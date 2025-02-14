20 wedding dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride in 2025

When it comes to wedding traditions, many couples are choosing to break the mold. From walking down the aisle solo to exchanging vows on a sun-soaked beach, today’s brides are redefining the rules - including what they wear.
While the classic white wedding dress remains a symbol of purity and virginity (cringes in Gen Z feminism), its origins are deeply rooted in history. Queen Victoria is often credited with popularising the trend when she wore an ivory gown for her 1840 wedding. Before that, colourful dresses were the norm, with brides donning rich hues to celebrate their big day.
You may also like
Fast forward to today, and many brides are embracing bold, unconventional looks. Emily Ratajkowski made headlines with her mustard-yellow Zara suit at her 2018 City Hall wedding. Influencer Zeena Shah dazzled in five different bridal outfits, from a pink ombré lehenga to a playful spotted Ashish dress. Some were well ahead of the curve. For example, during her 1964 nuptials, Elizabeth Taylor wore non-white wedding dresses for six of her eight weddings, including a dazzling canary yellow number.
Whether you're stepping away from tradition for personal, cultural, or aesthetic reasons, there are endless ways to make a statement. From vibrant hues to tailored silhouettes, wedding fashion is evolving - and the options are as unique as the brides wearing them.
Ready to ditch the expected and embrace something extraordinary? Here are some stunning non-white wedding looks that redefine aisle style.
Wedding dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride in 2025
Long Wedding Dresses
Berenson Caped Crêpe Cady Gown
Taller Marmo
Divinely elegant with a modern twist, Taller Marmo's subtly opulent gown cut from a stunning ivory silky fabric will see you down the aisle in sophisticated style. Old Hollywood glamour meets bridal brilliance.
Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Gown
Rodarte
No one does romance quite like Rodarte. Designed with modern brides in mind, this ethereal gown is crafted from fluid silk-satin, draping effortlessly over the body for a look that’s equal parts timeless and contemporary. A delicate lace-panelled bodice adds intricate detail, while voluminous puffed sleeves nod to vintage elegance.
Guinever Silk-Satin Maxi Dress
The Row
Simple, sleek and sophisticated, The Row's longline slip dress is a polished choice for brides wanting to shine on their wedding day.
Scarlet Dress
Danielle Frankel
A study in timeless elegance, this pleated silk-wool column gown is a masterclass in couture craftsmanship. Hand-appliquéd Chantilly and corded lace add delicate dimension, while a detachable Watteau train cascades dramatically from the back, creating an unforgettable silhouette.
March Dress Ivory
Molly Goddard
Ethereal romance takes form in Molly Goddard's 'March' bridal gown, crafted from whisper-light Italian tulle with a gossamer-soft touch. Delicate tiers of ruffled frills trace the scoop neckline and flow effortlessly down the length of the skirt, creating a poetic sense of movement. The fitted bodice, defined by a sculpting deep waistband, cinches the silhouette before giving way to a softly unstructured skirt.
Short Wedding Dresses
Susan Fang
Floral-Appliqué Tulle Mini Dress
Add a touch of whimsy to your wedding day with Susan Fang's delightful bridal mini dress. Crafted from frothy tulle with magical floral-appliqué detailing, this show-stopper is set to enchant on your special day.
Satin Mini Dress With Bow
Vivienne Westwood
You can't go wrong with some Vivienne Westwood in your wedding day. This mini number, crafted from recycled material, is hot property among editors and fashion insiders alike. Romantic, flirtatious and feminine - the trifecta.
Pearl Dress
Annie's Ibiza x Clio Peppiatt
Step into the enchanting world of Annie’s x Clio Peppiatt with this dazzling ivory mini dress. Drenched in white and silver beadwork that catches the light with every step, this number is a shimmering statement. Crystals and pearls trace the soft square neckline, adding a touch of opulence, while the figure-hugging fit-and-flare silhouette exudes effortless glamour.
Cream Boucle Bow Detail Mini Dress
Self-Portrait
A masterclass in contrast, this little white dress seamlessly blends the refined structure of tailored bouclé with the whimsical volume of a bubble skirt. The result? A bold yet sophisticated silhouette that commands attention on the big day.
Satin Halterneck Mini Dress
Galvan
Modern magic comes to life in Galvan's sleek mini dress with a timeless halterneck style. Pair yours with crystal-dotted heels and an ethereal lace veil for the coolest bridal aesthetic to see you through to the early hours.
Colourful Wedding Dresses
Abella Embellished Dress In Bright Red Doppio Satin
Emilia Wickstead
Brides never fail to look ravishing in red. Emilia Wickstead's knock-out crimson gown is dramatic and graceful in equal measure. Made with cluster embroidery and complete with a classic fit-and-flare silhouette, this statement gown is a beautiful piece that will floor guests with its soft grandeur.
Lilia Satin Maxi Dress
Misha
Effortless sophistication takes centre stage in Misha's strapless satin bias-cut gown. Fluid and refined, its silhouette skims the body with understated grace, while a sweeping sash drapes elegantly around the neck. Mellow yellow never looked so mesmeriising.
Lillie Lace Trim Satin Dress
Ghost
Modest yet sleek, Ghost's sumptuous satin dress is a radiant, affordable option for brides on a budget. Highly versatile (wear yours for sun-soaked holidays and summer garden parties after your wedding day), this lace-trimmed option oozes sweet serenity for under £150.
Ellery Sequin-Embellished Woven Gown
Huishan Zhang
Golden glamour comes to the forefront in Huishan Zhang's decadent gown that's perfect for winter weddings. Featuring a regular fit, a round neck, jewel embellishment at neckline, cape puffed sleeves, a split hem and an all-over sequin design, this lined dream will command attention as you take to the floor.
Yolanda Floral Off-Shoulder Brocade Gown
Markarian
Lean into medieval magic with a helping hand from Markarian. This opulent golden gown is a truly resplendent choice, showcasing stunning brocade detailing, a sleek longline design and an off-the-shoulder cut.
Vintage/Preloved Wedding Dresses
1930s White Silk and Lace Slip
Annie's Ibiza
A one-of-a-kind vision of 1930s glamour, this exquisite gown redefines vintage elegance. The drop-waist silhouette skims the body before cascading into a delicate, full-length lace skirt, evoking effortless romance.
Hammered Silk Dress
John Galliano for Christian Dior
Cool girls get hitched in Galliano. This archival Dior piece is a silky sensation, perfect for fashion-savvy brides wanting a touch of something borrowed for their big day.
1990s White Beaded Silk Gown
Alberta Ferretti
Corseted with a healthy dose of sparkling clusters, this preloved Alberta Ferretti gown is a failsafe hit for the dreamiest wedding day look.
Satin Silk Cream Lace Backless Wedding Dress
Vintage
1stDibs is the perfect place to start when searching for a preloved wedding gown. Many of the frocks up for grabs adopt classic wedding gown silhouettes yet feature divinely frothy layers of tulle, pearlescent tones and lace galore - just like this highly romantic vintage pick.
Plisse Origami Strapless Wedding Gown
Vintage
This early 2000s gown channels pure 1980s energy with its iridescent plissé fabric and sculptural tiered silhouette. The strapless design sweeps into soft, voluminous layers, while a detachable 3D rosette brooch offers endless styling possibilities.
How we chose the pieces:
Price: While wedding dresses typically don't come cheap, we've included a range of luxury options with varied price tags for the modern bride.
Style: Variety is key for the cool-girl bride, meaning this round-up spans a myriad of covetable styles, shades and silhouettes.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more