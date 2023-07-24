10 pairs of cool-girl shoes that no one will believe are from the high street

These are the hottest affordable styles to shop right now...

Designer shoes hit different – we'll gladly admit it. If, like us, Sex and the City shaped your formative fashion years, the appeal of an exquisitely crafted shoe goes way beyond merely protecting your feet from the elements.

Fashion is a key form of expression, and when the stars align, it is empowering and joyful. When other, slightly more sinister, elements of the industry may sway us towards thinking unfavourably – unfairly, we hasten to add – towards our bodies, shoes present the perfect respite.

Fitting into your footwear is guaranteed, and for this reason alone, you ought to invest in your shoes. Styles with a certain classic appeal may stay with you for years beyond the initial purchase. Totally unaffected by body shape fluctuation, unlike the rest of your wardrobe, shoes can be relied upon to deliver impact – never an afterthought among the sartorially obsessed.

However, breaking the bank is not an option, whatever the devil on your shoulder may whisper come payday. The high street cannot be expected to offer you artisan craftsmanship, but it has still come on leaps and bounds in recent years, and can certainly help you get a slice of the latest trends.

How we chose the pairs:

Price: Many cult-adored designer pairs retail well beyond the £1,000 mark, but splashing out isn't always an option. We've selected the best of this season's hottest styles, and they all cost under £200.

Style: Naturally, a super flattering shoe silhouette is essential. When combing through the internet's top high street fashion sites for the best pairs, we made sure that each of our picks were either bang on trend for SS23 or had a certain classic appeal for maximum wearability.

Hello! Fashion shares the pairs of cool-girl shoes that no one will believe are from the high street:

Best High Street Shoes Sandals with bow Saccharine and playful, these gold mules by Zara are unapologetically high octane. Featuring a larger-than-life bow adornment, they are guaranteed to amp up any outfit. Team yours with a printed silk midaxi for the ultimate wedding guest moment. £35.99 AT ZARA

Rhinestone ballerinas Flats for a glamorous event? While we were formerly unconvinced, these rhinestone flats by Mango have swayed us. Covered in glitz, these are super fun and the sheer element feels cool and current. Team yours with a metallic jacquard jumpsuit for maximum impact. £59.99 AT MANGO

Heeled Slingbacks These sleek slingbacks by Spanish retailer Massimo Dutti could easily pass for designer - look no further if you're looking to add a hint of 'Quiet Luxury' into your footwear game. Crafted from cowhide leather, the subtle glint of gold at the buckle feels super luxe. Style yours with smart trousers and a waistcoat top for a tailoring-inspired moment. £119 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Heeled Leather Sandals These metallic sandals by Arket are an acquired taste, but for kitten heel stans, they'll make for a seriously welcome wardrobe addition. Featuring scrunched detailing for added interest, they would look great with a form-fitting black maxi and rectangular shades. £159 AT ARKET

Emery Shoes Reiss' Emery shoes are giving major Dear Frances vibes, at a fraction of the price. Featuring glossy tortoiseshell straps, they feel minimalist and elegant - the perfect accompaniment to a sharp summer suit. £148 AT REISS

Adella Buckle Mules Crafted from responsibly sourced leather, Whistles' Adella mules offer the perfect hint of Y2K - the cool-girl buckle - without verging into fully retro territory. Team yours with a chic black one-piece and a wide-brim hat for a high impact holiday moment. £129 AT WHISTLES

Tia Metallic Leather Open Platform Heels These disco platforms by AllSaints are giving Terry de Havilland, and we can't get enough. Playful and glamorous, the two-tone metallic effect would look amazing on the dance floor. Pair with a glitzy jumpsuit and party-hard mentality for maximum impact. £199 AT ALLSAINTS

Leather Studded Contrast Stitch Cowboy Boot We're clinging onto the Cowgirlcore trend for as long as we possibly can, and in doing so, we'll be rocking these. Warehouse's smooth black leather boots are accented by crisp Western-style trimming and shiny studs. Yee-haw indeed. £169 AT WAREHOUSE

Satin Mules Crafted from lustrous green satin, these mules by & Other Stories are seriously joyful. Featuring a statement frill, they have an almost doll-like appeal. Team yours with a silky slip and tinted shades in a similarly verdant hue. £175 AT & OTHER STORIES

Jute Wedges With Ties If you're looking to buy a pair of espadrille wedges but your budget doesn't quite stretch to Castañer, Stradivarius has you covered. Understated, elegant and clean, this pair even features flexible latex foam insoles for maximum comfort. Style yours with jeans and a voluminous blouse or a strapless maxi. £39.99 AT STRADIVARIUS

