Kaia Gerber's lace bodysuit is a lesson in daring winter style

Like the rest of us, Hollywood’s inner circles are gearing up for Christmas. Included in the mix is model and actress Kaia Gerber, who headed out in Los Angeles over the weekend alongside a glamorous gaggle of friends.

The 24-year-old was papped stepping out in a lace bodysuit complete with a sweetheart neckline, fine spaghetti straps and a black colourway, which was neatly tucked into the dark grey tailored ‘Casu’ skirt by Paloma Wool, featuring leather flaps in a chocolate hue attached at the bottom.

The California native elevated the ensemble with a pair of sheer black tights and classic point-toe heels, shielding her face from the oncoming wave of camera flashes awaiting her appearance. She housed her evening essentials in a Gucci Jackie Shoulder Bag, finished with a patent crimson colourway and gold metal hardware. (She also owns the piece in dreamy white, because one Jackie is never enough.)

© GC Images Kaia Gerber wore a lace look during a girls' night out in LA

She wore her shoulder-length brunette tresses down loose in natural waves, styled with a classic middle parting.

Kaia was joined by close friend and musician Hayes Warner, who also opted for a sleek, timeless all-black aesthetic topped off with a monogrammed Fendi shoulder bag, chunky silver bangles, a Y2K Concho belt and heels.

© @hayeswarner The model sported Paloma Wool for the festive shindig

All-black attire has very much been Kaia’s default this season. She took to social media last Sunday to debut her latest look courtesy of Sarah Burton’s Givenchy - turning out a contemporary ‘LBD’ moment in a sculptural piece, complete with a thigh-skimming silhouette and a strapless design boasting sharp lapels cut off at the top to form a raw hemline.

The model’s date night aesthetic was elevated by a radiant beauty blend courtesy of Nina Park, who accentuated the Valentino muse’s striking facial features with a bronzed complexion, a romantically lined lip and a generous lashing of fluttery mascara.