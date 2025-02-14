20 wedding dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride in 2025

When it comes to wedding traditions, many couples are choosing to break the mold. From walking down the aisle solo to exchanging vows on a sun-soaked beach, today’s brides are redefining the rules - including what they wear.

While the classic white wedding dress remains a symbol of purity and virginity (cringes in Gen Z feminism), its origins are deeply rooted in history. Queen Victoria is often credited with popularising the trend when she wore an ivory gown for her 1840 wedding. Before that, colourful dresses were the norm, with brides donning rich hues to celebrate their big day.

Fast forward to today, and many brides are embracing bold, unconventional looks. Emily Ratajkowski made headlines with her mustard-yellow Zara suit at her 2018 City Hall wedding. Influencer Zeena Shah dazzled in five different bridal outfits, from a pink ombré lehenga to a playful spotted Ashish dress. Some were well ahead of the curve. For example, during her 1964 nuptials, Elizabeth Taylor wore non-white wedding dresses for six of her eight weddings, including a dazzling canary yellow number.

Whether you're stepping away from tradition for personal, cultural, or aesthetic reasons, there are endless ways to make a statement. From vibrant hues to tailored silhouettes, wedding fashion is evolving - and the options are as unique as the brides wearing them.

Ready to ditch the expected and embrace something extraordinary? Here are some stunning non-white wedding looks that redefine aisle style.

Wedding dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride in 2025

How we chose the pieces:

Price: While wedding dresses typically don't come cheap, we've included a range of luxury options with varied price tags for the modern bride.

While wedding dresses typically don't come cheap, we've included a range of luxury options with varied price tags for the modern bride. Style: Variety is key for the cool-girl bride, meaning this round-up spans a myriad of covetable styles, shades and silhouettes.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.