points however they all reside under the 'luxury' category. Because of the brand, materials and precious gems used in some of these products, some are at a higher price point than others.

Occasion: I have chosen to split my selection into either an ‘everyday’ or an ‘evening’ category to ensure that there is a watch for multiple occasions.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Luxury Evening Watches:

Diamantissima Watch, 27mm Gucci There’s nothing more timeless than black on black and this dainty diamante etched Gucci watch is as timeless as it gets. Paired with the etched face is a rose gold face and a supple leather strap. Perfect for those outfits that require an accessory that blends in.

£905.00 AT GUCCI

Oval Charm Gold-Plated Chain Bracelet Wrist Watch Rosefield Possibly my favourite High Street watch out there, this chain bracelet wristwatch from Rosefield ticks all the right boxes. Designed to look more like a traditional bracelet than a watch, this simple statement is the ultimate practical accessory for when you don’t want to wear a traditional watch.

£130.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Greca Goddess Watch Versace Inspired by Versace’s famed Greca bracelet, this watch rendition in gold is a timeless classic that every fashion lover will appreciate.

£1,060.00 AT VERSACE

Première Édition Originale Chanel As far as evening watches go, this Chanel number is everything you could ever wish for in an elegant timepiece. A statement on its own paired with a black gown or matching pantsuit, this watch is the epitome of Chanel.

£5,200 AT CHANEL

Gem Dior Dior This asymmetrical accent piece from Dior celebrates Mr Dior's couture collections, taking inspiration from the designer's fabric swatches. I love how the open clasped strap accentuated the asymmetrical watch face, contradicting the precise je ne sais quoi that couture pieces are known for.

£7,700.00 AT DIOR

Serpenti Tubogas Watch Bulgari An iconic silhouette in the fashion world and a style on every fashion lover's wishlist, the Bulgari Serpenti is a cult classic in its own right. As far as I am concerned this wrap-around watch would make a pair of Pyjamas look like a luxury red carpet look.

£18,200.00 AT BULGARI

Alhambra watch, small model Van Cleef & Arpels A timeless symbol for good luck, Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra collection is an iconic motif in the world of luxury. I love how the face of this watch is in the shape of the famed four-leaf clover, elegantly highlighting the timeless craftsmanship Van Cleef & Arpels are so famous for. £7,900.00 AT VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

Luxury Everyday Watches:

Clair De Rose Tudor Designed to fit on your wrist with a number of existing bracelets or alone, this classic steel case watch will be with you every step of the way. I love how this classic style has been glammed up with a dash of sapphire crystals around the face. £2,640 AT TUDOR

Herbelin Art Déco Gold PVD Stainless Steel Watch Herbelin Apart of Herbelin’s famed Art Déco collection, this particular time-teller is as classic as it gets. Made in Switzerland from scratch-proof high-quality stainless steel, you can rest assured that it will remain as good as new, even when worn every day.

£515.00 AT FIRST CLASS WATCHES

What If…green? Swatch I love a quirky watch because, after all, it is still an accessory. This green-toned square-faced watch from Swatch is the perfect talking piece for those not afraid to stand out. I also love how it gives a subtle pop of colour to any monochrome outfit.

£91.00 AT SWATCH

Dolcevita X Yvy Longines The epitome of quiet luxury, this Longines watch with a double buckled leather strap is just as dreamy as it looks. Although the watch strap is interchangeable for various colours and styles, I love the leather tan colourway and can imagine it worn over a plain white shirt sleeve.

£3,650.00 AT LONGINES

Poplar 35mm Vivienne Westwood I am obsessed with the added charm on this Vivienne Westwood watch because it makes it feel more like a bracelet than a practical accessory. I also love how durable the black leather will be over time.

£227.00 AT FARFETCH

Chessin Ted Baker For those after a hint of pink, this ballet core-approved Crystal Embellished Watch with a round face is for you. The strap is made from ​​100% Vegan Bovine Leather and is engraved with a lace design face.

£155.00 AT TED BAKER

Carson Premium Lady Moonphase Tissot I love a pop of colour, especially on gloomy winter days and this light blue Tissot timepiece is the perfect way to inject a subtle colourful statement into your everyday wardrobe. My favourite part about this piece is that you can track the moon’s phases, which not only adds a cute addition to the face but if you're that way intended you can also stay in touch with your inner lunar energy.

£340.00 AT TISSOT

Classic Olivia Burton This classic pearlescent gold mesh number with Swarovski crystals is the perfect everyday statement. Simple yet elegant this style can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion.

£99.00 AT OLIVIA BURTON

DS-2 Lady Powermatic 80 Certina An everyday watch with a touch of elegance. I am in love with the chunky gold case paired with the shimmering mother-of-pearl face and cream leather strap. This particular style would look amazing paired next to a bunch of existing gold bracelets. £870.00 AT CERTINA

DNA Pearl Hey Harper If you’re wanting a watch that blends into your existing arm-candy collection then this chain-linked ensemble is for you. Made from stainless steel and adorned with a singular Swarovski crystal on the dial, this understated elegant watch bracelet will fit into your collection nicely. £130.00 AT HEY HARPER

