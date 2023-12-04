Nicola Peltz's Academy Museum Gala look was a Grace Kelly cosplay

Contemporary style icon Nicola Peltz injected the 2023 Academy Museum Gala with a dose of vintage glamour on Sunday evening, and we are totally here for her ethereal charm.

Held in effort to raise funds for the museum's educational initiatives and public programming, this year's version of the prestigious event welcomed a whole host of A-listers, dressed to the nines in black-tie.

The Welcome To Chippendales star rocked up to the gala alongside her husband Brooklyn Beckham, the pair looking every inch the stylish couple.

© Getty The actress wore a gown by Valentino

Nicola looked achingly elegant in her go-to designer label Valentino, sporting a pale pink strapless gown with a scarf neckline.

The style felt distinctly retro, and with the scarf's feather-light appeal, Nicola was serving Grace Kelly-grade glamour.

© Bettmann Grace Kelly wearing her iconic light blue evening gown designed for her by Edith Head, in the 1955 film To Catch a Thief.

© Getty Nicola looked elegant at the Academy Museum Gala

The piece featured delicate ruching along the fitted bodice, a fluid train and a three-dimensional rose pinned at the waist.

She styled her gown with beige heels, built with a chunky platform for extra height.

© Getty The pair attended the Los Angeles event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The 28-year-old wore her dark locks in an elegant updo, away from her face except for a single face-framing tendril.

Nicola's stylish red carpet moment comes just after she schooled us in off-duty cool, testament to her style range.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The actress opted for a Chanel sweatsuit

The Welcome To Chippendales star's take on loungewear felt unapologetically noughties, consisting of rolled-down tracksuit bottoms to give the effect of a super low-rise waistband, a zip-up hoodie and a stretchy headband.

Get a girl who can do you both, right?