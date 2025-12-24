"I'm a personal stylist - here's how I would style The Princess of Wales"

Like many corners of the fashion industry, styling is rarely as glamorous as it appears. Think rails upon rails of clothing, endless returns forms and an ungodly amount of money spent on couriers. Still, we remain ever-thankful to stylists for delivering the goods - from show-stopping red carpet moments to meticulously curated press tour wardrobes.

Stylist Rachael Perry understands this hustle better than most. A multi-hyphenate personal shopper and wardrobe consultant, with a current residency at the prestigious Four Seasons London at Tower Bridge, Rachael has built an impressive CV. Her private clients range from former H! Fashion cover star Sophie Habboo to Heartstopper actor Corinna Brown - yet there’s one woman in particular she’s yet to conquer.

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales bid farewell to her longtime stylist and executive assistant, Natasha Archer, who spent 15 years shaping her now-iconic royal wardrobe. Archer departed Buckingham Palace to launch her own consultancy, with reports suggesting that Princess Kate felt confident enough to begin curating her wardrobe independently.

Now, with the royal operating as an independent agent, we wanted to ask Rachael for her thoughts on the Princess of Wales’ current wardrobe and, if the baton were passed to her, how she might reimagine and refresh Kate’s much-loved archive.

How would you describe The Princess of Wales’ style as a stylist?

“She has a really tough job because she has to appeal to such a wide audience with what she wears. It's got to be demure and approachable, and there needs to be an element of accessibility with what she wears - so I think it's important she incorporates those mid-price items and also continues rewearing things in her wardrobe. She is clearly someone, though, that appreciates fashion. She is the ultimate example of chic sophistication and I think her looks are really timeless. We will look back over them in years to come and they will still be as good as the day she wore them.”

How would you tweak Princess Kate’s style while staying true to her personality and royal role?

“I love when we see Princess Kate pushing the fashion boundaries a little bit more. I think she does an amazing job of dressing the part but also incorporating higher fashion brands such as Alessandra Rich and Vivienne Westwood. I would really lean into that high fashion vibe, and potentially incorporate more vintage pieces and silhouettes. I'd love to see her in a vintage Mugler suit, for example. That will ensure the looks stay timeless and elegant but still keep the fashion circle excited.”

Caped Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat Chloé Rachael says: "Princess Kate spends a lot of time in the countryside (especially over the Christmas period) and gives us plenty of inspo for dressing for the outdoors - I love this Chloé trench because it gives a nod to that side of her but also feels more elevated than a classic trench." £1,946.00 AT MYTHERESA

Velvet Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress Emilia Wickstead Rachael says: "Princess Kate will have plenty of royal engagements around this time of year and what's more festive than a red velvet number? I love the off-the-shoulder neckline of this. I think it would be such an elegant silhouette for her and the colour is beautiful."

£2,100.00 AT HARRODS

Double-Breasted Wool Coat Wardrobe.NYC Rachael says: "Fewer things in this world give me more fear than a white (silk) coat, but of all the people in the world I trust to keep it clean, Princess Kate would be up there (even as a mum-of-three!) I love the structure of this coat. I think it feels a bit cooler and more modern than a classic wool coat and I love it when Kate gives us those real fashion moments. There is nothing chicer than winter whites, so I'd do a full monochrome look (dangerous!)" £2,510.00 AT MYTHERESA

Pleated Plaid-Pattern Skirt Saint Laurent Rachael says: "We know the royals love a bit of tartan and this Saint Laurent number is screaming for a weekend up in Balmoral. I'd style it with a black turtleneck and a black knee high boot for the ultimate chic, winter look."

£4,586.00 AT FARFETCH

Wool-Blend Crepe Straight-Leg Pants McQueen Rachael says: "I love seeing Princess Kate in tailoring. She's so statuesque and can carry tailoring off in a way that a lot of people can't. I think this McQueen number is a cool spin on a classic black trouser suit and that corseted jacket would look incredible on her." Matching blazer available here. £1,100.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Stiletto Patent-Leather Knee Boots Paris Texas Rachael says: "You'll be hard pressed to find a better pair of knee-high boots than ones by Paris Texas. Burgundy is still having a real moment and the patent leather on these is super fun. I also love that they make different heel heights, so she could be on the move in these for hours." £805.00 AT MYTHERESA

Laura Wool-Felt Pillbox Hat Gigi Burris Rachael says: "It wouldn't be a Kate Middleton edit without a gorgeous hat option. I love a pillbox hat - it's so elegant and so timeless, and if you can't wear one as a princess then when can you?" £350.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

