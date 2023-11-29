These influencer-adored ballet flats now come in a new party season colourway

Just when we thought ballet flats couldn't get any better, cult favourite footwear brand Le Monde Béryl launches yet another colourway that’s perfect for flourishing festivities.

When it comes to celeb fave footwear, Le Monde Béryl is up there on the list. Loved and worn on repeat by the like of Gwenyth Paltrow, Kaia Gerber, Sofia Richie Grainge and ballet flat connoisseur Alexa Chung, we can’t help but feel that the Le Monde Béryl ballet flat is what all the cool girls are wearing.

© Instagram Sofia Richie Grainge sporting a pair of Le Monde Béryl Red Velvet Mary Jane's

Le Monde Béryl has a wide range of ballet flat styles and silhouettes, but their newest addition is practically perfect for any holiday season outfit. Made from silver mesh and patent leather piping the Mary Jane in Silver Mesh instantly became a favourite the second we saw them.

Mary Jane Silver Mesh - Le Monde Béryl

Taking notes from the style-savvy above, here's how we would style these particular silver slippers for party season.

With a pair of classic jeans

Just because it’s party season it doesn’t mean you can’t keep things casual. If it’s good enough for Alexa Chung, it’s good enough for us. For the cosy season ahead, I would add a silver jumper and a pair of twinkling earrings for maximum sparkle.

Mary Jane Silver Mesh, £395.00, Le Monde Béryl; Black High Waisted Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans, £38.00, River Island; Eyelash Sparkle Knit Jumper, £71.20, Karen Millen; Mesmera drop earrings, £101.50, Swarovski.

With tights and a velvet dress

Because of the mesh fabric, you can really have fun with these, altering the colour a little depending on what you wear underneath. I love the idea of wearing coloured tights and a velvet dress paired with silver accessories.

Mary Jane Silver Mesh, £395.00, Le Monde Béryl; Rhinestone-embellished tights , £37.99, H&M; Rhinestone velvet dress, £287.20, Sandro; Sparkling Tennis Bracelet, £80.00, Pandora.

With a nighty, because why not?

Taking cues from Sofia Richie Grainge’s Prada nighty look, I love the idea of pairing a whimsical, cottage core gown with a large overcoat and a cosy beanie and sca

Mary Jane Silver Mesh, £395.00, Le Monde Béryl; Prada Embroidered cotton poplin minidress, £1,750.00, Mytheresa; Voluminous Belted Wool Coat, £225.00, & Other Stories, TOTEME Alpaca-blend beanie, £150.00, Mytheresa; Woven Scarf, £25.00, Hollister.

With sports socks

Hear me out… There’s something really beautiful about the juxtaposition of pairing dainty feminine shoes with traditionally masculine sporty socks. I have a vision of pairing ribbed socks with matching athletic shorts, a linen shirt and an over-the-top scrunchie on a slick-backed bun.

Mary Jane Silver Mesh, £395.00, Le Monde Béryl; Training Crew Socks,£13.95, Nike; Light Blue Cotton Poplin Peplum Blouse, £145.00, Ganni; Lace Trim Shorts, £35.00, Adidas; Crinkle Scrunchie 2-Pack, £14.00, Urban Outfitters.

