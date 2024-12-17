What to wear on Christmas Day according to the H! Fashion team

With the festive season in full swing, our schedules are filled with parties and catch-ups with friends before Christmas. December seems to fly by with the countdown to Christmas, event attending and present prepping.

Whilst it's easy to get swept up in it all, one thing that also needs due care and attention is what you’re going to wear on actual Christmas Day. Whether you spend the day at home with family or friends, or instead go out for your Christmas lunch, it’s important to dress for the occasion whilst still staying true to your sense of style.

Buying presents for your loved ones is quite the task and may leave you feeling like you never want to shop again, so the H! Fashion team is here to give you some well needed inspo on what to wear on the day. Some of us go all out with sequins and bows, whilst others prefer to keep it cosy and opt for a more minimalist take. However, we all want to look glamorous, whatever our plans may be.

How we chose:

Style: The outfits selected below have been personally selected by us, the H! Fashion team. We've scoured the internet's top fashion sites and chosen pieces centred around the theme of Christmas Day, but that are also reflective of what we love and would genuinely wear.

Natalie Salmon, Editor

Striking the right balance between festive and over-the-top can be tricky, but a curated outfit can make all the difference. Right now, I’m obsessed with María de la Orden’s shirts—the burgundy and green striped styles are a subtle yet stylish nod to ‘holiday spirit’. Inevitably, someone in my family will gift me Christmas socks, but pairing them with Baudouin & Lange loafers instantly elevates even the quirkiest pair to chic status.

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor

The priority for me on Christmas is to be as comfortable as possible so I can eat an outrageous quantity of mince pies unhindered by restrictive clothing. This cute cardigan is the perfect balance between style and cosiness, and the colour palette screams festive. I'll add attention seeking jewellery and a cracking pair of shoes that will immediately be kicked off and replaced with slippers so I can scoff Quality Street in front of the telly.

Chloe Gallacher, Style Writer

I like to make an effort on Christmas Day, however comfort really is key for me. We spend Christmas at home, so I have no intention of leaving the house after I arrive and every intention of eating as much as I possibly can. A jumper dress or matching co-ord set is my go-to - it’s chic and makes it look like you’ve made so much more effort than you actually have. My style is quite minimalist so I’d opt for a neutral tone so I can rewear it time and time again, I don’t like investing in pieces if I can’t see myself re-wearing it. I’d add a statement piece of jewellery and bag just to add a bit of interest for Christmas - although feathers and sequins are one big no-go for me.

DRESS: Toteme Cable-Knit Wool Maxi Dress, £530.00, Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter EARRINGS: Nura Wrap Stud Earrings, £98.00, Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader BAG: The Glam Studs Leather Mini Sack Bag, £475.00, Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs BOOTS: Stretch Leather Ankle Boots, £175.00, & Other Stories

Raymonda Jalloh, Social Media Editor

In my opinion, glamour, festivities, and opulence go hand in hand, so for Christmas, it's only right that I balance all three. I love animal print, and I've been lusting after these square-toe snakeskin mules from Jacquemus, which pair really nicely with the mini Vivienne Westwood bag for a little matching moment. To break up the opulence of the prints, I chose a simple white dress from STAUD and finished it off with some glamorous statement earrings

DRESS: Staud Hightide Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress, £625.00, MyTheresa

MyTheresa EARRINGS: Stone Fringe Drop Earrings, £58.00, Anthropologie

Anthropologie BAG: Vivienne Westwood Yasmine Mini Python-Effect Leather Top Handle Bag, £255.00, Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols SHOES: The Low Ballet Mules, £655.00, Jacquemus

Tania Leslou, Fashion Features Writer

To me Christmas (or Christmukkah in my family) simply looks like eating yourself into a stupor. However, I want to do so stylishly and most importantly, comfortably. I’ve been keenly eyeing up this set from Perfect Moment, a snug choice which can be elevated with a sprinkling of Chopova Lowena jewellery and a Susan Alexandra accessory. When it comes to Christmas, the camper, the better.

CARDIGAN: Chalet Merino Wool Cardigan, £400.00, Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment TROUSERS: Chalet Merino Wool Knitted Pant, £295.00, Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment EARRINGS: Chopova Lowena Gold Mace Bow Earrings, £221.00, Ssense

Ssense BAG: Champagne Bag, £261.00, Susan Alexandra

Susan Alexandra SHOES: Flabelus Mary Jane Shoes, £118.00, Office

Orion Scott, Fashion and Accessories Writer

Even when it’s not christmas red is one of my favourite colourways to style, which is why I’m going all out this year. From the bow adorned mini dress to the tiny red post box bag, my festive ensemble of choice is all about being bold.

Lauren Ramsay, Fashion and Lifestyle Writer

I’m a comfort-first person when it comes to Christmas Day dressing. I like to make an effort, but minimal - therefore a chic pair of pyjamas is my go-to. Leaving the house is a no-go, so why would I want to put actual clothes on? I love a matching pyjama set, because I’d also wear them as separates for an out-of-the-house occasion. These earrings by Loveness Lee are my favourite pair I own, perfect for adding an extra touch of glamour. A cute pair of slippers and an elegant hair accessory are the only extra pieces necessary.

Aaliyah Harry, Digital Beauty Writer

It might be cliché but for Christmas Day, I love slipping into a festive red number. Most of the day I relax in cozy lounge sets but for dinner, I like to up the glam factor. I’m a sucker for a figure-hugging midi dress and this knitted version with a thigh split by Iris in this delicious bright red shade is stunning. Pair this cozy fit with The Attico’s suede knee-high boots with a kitten sized heel for comfort. This dress already steals the show so accessories should be kept to a minimum. I love matching red hues with gold jewellery and this Missoma ridge detailed studs are understated yet luxe. To complete this festive fit, grab a coordinating red bag with gold accents like the small Eleanor rectangular bag from Tory Burch.