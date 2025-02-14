Skip to main contentSkip to footer
20 wedding dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride in 2025
Subscribe
20 wedding dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride in 2025
Digital Cover fashion-trends

20 wedding dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride in 2025

From Huishan Zhang to Molly Goddard, discover the best wonder-inspiring wedding dresses for the cool-girl brides of 2025

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When it comes to wedding traditions, many couples are choosing to break the mold. From walking down the aisle solo to exchanging vows on a sun-soaked beach, today’s brides are redefining the rules - including what they wear.

While the classic white wedding dress remains a symbol of purity and virginity (cringes in Gen Z feminism), its origins are deeply rooted in history. Queen Victoria is often credited with popularising the trend when she wore an ivory gown for her 1840 wedding. Before that, colourful dresses were the norm, with brides donning rich hues to celebrate their big day.

Fast forward to today, and many brides are embracing bold, unconventional looks. Emily Ratajkowski made headlines with her mustard-yellow Zara suit at her 2018 City Hall wedding. Influencer Zeena Shah dazzled in five different bridal outfits, from a pink ombré lehenga to a playful spotted Ashish dress. Some were well ahead of the curve. For example, during her 1964 nuptials,  Elizabeth Taylor wore non-white wedding dresses for six of her eight weddings, including a dazzling canary yellow number. 

View post on Instagram
 

Whether you're stepping away from tradition for personal, cultural, or aesthetic reasons, there are endless ways to make a statement. From vibrant hues to tailored silhouettes, wedding fashion is evolving - and the options are as unique as the brides wearing them.

Ready to ditch the expected and embrace something extraordinary? Here are some stunning non-white wedding looks that redefine aisle style.

Wedding dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride in 2025

  • Long Wedding Dresses

  • Berenson Caped Crêpe Cady Gown

    Taller Marmo

    Divinely elegant with a modern twist, Taller Marmo's subtly opulent gown cut from a stunning ivory silky fabric will see you down the aisle in sophisticated style. Old Hollywood glamour meets bridal brilliance.

  • Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Gown

    Rodarte

    No one does romance quite like Rodarte. Designed with modern brides in mind, this ethereal gown is crafted from fluid silk-satin, draping effortlessly over the body for a look that’s equal parts timeless and contemporary. A delicate lace-panelled bodice adds intricate detail, while voluminous puffed sleeves nod to vintage elegance. 

  • Guinever Silk-Satin Maxi Dress

    The Row

    Simple, sleek and sophisticated, The Row's longline slip dress is a polished choice for brides wanting to shine on their wedding day.

  • Scarlet Dress

    Danielle Frankel

    A study in timeless elegance, this pleated silk-wool column gown is a masterclass in couture craftsmanship. Hand-appliquéd Chantilly and corded lace add delicate dimension, while a detachable Watteau train cascades dramatically from the back, creating an unforgettable silhouette.

  • March Dress Ivory

    Molly Goddard

    Ethereal romance takes form in Molly Goddard's 'March' bridal gown, crafted from whisper-light Italian tulle with a gossamer-soft touch. Delicate tiers of ruffled frills trace the scoop neckline and flow effortlessly down the length of the skirt, creating a poetic sense of movement. The fitted bodice, defined by a sculpting deep waistband, cinches the silhouette before giving way to a softly unstructured skirt.

  • Short Wedding Dresses

  • Susan Fang

    Floral-Appliqué Tulle Mini Dress

    Add a touch of whimsy to your wedding day with Susan Fang's delightful bridal mini dress. Crafted from frothy tulle with magical floral-appliqué detailing, this show-stopper is set to enchant on your special day.

  • Satin Mini Dress With Bow

    Vivienne Westwood

    You can't go wrong with some Vivienne Westwood in your wedding day. This mini number, crafted from recycled material, is hot property among editors and fashion insiders alike. Romantic, flirtatious and feminine - the trifecta.

