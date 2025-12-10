Lily Collins just gave 'naked dressing' an unexpected vintage spin

Tuesday night witnessed a clash of transatlantic stardom, all thanks to Jimmy Fallon. The beloved talk show host invited actress Lily Collins and designer Victoria Beckham to take a pew on his sofa, thrilling the style set with his modish lineup of guests.

Despite their equally commanding clout in the fashion sphere, the two muses leaned into strikingly different aesthetics. Emily in Paris star Lily took to the floor in a dark slip dress with sheer and opaque horizontal and vertical panelling, hailing from the Fendi autumn/winter 1997-1998 ready-to-wear collection by Karl Lagerfeld.

The original runway look was paired with a white fur stole and dark knee-high boots, yet Lily opted to go without the white outerwear staple, opting instead for a fluffy black layer upon leaving the building. She housed her evening essentials in a bright red Fendi Baguette, complete with a slouchy-chic design, the brand’s iconic logo in silver hardware and a neat shoulder strap.

© GC Images The star oped for a head-to-toe Fendi look styled by Andrew Mukamal

The actress wore her brunette hair down loose in a perfectly sleek bob, showcasing a radiate beauty blend featuring a porcelain complexion, a pale pink lip and her signature strong brow.

© Getty Images The star was styled by Andrew Mukamal © Fendi Fendi autumn/winter 1997-98

Lily’s ensemble, styled by celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal, was a nod to the ongoing fascination with naked dressing. Autumn/winter 2025 proved to be a turning point for the trend, with Saint Laurent, Valentino, Blumarine and Chloé abiding by the philosophy that less is more when conjuring up their latest collections.

Mukamal has been key in orchestrating the trend. The stylist is responsible for Margot Robbie’s Armani Privé gown from the spring/summer 2025 collection, sported to the premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in London. We also have the creative to thank for Hailey Bieber’s thonged Tom Ford for Gucci gown, worn to the GQ Men of the Year Awards back in November.

Lily’s look adds yet another barely-there bombshell look to his portfolio, this time with a stunning vintage spin.