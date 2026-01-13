Natalia Dyer's epic fashion evolution from Hannah Montana debut to Stranger Things stardom

There's an undeniable air of nostalgia hanging over pop culture at present. Influencers are dropping their throwback 2016 outfits on social media, putting ripped skinny jeans and dodgy eyeliner front and centre.

The year gave us Beyoncé’s Lemonade, fidget spinners, La La Land and ‘Damn Daniel.’ But, perhaps its most enduring cultural export was Stranger Things. So began the reign of the Duffer Brothers, who ushered in a new era of television and introduced a generation of bright young stars to Hollywood.

Included in the mix was Natalia Dyer - the Tennessee-born actress who took on the role of Nancy Wheeler. Just like her beloved character, Natalia’s wardrobe experienced a major arc both on and offscreen - reflecting the unbridled chaos and clamour of eclectic Eighties style.

© GC Images Natalia Dyer plays Nancy Wheeler in The Duffer Brothers' 'Stranger Things'

By Season 5, the series finale, Nancy ‘Walk ‘em Down’ Wheeler sported a shock of untamed curls, trading her earlier pink cable knits and clean-cut jeans for cowl-neck striped jumpers, slouchy grannyish cardigans and Peter Pan collars.

Natalia’s 'IRL' style couldn’t be further removed from that of her character’s. Yet, that didn't mean she never paid homage to series sweetheart Nancy via her chosen attire. More to come on that...

A red carpet regular from teenagehood (she secured a small role in the Hannah Montana movie), the 31-year-old has come to master A-list aesthetics. From the time before ‘Vecna’ entered the cultural lexicon to full-fledged stardom, we unpack Natalia Dyer’s fashion evolution.

The Early Days

Nobody could escape Noughties style - even the pre-teens of Hollywood. Hitting her first red carpet in 2009 for the Hannah Montana The Movie premiere, a young Natalia leaned into pop princess dress codes, opting for a vibrant aqua prom dress and black patent heels with lace-up detailing and an open-toe design.

© Getty Images Natalia attends the 'Hannah Montana The Movie' premiere in 2009 © Getty Images The star wore Cynthia Rowley for the first ever premiere of the series

A few minor red carpet appearances later leads us to July 2016, when the star stepped out for the first ever premiere of Stranger Things in California. A red midi halterneck dress frosted with whimsical lace by Cynthia Rowley reflected the spooky theme of the series and would remain a staple hue for the actress for years to come. A pair of lace-up black heels nodded to the lingering dominance of 2010s style, yet the vibrant hue of the look established her unmissable presence on both the red carpet and amongst the new wave of emerging actors.

The success of the show allowed Natalia the confidence to experiment with her red carpet style, with the actress leaning into bold tones and exaggerated silhouettes come autumn. Her rising status in Hollywood also gave her access to luxury labels, with Natalia slipping into Vera Wang for the Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017.

© Getty Images Natalia's green Vera Wang concoction at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards © Getty Images Christopher Kane was the actress' chosen aesthetic for the 'Stranger Things' Season 2 premiere

We really start to see the Nashville native come into her own in October of that year - which also saw the creative team up with stylist Brad Goreski. She arrived at the LA premiere of Stranger Things Season 2 in a whimsical white gown by Christopher Kane. Featuring ghostly lace detailing, contrasting panels, and a scooped neckline, the piece perfectly encapsulated her character’s innocent nature and blossoming love interests in the second season. As for her hair? A blonde-highlighted mullet that reflected the individuality of the Eighties, showing that Natalia was not afraid to separate herself from Nancy’s princess-esque brunette locks.

The Experimental Years

Natalia’s aesthetic oscillated dramatically between the years of 2018 and 2022. She kicked off 2018 at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, ushering in Awards Season in a black and white Christian Dior gown featuring celestial and zodiac illustrations. The next few months witnessed the thespian toying with statement prints, spanning stars, rainbow paint splatters and decadent florals.

© Getty Images The actress collaborated with Dior for the 4th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards © Getty Images She attended Entertainment Weekly's Screen Actors Guild Award party in Carolina Herrera

Springtime further cemented the actress’ reputation in the fashion sphere. She started working with brands such as Dior, Longchamp and Zadig & Voltaire, attending New York Fashion Week shows and events alongside her partner and fellow Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton.

The 70th Emmy Awards marked a turning point for Natalia’s wardrobe, with the actress dazzling on the red carpet in a gold, embroidered Dolce & Gabbana gown hailing from the spring/summer 2018 ‘Secret Show’ collection. A classic Old Hollywood-inspired outfit, the designer ensemble made for a mature, elegant look to add to her rapidly expanding portfolio.

© Getty Images The 70th Emmy Awards saw the star wear a gold Dolce & Gabbana gown © Getty Images The Tennessee talent stepped out in Christian Dior for the premiere of Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 3

© Getty Images A feathered Saint Laurent gown made for a striking choice for the 'Stranger Things' Season 4 premiere © Getty Images Joined by partner Charlie Heaton to attend the 'Stranger Things' season 4 premiere, Natalia dazzled in Rodarte

Natalia's penchant for playful aesthetics continued into 2019, with the onscreen chameleon leaning more heavily into her love for designer labels. For the Season 3 premiere of Stranger Things, she opted for a Christian Dior mini dress, complete with tiered rainbow-hued layers and fanciful sequinned trims. Fresh from the SS19 runway, the look paid homage to Season 1 Nancy, charting her sartorial evolution from high-school conformity to confident young womanhood.

2022 marked a pivotal shift for the star. The arrival of Season 4 prompted a stream of elevated outfits, including resplendent blue Rodarte gowns, preppy houndstooth Fendi sets, romantic Saint Laurent ensembles (from gowns to fur jackets) and crisp tailoring. Natalia had truly stepped into her own.

The Stranger Things finale

With the Stranger Things Season 5 finale looming, it was time for Natalia to double down on the red carpet regalia. For the LA premiere, she broadened to her brand vocabulary, moving away from sleek Saint Laurent pieces and towards edgy, punkish Vivienne Westwood design. Her blood-red gown by the British house was very much on-theme, mirroring 80s horror aesthetics and the menacing glow of the Upside Down.

© Getty Images Natalia's Vivienne Westwood gown tapped into 80s horror aesthetics © Getty Images Natalia never lost touch of her whimsical style, as evidenced by her Valentino gown

Her look for the London premiere was no less whimsical - a pale pink, heavily embellished Valentino gown by Alessandro Michele that glimmered under the lights. Natalia’s hair, now dyed blonde, was styled in loose mermaid waves - marrying Nancy's initial girly girl roots that evolved into her subsequent bad-ass, gun-wielding persona (hence - Nancy ‘Walk ‘em Down’ Wheeler) with an unforgettable perm to match.

Natalia's Style Today

With the help of her trusty stylist Brad, Natalia is bidding adieu to the Stranger Things sartorials and doubling down on her personal style. November 2025 witnessed the peak of her street style mastery during the show's final promotional tour - with outfits spanning McQueen head-to-toe leather looks, extravagant Self-Portrait faux fur coats, velvet Dolce & Gabbana corseted gowns, sheer Moschino polka dot frocks and sumptuous suede tailoring courtesy of Fendi.

© GC Images Natalia exercised her unmatched style during the series' final promotional tour

What's in store for her 2026 wardrobe? We'll have to wait and see, but as the saying so famously goes, the best is yet to come.