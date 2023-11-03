Slingbacks: 15 high-street pairs to add to your fall wishlist

The history of the slingback heel dates back to the 1940s when pinup girls were in their prime. From fronting magazine covers to facing famous soft drink ads, the world soon came to know the slingback style.
Now, almost 80 years on from its initial inception into the fashion world, the slingback is making stylistic waves yet again.
We could argue that the trend in fact never left, as many fashion insiders have been sporting the style for as long as they can remember. But like anything these days, if an influencer, actress or music maven isn’t wearing it, can we even call it a trend?
Sported on the runways of fashion month by fan favourites Miu Miu, Prada and Gucci (just to name a few) the silhouette was also donned by those sitting front row, and we all know that's the real marking of a notable trend resurgence.
So in honour of the most happening shoe trend right now, we chose 15 of our favourite high-street styles that go with literally everything.
How we chose the pieces:
Style: Each style must have one feature in order to identify as a slingback shoe. The ankle strap must cross only around the back and sides of the ankle and heel.
Brand: To keep things accessible, we’ve chosen to highlight only high-street brands.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. I also did a quick stint in the celebrity styling scene. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.
Zara
Sleek, elegant and sexy. What more could one want in a shoe? These would look great under slim suit pants or wide trouser pants.
M&S
It's giving Chanel on a budget and who are we to say no to that? Love the idea of wearing these with tights and a tweed mini-suit. V French.
River Island
Red is the official colour of the season so why not go all out and get a slingback that pops? These also are a 2 for 1 as they're perfect for Christmas Day too.
& Other Stories
These are giving girl boss in all the right ways. I love how they have styled them with a matching suit, but these would also look fab with a silk slip layered with an oversized black roll-kneck knit.
Bibi Lou
Did someone say Gucci dupe? These classic kicks would go perfectly with lots of gold jewellery and a neutral-coloured outfit.
Urban Outfitters
Y2K -core in all the best ways. Pair these brown beauties with an oversized brown leather jacket and some slim oval sunnies and you're basically Hailey Bieber.
Mango
The ultimate Christmas party shoe has entered the chat. Imagine wearing these with a sequin mini and matching green clutch bag...
Charles & Keith
Simple but with a twist. The heels on these are everything and would be perfect with a duck egg green feather fringed dress or trousers.
ASOS
Metallics are having their moment and we couldn't love it any more. These pair so nicely with jeans and turn a traditionally casual outfit into a party piece.
Dune London
A pop of colour to brighten up an all-black outfit. I also love the idea of adding a matching lip colour.
Primark
These are perfect for when you just need something to throw on and feel good in. Classic and sophisticated but still interesting.
Rainbow Club
These are for all the gals who love a flat sole. These would be great with wide-legged jeans and a white corset-style top.
ARKET
Very Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen - If that's not enough then I don't know what is.
COS
A little bling never hurt anyone and these studded leather sandals didn't either- literally, they look so comfy.
Oliver Bonas
A party isn't a party without a pair of crystal-encrusted shoes. These disco-ball delights are just begging to be taken to a dance floor.
