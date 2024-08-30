You can now buy Bella Hadid’s rare Valentino blouse

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Bella Hadid’s wardrobe is an effervescent source of Y2K brilliance and It-girl charm. From vintage Dior gowns to Cavalli graphics, the model’s archive is truly unparalleled, just like her rapid ascension up the fashion ranks. Bella by name, bella by nature.

Earlier this week, the Orebella founder added yet another covetable vintage creation to her expansive collection. Stepping out in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of her latest fragrance, Nightcap, the Versace muse wore a whimsical piece from Valentino's spring/summer 2004 collection.

Bella exuded Y2K femininity in the silk butterfly corset top, created by eponymous founder Valentino Garavani who was still creative director at the time. The whimsical beige piece, sourced by the model’s trusty stylist Molly Dickson, features a sleek square neckline, lace-trimmed pleats and a Renaissance-style bustier body complete with eyelet detailing and a classic lace-up design.

© Instagram/@bellahadid Bella shared images of her vintage corset on Instagram

Gigi’s younger sister paired the rare garment with some dark-wash bootleg jeans, a pair of powder pink butterfly heels from Prada and fuschia-framed sunglasses by Bonnie & Clyde.

If, like us, Bella’s Valentino concoction piqued your interest, then you’re in luck.

© Instagram/@bellahadid Her whimsical top was a Valentino SS04 number

The YSL model’s exquisite blouse is currently for sale via My Runway Archive, a prolific vintage hub helmed by collector Christelle McCracken.

Retailing at £4,295, the piece can be purchased via online inquiry. Note, it’s not the exact rendition worn by Bella, but it is identical.

The online vintage emporium is also home to other iconic, rare pieces. Victoria Beckham’s floral Dolce & Gabbana dress from the brand’s spring/summer 2004 collection, Carrie Bradshaw’s autumn/winter 2002 Dior newspaper dress and Britney Spears’ Tom Ford for YSL autumn/winter 2003 number to name a few.