Taylor Swift nails tall-girl style in heeled boots during night out with famous friend

Calling all women over 5'9: Taylor Swift has officially endorsed wearing heels at any height - so it’s time to fish out those stilettos in time for party season.

On Tuesday, the singer enjoyed a girls’ night out in New York, joined by close friend and fellow musician Este Haim, bassist for the Californian band Haim. For the outing, Taylor slipped into a pair of buttery leather knee-high boots in black, complete with a patent finish and an impressive heel.

The elegant kicks were styled with some sheer black tights and a wool coat from Louis Vuitton, featuring contrast leather trims and a large frontal pocket emblazoned with the Parisian maison’s distinctive logo in white.

© GC Images Este Haim and Taylor Swift are seen in New York

Este, who coincidentally happens to be a poster girl for the brand alongside her sisters Danielle and Alana, opted for a longline navy coat also crafted from plush wool, styled with a pair of striking gold heels topped off with a point-toe and croc-effect finish.

© GC Images Taylor Swift was spotted out and about in New York

She wore her hair whipped up into a sleek ponytail, contrasting Taylor’s loose, softly waves man cut with her signature bangs.

The pair were spotted arriving at Chez Margaux, a private supper club in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. The talented duo were first connected in the early 2010s, with their friendship quickly becoming both personal and creative. The trio of sisters joined Taylor on tour, appearing in her videos and regularly spending time together offstage.

Their collaboration on Haim’s song Gasoline was a significant footnote in their friendship - with the band re-releasing the tune in 2021 with Taylor adding new vocals. In addition to celebrating the Fourth of July together, the siblings were also spotted in Taylor’s VIP box during her sell-out Era’s tour. Since, the girls have all kept a low-profile, but their latest outing is proof that their friendship is strong as ever.