Taylor Swift's red-hot sculpted mini dress is a masterclass in festive dressing

Taylor Swift certainly knows how to align her sartorial agenda with the spirit of the season. When it comes to festive fashion, she typically reaches for tartan mini skirts, embellished tights, or fur-trimmed coats. However, for her latest appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the singer kept things classic with the ultimate velvet dress.

The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker embraced a wintry palette in a red velvet David Koma mini dress adorned with sculptural detailing. The off-the-shoulder neckline was framed by pointed wings on each side to echo the shape of a structured bow. The look was completed with a waist-cinching bodice that flowed into a structured, flared A-line skirt.

Taylor accessorised her wine-red number with a pair of matching, pointed-toe Aquazurra stilettos and a vintage 18k gold, ruby and diamond choker necklace. The musician's signature blonde locks were swept back into an elegant updo with side part bangs, while her makeup oozed festive glam, courtesy of black winged eyeliner, rosy blush, and a bold red lip.

© Scott Kowalchyk / CBS Taylor wore a David Koma mini dress

The singer delivered a fashion marathon on December 10, as she stepped out in another winter-inspired ensemble on her way to the show's taping before she slipped into her party-ready frock.

The 35-year-old stepped out in a brown plaid Miu Miu mini skirt paired with an olive high-neck top. She layered a cosy beige Max Mara teddy bear jacket over the look and finished it off with her signature knee-high brown suede Louboutin boots and sheer tights. For a touch of glitz, Taylor accessorised with a pair of pear-shaped diamond drop earrings from Etiq.

© GC Images Taylor looked cosy in a Max Mara coat

Taylor knows all about layering for the New York chill, as she headed for dinner on December 9 wrapped in a high-fashion ensemble. The star donned a black double face duffle coat from Louis Vuitton that was adorned with the maison's logo emblem in white. The wool garment was teamed with an Alaïa ribbed turtleneck bodysuit and a coordinating mini-skirt. Taylor completed the sleek look with knee-high black boots and glitter tights while she slung a black leather Prada bag over her shoulder.

© GC Images Taylor Swift was spotted out and about in New York

The musician kept her long tresses down, styled into soft waves, while she sported an orange-stained lip shade with her classic winged eyeliner.

Taylor was joined for the evening by her close friend and fellow musician Este Haim. The duo were photographed as they arrived at Chez Margaux, a private supper club in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.