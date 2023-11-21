This is how all the fashion girls are wearing the Tasman Ugg slipper

If there's one footwear trend that resurges ten-fold every winter it's that of the outdoor slipper, in particular the Tasman Slipper from Ugg. According to Google's annual Shopping Holiday 100 list the search for the Tasman Slipper soared 900% this year, proving that this trend isn’t going anywhere soon.

Worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and more ‘It’ girls than I have fingers to count on, the ways to wear the world's most notable slippers, which also come in a coveted platform "Tazz" iteration, are quite literally endless.

Now with the cosy season in full swing, we couldn't help but take a deep dive into how our favourite muses are styling the viral slipper silhouette.

Tazz Suede Platform Slippers - UGG

With blue jeans:

Gigi never fails to nail the iconic model-off-duty look. Paired with a pair of classic blue jeans and a button-up cardi, this look is giving ultimate ‘I just threw this on’ vibes.

© Marc Piasecki An extra 10 points for matching the bag to the Uggs

With chunky socks:

For reasons that need no explanation the most popular way to wear the Tasman Uggs is with a pair of chunky socks. Cosy, comfortable and uber cute, the chunkier and slouchier the sock the better.

© @itsyuyann We're obsessed with the camel and cream colour combo

With a blazer:

Elsa Hosk proves that even slippers can be glam if you style them right. Taking notes from Elsa, the Tasman style can be easily dressed up with a blazer and a pair of sunglasses.

© Gotham Elsa Hosk looking effortlessly chic as per usual

With jorts:

Although it might be a little on the cold side we can’t help but lust over this jort and slipper combo. If you’re brave enough to get your bare legs out for the sake of the ‘fit, be sure to add a few extra layers on top to combat the chill.

© @wuzg00d Incase you missed it - Jorts are also back in style

With a pop of colour:

We’re big fans of colour blocking, even in neon green and this comfortable jumper and scarf combo is the injection of joy we didn't know we needed. Ensure you commit to the colourway and match your jumper or accessories to your choice of slippers.

© @nicole_jordy Top tip- add a pair of ear warmers to achieve maximum cosiness

