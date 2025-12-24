"I'm a personal stylist - here's how I would style The Princess of Wales"

Like many corners of the fashion industry, styling is rarely as glamorous as it appears. Think rails upon rails of clothing, endless returns forms and an ungodly amount of money spent on couriers. Still, we remain ever-thankful to stylists for delivering the goods - from show-stopping red carpet moments to meticulously curated press tour wardrobes.
Stylist Rachael Perry understands this hustle better than most. A multi-hyphenate personal shopper and wardrobe consultant, with a current residency at the prestigious Four Seasons London at Tower Bridge, Rachael has built an impressive CV. Her private clients range from former H! Fashion cover star Sophie Habboo to Heartstopper actor Corinna Brown - yet there’s one woman in particular she’s yet to conquer.
Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales bid farewell to her longtime stylist and executive assistant, Natasha Archer, who spent 15 years shaping her now-iconic royal wardrobe. Archer departed Buckingham Palace to launch her own consultancy, with reports suggesting that Princess Kate felt confident enough to begin curating her wardrobe independently.
Now, with the royal operating as an independent agent, we wanted to ask Rachael for her thoughts on the Princess of Wales’ current wardrobe and, if the baton were passed to her, how she might reimagine and refresh Kate’s much-loved archive.
How would you describe The Princess of Wales’ style as a stylist?
“She has a really tough job because she has to appeal to such a wide audience with what she wears. It's got to be demure and approachable, and there needs to be an element of accessibility with what she wears - so I think it's important she incorporates those mid-price items and also continues rewearing things in her wardrobe. She is clearly someone, though, that appreciates fashion. She is the ultimate example of chic sophistication and I think her looks are really timeless. We will look back over them in years to come and they will still be as good as the day she wore them.”
How would you tweak Princess Kate’s style while staying true to her personality and royal role?
“I love when we see Princess Kate pushing the fashion boundaries a little bit more. I think she does an amazing job of dressing the part but also incorporating higher fashion brands such as Alessandra Rich and Vivienne Westwood. I would really lean into that high fashion vibe, and potentially incorporate more vintage pieces and silhouettes. I'd love to see her in a vintage Mugler suit, for example. That will ensure the looks stay timeless and elegant but still keep the fashion circle excited.”
Shop Rachael's curated edit for the Princess of Wales below.
How we chose:
- Style: We consulted a professional stylist with an acute understanding of Princess Kate's style and royal status.
- Price: As this list is specifically curated for the royal, we've included a selection of luxury pieces to reflect the generous royal budget.
