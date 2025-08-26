Taylor Swift's engagement outfit was from this classic American label

Someone sound the klaxon, the day flocks of fans have been excited for has arrived. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged!

Sharing to Instagram, the pop icon and the American footballer looked the picture of bliss, surrounded by the most incredible floral display we have ever clapped eyes on.

Looking like the duo had stepped foot straight out of a fairy tale, Taylor and her beau embraced, had a cuddle and showed off that absolutely incredible rock (good work Travis.)

Taylor captioned the snap: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," which is obviously extremely cute. The post has, naturally, garnered millions of likes almost immediately.

And while, of course, the incredible ring has snapped up everybody's attention, we're also captivated by what Taylor wore for the occasion.

She opted for a classic midi dress (a favourite silhouette of hers) with a shirred bodice, floating skirt and skinny halterneck straps. The preppy, stripy classic was from none other than beloved American label Ralph Lauren (unsurprisingly, the dress is now sold out - everybody, head to Vinted!)

She paired the dreamy dress with brown block-heeled shoes and an absolutely glorious sparkling watch.

Taylor Swift looks at Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast

A quick relationship timeline for you, Taylor and Travis have been dating since 2023, eventually going public when Taylor attended one of his Kansas City Chiefs games. She has since become a regular, supporting him from the stands.

It transpires that it was actually his podcast that acted as the catalyst in getting them together - after he mentioned how much he liked her. Swoon.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the AFC Championship Game

Taylor has been in several high profile relationships since she ascended to the top of the pop pyramid, including Britain's own Calvin Harris and Joe Alwyn, plus fellow pop stars Joe Jonas and John Mayer.

We couldn't be more thrilled this lovely news and we patiently await the absolutely epic wedding...