  • Pearl Dress

    Annie's Ibiza x Clio Peppiatt

    Step into the enchanting world of Annie’s x Clio Peppiatt with this dazzling ivory mini dress. Drenched in white and silver beadwork that catches the light with every step, this number is a shimmering statement. Crystals and pearls trace the soft square neckline, adding a touch of opulence, while the figure-hugging fit-and-flare silhouette exudes effortless glamour.

  • Cream Boucle Bow Detail Mini Dress

    Self-Portrait

    A masterclass in contrast, this little white dress seamlessly blends the refined structure of tailored bouclé with the whimsical volume of a bubble skirt. The result? A bold yet sophisticated silhouette that commands attention on the big day.

  • Satin Halterneck Mini Dress

    Galvan

    Modern magic comes to life in Galvan's sleek mini dress with a timeless halterneck style. Pair yours with crystal-dotted heels and an ethereal lace veil for the coolest bridal aesthetic to see you through to the early hours. 

  • Colourful Wedding Dresses

  • Abella Embellished Dress In Bright Red Doppio Satin

    Emilia Wickstead

    Brides never fail to look ravishing in red. Emilia Wickstead's knock-out crimson gown is dramatic and graceful in equal measure. Made with cluster embroidery and complete with a classic fit-and-flare silhouette, this statement gown is a beautiful piece that will floor guests with its soft grandeur.

  • Lilia Satin Maxi Dress

    Misha

    Effortless sophistication takes centre stage in Misha's strapless satin bias-cut gown. Fluid and refined, its silhouette skims the body with understated grace, while a sweeping sash drapes elegantly around the neck. Mellow yellow never looked so mesmeriising.

  • Lillie Lace Trim Satin Dress

    Ghost

    Modest yet sleek, Ghost's sumptuous satin dress is a radiant, affordable option for brides on a budget. Highly versatile (wear yours for sun-soaked holidays and summer garden parties after your wedding day), this lace-trimmed option oozes sweet serenity for under £150.

  • Ellery Sequin-Embellished Woven Gown

    Huishan Zhang

    Golden glamour comes to the forefront in Huishan Zhang's decadent gown that's perfect for winter weddings. Featuring a regular fit, a round neck, jewel embellishment at neckline, cape puffed sleeves, a split hem and an all-over sequin design, this lined dream will command attention as you take to the floor.

  • Yolanda Floral Off-Shoulder Brocade Gown

    Markarian

    Lean into medieval magic with a helping hand from Markarian. This opulent golden gown is a truly resplendent choice, showcasing stunning brocade detailing, a sleek longline design and an off-the-shoulder cut. 

  • Vintage/Preloved Wedding Dresses

  • 1930s White Silk and Lace Slip

    Annie's Ibiza

    A one-of-a-kind vision of 1930s glamour, this exquisite gown redefines vintage elegance. The drop-waist silhouette skims the body before cascading into a delicate, full-length lace skirt, evoking effortless romance. 

  • Hammered Silk Dress

    John Galliano for Christian Dior

    Cool girls get hitched in Galliano. This archival Dior piece is a silky sensation, perfect for fashion-savvy brides wanting a touch of something borrowed for their big day.

  • 1990s White Beaded Silk Gown

    Alberta Ferretti

    Corseted with a healthy dose of sparkling clusters, this preloved Alberta Ferretti gown is a failsafe hit for the dreamiest wedding day look. 

  • Satin Silk Cream Lace Backless Wedding Dress

    Vintage

    1stDibs is the perfect place to start when searching for a preloved wedding gown. Many of the frocks up for grabs adopt classic wedding gown silhouettes yet feature divinely frothy layers of tulle, pearlescent tones and lace galore - just like this highly romantic vintage pick.

  • Plisse Origami Strapless Wedding Gown

    Vintage

    This early 2000s gown channels pure 1980s energy with its iridescent plissé fabric and sculptural tiered silhouette. The strapless design sweeps into soft, voluminous layers, while a detachable 3D rosette brooch offers endless styling possibilities.

How we chose the pieces:

  • Price: While wedding dresses typically don't come cheap, we've included a range of luxury options with varied price tags for the modern bride. 
  • Style: Variety is key for the cool-girl bride, meaning this round-up spans a myriad of covetable styles, shades and silhouettes.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More