Valentino Garavani's Hollywood legacy - a red carpet retrospective

The fashion world is mourning the loss of Valentino Garavani. The visionary fashion designer passed away on Tuesday aged 93, leaving behind an unmatched legacy marked by unapologetic femininity, timeless glamour and supreme craftsmanship.

“For you, beauty was never a luxury nor an ornament: it was a form of defence, a place of safety, the only one possible,” wrote former Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli in a touching homage to the Italian icon: “A protection, a shield against the world. You were my mentor without ever needing a lectern; you had no need of one.You taught me that fashion is joy, though a profoundly serious kind of joy.”

So great was Valentinos’ influence, and penchant for opulence, that his designs effortlessly translated to the red carpet. By marrying his trademark visual romance with the meticulous craftsmanship of French haute couture, a skill honed while working for Guy Laroche, Valentino became Hollywood’s go-to designer

While his work never featured heavily in cinema like Chanel, Dior or Armani, he quickly garnered celebrity backing due to his signature style that championed hyper-femininity and classic elegance, a combination that came to be known as ‘glitterati chic.’

However, he was deeply inspired by the films he watched as a child, drawing inspiration from Federico Fellini's 1960 film La Dolce Vita for Valentino's spring/summer 1995 ad campaign starring Claudia Schiffer.

Famously, a major boost to his international reputation was his friendship with Jacqueline Kennedy-Onassis, who wore his designs almost exclusively after her husband’s death, including her iconic wedding dress to Aristotle Onassis.

Jackie O was one of many celebrities, socialites and dignitaries dressed by Valentino socialites, who came to be known as ‘Val's Gals.’ The cultivation of these personal relationships secured the designer a coveted place on the red carpet for decades - further cemented by his creation of a distinctive orangey-red hue that became an instantly recognisable brand signature, frequently reserved for his most dramatic eveningwear and echoing the very colour of the carpet itself.

Valentino’s mantra was "I always wanted to make women beautiful," creating timeless, flattering garments that resisted, rather than chased, noise. Yet, this didn't mean Valentino collections were immune to the trend cycle - in fact, they often turned the wheel. Valentino’’s autumn/winter 2022 Collection birthed Valentino Pink, a trend beloved by Hollywood’s elite including Anne Hathaway, one of Valentino’s longest-serving muses, Florence Pugh and Paris Hilton. The hue translated into menswear, with actors like Andrew Garfield and Pedro Pascal tapping into Valentino's signature colour palettes.

The creative’s 2008 retirement solidified his legacy as a master of classic, luxurious, and cinematic fashion, leaving behind a "system of elegance" that defined a generation of Hollywood glamour.

Valentino's best red carpet moments:

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Sophia Loren - 63rd Annual Academy Awards In 1999, Sophia Loren accepted an Honorary Oscar for her lifetime contribution to world cinema during the 63rd Annual Academy Awards. For the momentous occasion, she slipped into a black Valentino gown, complete with heavy all-over embellishment and a semi-sheer lace trim that made for a whimsical yet dramatic statement.

© WireImage Halle Berry - 68th Annual Academy Awards At the 1996 Academy Awards, Halle Berry made a major fashion statement in a stunning, soft lavender velvet and satin Valentino haute couture gown from the designer's AW95 collection.



Julia Roberts - 73rd Annual Academy Awards In 2001, Julia Roberts scooped up her first Oscar for her role in Erin Brockovich wearing Valentino. The gown featured an inky black hue, spliced by a silver seam that formed a sleek V-neck fitted with mesh panelling.

© WireImage Halle Berry - Golden Globe Awards 2002 Halle Berry arrived at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton sporting a mocha-hued Valentino gown. The garment was fitted with embellished lace panels, a wrap-effect bust and fluid drapery that hugged the actress at the hips, falling into a cascading belt feature.



Jennifer Lopez - 75th Annual Academy Awards The formidable JLo graced the scene at the 75th Annual Academy Awards in 2003 wearing a 70s-esque, one-shouldered Valentino gown, complete with a dreamy mint hue and dazzling floral embellishments sprawled along the trim.



© Getty Images Cate Blanchett - 77th Annual Academy Awards Cate Blanchett accepted her much-deserved award for 'Best Performance by a Supporting Actress' during the 77th Annual Academy Awards wearing a honey-hued taffeta gown by the iconic designer.



© WireImage Anne Hathaway - 83rd Annual Academy Awards Anne Hathaway arrived at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards alongside the designer, sporting a beautiful creation featuring the brand's iconic red hue, a strapless design and a ruched mermaid tail.



© FilmMagic Ella Fanning - 72nd Cannes Film Festival Elle Fanning attended the screening of Les Miserables during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2019 wearing, you guessed it, Valentino. The cinema darling stepped out in a voluminous floral gown, boasting dramatic flutter sleeves, a plunging neckline and classic rose blooms to create a fairytale-inspired silhouette.



© A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images Zendaya - 93rd Annual Academy Awards Styled by the one and only Law Roach, Zendaya commanded attention in a neon yellow Valentino gown featuring a strapless design and cut-out panels during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards in 2021.



Zendaya - Euphoria Premiere The star took to the floor for the 2022 Euphoria premiere in an archival striped Valentino gown that hailed from the designer's spring/summer 1992 runway. Originally worn by by Linda Evangelista, the strapless, monochrome gown made for a memorable red carpet ensemble.



© WireImage, Zendaya - 94th Annual Academy Awards Another stellar Valentino moment arrived when Zendaya hit the red carpet for the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The actress turned heads in a cropped white shirt teamed with a heavily-sequinned mermaid silver skirt that elegantly trailed behind.



© Getty Images Florence Pugh - Valentino AW23 Show Under the direction of Pierpaolo, Valentino birthed its iconic shade, Valentino Pink. Florence Pugh was a notable fan, taking her place at the brand's AW23 collection in a sheer, tulle gown boasting the striking shade that became an overnight sensation.

© Getty Images Zendaya - 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Opting for a beautiful pale pink silk Valentino gown with clustered rose appliqué across the skirt, Zendaya took the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards by storm back in 2023.

© Getty Images Pedro Pascal - Met Gala 2023 Pedro Pascal cemented his style credentials at the 2023 Met Gala honouring Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, wearing a crisply tailored Valentino short suit in the house’s signature tomato red, paired with a black tie and shoes.

© Getty Images Viola Davis - 76th Cannes Film Festival Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis delivered a lesson in unapologetic glamour as she attends the Monster red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. her Valentino look was a show-stopper - pearlescent, feathered and totally unforgettable.



© Getty Images Andrew Garfield - Valentino SS24 Show A few months later, Andrew Garfield joined the growing roster of Valentino Pink advocates, arriving at the house’s SS24 show in a vivid pink overcoat that subverted conventional masculine dress codes.