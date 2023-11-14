Black Friday Luxury Jewellery: What Every Fashion Girl Has on Their Wish List

Did you know that the word jewel derives from the old French word 'jouel', which translates directly as a plaything, or toy? This was thought to be because only wealthy people could afford jewellery, and so they referred to them as toys.

Jewellery shopping should be a thought-out process, so that any new bijoux doesn't end up collecting dust in a box, but is instead something to be admired and adored.

Like clothing, personality is expressed through how we accessorise. Those unafraid to make a statement may do so via chunky, vivid rings, or perhaps those who are more at home with minimalism would appreciate something elegant and understated.

Whatever the choice, whatever the occasion – selecting a piece for investment is a process that should be enjoyed and savoured. Black Friday is fast approaching, and with it comes an often overwhelming influx of deals and offers to get to grips with, lest you waste your money on an unnecessary panic buy.

How we chose the pieces in our Black Friday Luxury Jewellery edit:

Brands: We've combed through our favourite jewellery websites, from Monica Vinader to Pandora, to bring you our ultimate Black Friday luxury jewellery wish list. While not all the brands have necessarily unleashed their 2023 deals just yet, we've used our insider knowledge and taken into account previous Black Friday deals to predict which websites will be offering some unmissable savings.

Variety: Spanning timeless bangles, future heirloom rings, and unmissable cool-girl necklaces, we've curated a broad jewellery edit so there's something to suit all tastes.

The best Black Friday Luxury Jewellery pieces to shop now:

1/ 7 Pandora Black Friday Luxury Jewellery Deals Wishbone Earring Set Pandora brought the goods last year, offering 30% off selected items, 20% off everything else and dropping its sale four days early for Pandora Club members. We're expecting similarly generous deals this year, and in the event of a site-wide sale, we're lusting after these cubic zirconia hoops featuring a dainty crescent moon charm.

£130.00 AT PANDORA 2/ 7 Monica Vinader Black Friday Luxury Jewellery Deals Signature Link Bangle For full access to Monica Vinader's 2023 Black Friday deals, you need to subscribe so you can participate in its daily Flash Sales (up to 50% off) and get 30% off everything else. If you're a capsule wardrobe obsessive, this link bangle, crafted from 18k gold vermeil would make for the perfect everyday staple.

£295.00 AT MONICA VINADER 3/ 7 Missoma Black Friday Luxury Jewellery Deals Harris Reed In Good Hands Chunky Beaded Gemstone Necklace Last year, Missoma offered a blanket discount of 30% off all its pieces, no code required with the saving automatically showing up in your basket. We reckon the royal-approved London jewellery brand will be similarly generous this year, and once the deals are revealed, we're keen to get our hands on this cool-girl pendant created in collaboration with Harris Reed featuring lustrous pearls and Georgian-inspired hands. £235.00 AT MISSOMA 4/ 7 Vrai Black Friday Luxury Jewellery Deals Signet Ring Vrai's 2023 gift with purchase deal allows you to receive a complimentary sterling silver bezel bracelet with any order that exceeds $450. There will also be discount codes, and the exact savings will be received very shortly. Traditionalists tend to dictate that non-heirloom signet rings are unworthy, but Vrai's rose gold version, featuring a sustainably grown diamond in the centre, is refined, elegant and speaks for itself. £1,547.00 AT VRAI 5/ 7 Net-A-Porter Black Friday Luxury Jewellery Deals Old But Still Influential Earrings Completedworks Net-A-Porter never disappoints in the sale department, and Black Friday is no exception. It has wasted no time in dishing out some killer early offers, and when the rest of the discounts finally drop, we're going to have to make some tough decisions whittling down our wish list. In the meantime, we're eyeing up these dangly pearl earrings by Completedworks featuring pretty cubic zirconia clusters which are already 50% off. £247.50 (SAVE 50%) AT NET-A-PORTER 6/ 7 Mytheresa Black Friday Luxury Jewellery Deals Crystal-Embellished Bracelet Magda Butrym Mytheresa can always be relied upon for a bumper crop of designer discounts both on Black Friday itself and, if its track record is anything to go by, extending into Cyber Weekend. Crafted in Poland, this beautiful bracelet by Magda Butrym featuring sparkling pistachio-hued crystals would make for a gorgeous addition to your party season jewellery repertoire and it is already 30% off. £224.00 (SAVE 30%) AT MYTHERESA 7/ 7 Matches Fashion Black Friday Luxury Jewellery Deals Dawn Quartz, Sapphire, Diamond & 18kt Gold Ring Noor Fares Matches doesn't tend to participate in the traditional 'Black Friday' discounts, although it usually offers a 'Family & Friends' sale, over the same period as other luxury e-tailers. If you're looking to invest in a future heirloom, the beautiful, milky lavender quartz set within Noor Fares' 'Dawn' ring is utterly hypnotising. £1,855.00 (SAVE 30&) AT MATCHES FASHION

