Charlotte Beecham on her latest collection, Taylor Swift and her grandmother's influence

Charlotte Simone needs little introduction. The brand's dopamine-inducing coats and statement accessories have become a cool-girl staple, instantly recognisable for their signature mix of colour, texture and playful nostalgia. In the 10 years since launching her eponymous label, Charlotte Simone Beecham has built an impressive list of celebrity fans, including Gigi Hadid, Suki Waterhouse, Dua Lipa, and, of course, Taylor Swift, with her designs that are largely inspired by her grandmother's wardrobe.

Part of the label’s irresistible allure lies in its drop format - limited-edition collections that sell out within hours and keep fans eagerly awaiting the next release. Now, with her latest drop, ‘Drop 1’ Charlotte proves once again that dressing for winter doesn’t have to mean toning things down - it can be as fun, frivolous and joyful as ever.

From the creative spark behind her latest collection to her grandmother’s timeless influence and her top tips on styling her iconic coats, Charlotte spoke to H! Fashion about her brand for AW25.

What was the inspiration behind the designs for Drop 1? Drop 1 speaks to the free spirited energy of the early 1970s and the joy of dressing up for the moments in time that make you feel the most alive. Inspired by a trip to New York I took in January of this year…NYC was the birth place of Charlotte Simone and it felt nostalgic to be back in the city that inspired me to start. You could say Drop One is a love letter to New York. I am forever grateful to the big Apple for its infectious energy and unique ability to make me Dream.

What’s your favourite piece from the drop and why? My favourite style this season has to be Dylan, she was a real labour of love. Dylan is crafted from a distressed pleather that took about 6 months to design and develop. Im so proud of the weight, hand feel and look of this fabrication. I really wanted to give DYLAN a vintage leather feel and I think we’ve done an amazing job of doing just that! How does this drop connect to the wider trends of AW25? I think its Bohemian flair connects it to a wider trend we're seeing this winter. You’ve built a strong identity with statement outerwear, how do you keep reinventing it each season without losing the Charlotte Simone DNA? My mood board features an array of inspiration. My grandma in leopard print, the Cranberries, Jane Birkin, motivational notes from my dad, swatches of fabric, colour cards and stickers. I love to collect and muse over my designs at a slow and steady pace, making it more considered, also more joyful! We want a Charlotte Simone to be ‘seasonless’, a wardrobe staple that can instantly elevate the everyday. What’s your favourite way to style your coats? For me personally, I love that my Charlotte Simone can instantly elevate the everyday. I’m a jeans and white Tee kind of girl, so I love to layer my coat for a bit of a spring in my step. You’re celebrating 10 years of CS this year, what’s been the highlight over the last decade? A highlight has to be Taylor Swift, not once, twice, but thrice! As a Swiftie, this was a massive milestone moment; in addition to the surge of traffic to our social channels, site, and sign-ups was completely unmatched. If Drop 1 had a soundtrack, what would it be? Drop1 has the beat of ‘She Drives Me Crazy’ by the Fine Young Cannibals

Did you design these coats with specific scenarios or occasions in mind? I’ve always been drawn to vintage markets & my grandma's wardrobes. I love rooting for treasure and taking inspiration from decades gone by. Our process is slow and steady, so I’m building up quite the archive of treasure in the office. Lots of fairs, factories & pattern cutting…all part of the long journey to get a collection ready. I would say on average it takes around 10 months from start to finish, a real labour of love. How do you balance timelessness with fun in your designs? I’m always drawn to vintage silhouettes; they feel timeless & classic. For me, what I love about Penny Lane coats is that they evoke a sense of nostalgia and a connection to the spirit of the 1970s. I feel like my grandma is always on my mood board. She had a great wardrobe and great coats. But also lots of thrifting and being drawn to those vintage and classic silhouettes that feel like they flatter every sort of shape and appeal to a wide age group of women as well. I always try, when I'm designing, to not only draw inspiration from a more classic vintage silhouette, and then add a bit of a modern touch on it with colour and or print. I think that's the appeal. If you could see anyone in the world wearing a coat from Drop 1, who would it be - and where would they be going? It's most exciting to spot Charlotte Simone in the wild, to know a stranger has spent their hard-earned money on my designs… There's no better feeling. That being said my absolute hero would be Celine Dion. Can we expect another drop this season? Yes, we do Winter Drops... Sign up for our mailing list to stay in the loop for future drops and more! Any exciting plans or projects for 2026 that we can know about? It's really putting our heads down and starting to dig deep on research, design and development for next winter. It's such a lengthy process that we'll start to sort of close up creative and plan for the following year. So that's where I will be getting my teeth into. In terms of what's next for winter, I'm really excited about new outerwear categories we're yet to explore, macs, puffa jackets, and more cold-weather accessories!

