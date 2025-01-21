7 unexpectedly chic ways to style Moon Boots:

Haven’t you heard? Moon Boots are fashion’s latest musing, having descended the alpine peaks and hit the London streets much to the delight of skiwear fanatics.

Moon boots, inspired by the Apollo moon landing in 1969, emerged in the early 1970s as a bold, space-age fashion statement. Created by Italian company Tecnica, these boots feature a distinct oversized, cushioned design, providing warmth and comfort in cold weather.

Initially designed for après-ski wear, their unique, bulbous look quickly gained popularity beyond the slopes, becoming a symbol of retro-futuristic style. The puffy, lightweight construction, reminiscent of astronaut gear, set moon boots apart from the norm, positioning them an It-girl statement.

Over the decades, they’ve experienced various revivals, courtesy of brands like Dior and Chloé who have offered up a luxury spin on the stand-out kicks.

This season has been a strong one for Moon Boots, with many influencers and editors sporting the cushioned soles to London Fashion Week SS25 back in September. Pink, red and classic black renditions were out in force, ready to reinstate themselves in mainstream fashion.

1/ 7 © Getty Images Tulle Cool for School We may be biased, but H! Fashion's very own Orion Scott looked killer in her lemon yellow Molly Goddard number paired with some cherry red Moon Boots.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Contrasting Colours A pop of red will stand out to perfection against a sea of black. Especially when the Moon Boots in question hail from the iconic Dior collaboration.

3/ 7 © Getty Images A Touch of Tailoring Mix and match your street style aesthetic by marrying space-age style with a dash of debonaire tailoring.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Denim Dream Due to their XL stature, Moon Boots pair neatly with baggy jeans - and we love the 'gorpcore' elements of this particular ensemble.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Heavy Layering Masculine yet relaxed tailoring is always a surefire hit. With some chocolate Moon Boots adding a touch of unexpected flair to your delicious slouchy look, you have yourself a stellar outfit.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Voluminous Vision Turn up the volume by teaming your puff-tastic boots with a perfect puffer. If you aren't hitting the slopes, then a cute graphic long sleeve like this Jean Paul Gaultier piece is ideal for injecting your aesthetic with cool-girl charm.