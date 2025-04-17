Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm a fashion editor - here’s the scoop on Phase Eight's spring hits to shop this season
I'm a fashion editor - here’s the scoop on the spring hits to shop this season

Discover our favourite finds from Phase Eight's latest dreamy drop

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Sun-induced serotonin is in the air - and London is simmering with spring charm. 

Naturally, a joyous wardrobe is essential for springtime frolicking - and we already have our eye on a handful of high street staples that are perfect for seasonal outings. 

Spring is the time to start toying with style. As the days get longer, sleeve lengths get shorter and the milder climate calls for the shelving of heavy wool in favour of lightweight linens and cotton. From classic florals to ruffles galore and trending hues be them butter yellow, chocolate or mint, there are plenty of themes for fashion aficionados to tap into right now. 

model in coral dress by the ocean© Phase Eight
Spring style calls for blissful colourways and breezy silhouettes

In need of a sartorial spruce? Then there’s no better place to start than the high street. Brands such as Phase Eight have nailed our wardrobe agenda for spring, offering up feminine pieces from bloom-peppered frocks to sleek holiday-ready sets and much, much more.

Discover our springtime heroes and inject your seasonal wardrobe with must-have newness from the high street.

Phase Eight spring staples to shop now:

    The Chiara Floral Dress is spring in dress form - floaty, romantic, and effortlessly elegant. Pair it with strappy sandals and a pastel clutch for garden party vibes, or slip into some suede boots for a touch of Southern belle chic.

    The Lottie Waistcoat is a tangerine dream. Sleek and polished yet playful, this lust-worthy linen number is a breezy choice for smart spring outings. Minimalism with a zesty twist. 

    Pair your Lottie Waistcoat with the matching Lottie Trousers in the same sunny shade of orange. Tailored to perfection with a lightweight touch, these vibrant bottoms can be elevated with some kitten heel mules for a charming occasionwear ensemble. 

    Consider racing season sorted with this butter yellow gem. Radiant, romantic, and made for sunshine - the Hannah Linen Dress is your go-to for easy elegance. Dress it up with espadrilles and gold hoops, or keep it casual with raffia slides and oversized shades.

    The Penelope Denim Tie Blouse is a year-round hero. Light enough for spring, perfect for layering in cooler months, the blouse features a relaxed fit, a playful pussybow and a timeless denim cut - making it effortlessly versatile no matter the occasion.

    Meet your new Seventies style hero: the Mavis Denim Skirt. It plays well with sunny-day staples and layers up like a pro when temperatures drop. One skirt, endless outfit combos - what’s not to love?

    Lean into 'Quiet Luxury' with Phase Eight's crisp white waistcoat in denim. Keep it chic and pair with co-ordinating white trousers or conjure up some Y2K magic by teaming the piece with a breezy midi skirt and flatforms. 

    Pure elegance from head to toe, the The Uma Maxi Dress is ideal for garden parties or evening soirées. The pleated number transitions from day to night with ease, thanks to it's gentle silhouette and modern floral design. Slip it on, add a statement clutch, and you're ready to strike in style.

    The Orla Animal Skirt is here to prove that prints never go out of style. Pair it with a simple top and let the skirt do the talking - or throw on some heels and pretend you're on a  Roberto Cavalli runway. Ageless? Absolutely.

How we chose:

  • Style: Spring themes pepper our selection. From pastel hues to lightweight linen, we've ensured our list includes for everyone this season - no matter the occasion.
  • Price: To keep your bank balance looking healthy, we've curated these outfits using pieces that sit comfortably below the £150 mark, carefully selecting pieces that look super luxe.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of.

