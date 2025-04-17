The ultimate guide to maternity style: 15 bump-friendly dresses for 2025

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, but it can come with its fair share of challenges — from unpredictable cravings and morning sickness to dramatic body changes and hormone-fuelled emotions. The last thing any expectant mother needs is the added stress of finding flattering, comfortable maternitywear.

Unfortunately, maternity fashion has long suffered from a lackluster reputation, often marked by unflattering shapes, bold prints, and limited variety. But dressing for two doesn’t have to mean compromising on style — especially in summer, when flowy fabrics and relaxed silhouettes reign supreme.

In recent years, there’s been a noticeable shift in the maternity fashion landscape. Celebrities like Rihanna, Elsa Hosk, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Sofia Richie Grainge have embraced non-traditional maternitywear, choosing sleek, body-hugging, or luxe minimalist looks that celebrate rather than conceal the bump.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala

Still, not every mum-to-be is looking for red carpet glamour — most just want effortlessly chic pieces for day-to-day wear. Brands like Ganni, Doen, Anthropologie, and Free People are stepping up, offering stylish dresses with forgiving fits: think breathable shirt dresses, floaty nap dresses, and softly gathered tea dresses that blend ease with elegance.

© Getty Images Collina Strada AW24

© @emmalouiseconnolly Emma Louise Connolly © @hoskelsa Elsa Hosk

They key to curating the perfect maternity wardrobe? Avoiding 'mumsy' maternitywear labels and heading straight for the operatic XL silhouettes, prints and voluminous cuts. If in doubt, simply size up.

Get ready to welcome the season in comfort and confidence — bump included.

Summer-ready maternity dresses for expecting mothers in 2025:

Big Marmo Printed Silk-Twill Kaftan Pucci Exquisitely crafted from fluid silk-twill, Pucci's luxurious kaftan will bring your Dolce Vita summer to life with its free-slowing silhouette, batwing design and house 'Marmo' print in earthy tones. £1,580.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Quinn Poplin Dress DÔEN DÔEN channels the laid-back elegance of the California coast with its dreamy, vintage-inspired pieces. The Quinn dress, crafted from structured cotton-poplin, features a smocked bodice and delicate puff sleeves, blending ease with a touch of prairie charm. £280.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Sleeveless Square-Neck Layered Plissé Maxi Dress Anthropologie This sleeveless plissé maxi dress by Anthropologie features a square neckline and layered, airy fabric that flows beautifully. Perfect for warm-weather occasions, it offers a flattering, lightweight fit with an elegant silhouette that works seamlessly over a growing bump. £158.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Georgio Maxi Dress Bernadette Linen is a go-to fabric for summer thanks to its breathability and lightweight feel - perfect for keeping cool during pregnancy. Bernadette's floor-length Georgio dress features a relaxed fit, flowing sleeves, and roomy side pockets, offering both comfort and style. £780.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Voluminous Puff Sleeve Dress Stine Goya Stine Goya’s statement dress is a vibrant, mood-lifting option with voluminous puff sleeves and a flowing silhouette. Its roomy fit and lightweight fabric make it an effortlessly stylish choice for mums-to-be during the warmer months. £260.00 AT STINE GOYA

White Washed Stretch Cotton Smock Midi Dress Ganni Available in three wearable colourways, Ganni's smocked dress is a breezy piece to wear throughout your pregnancy The ruched bodice offers both comfort and stretch, ideal for blossoming bumps in the summertime. £245.00 AT GANNI

Lucky Pace Silk Dress ALÉMAIS ALÉMAIS' Lucky Pace silk midi dress is floaty, floral, and full of charm - basically made for sunny days and growing bumps. With its relaxed fit, playful pleats, and breathable silk, it’s the kind of dress that feels as good as it looks. £650.00 AT ALÉMAIS

Asymmetrical Satin Dress with Fringes Mango Revel in a touch of flapper-girl style with Mango's brilliant cornflower blue gown. This standout piece is all about statement style, with its asymmetrical cut and flared sleeve that can be styled in multiple ways for added flair. Ideal for making an unforgettable entrance at any special event. £230.00 AT MANGO

DREAM Darya Jewel Midi Dress Sister Jane Brighten up any occasion in the Darya Jewel Midi Dress - striking taffeta design finished with a sparkling pearl and gem-embellished neckline. Equal parts playful and polished, it’s a radiant choice for weddings and garden parties. £165.00 AT SISTER JANE

Lyra Metallic Ruffle Maxi Dress Ivory Monsoon Embrace bohemian charm with the shimmering Lyra dress by Monsoon. Designed to help you shine bright for any occasion, the ruffled piece is breezy, beautiful and bountiful in elegance. £160.00 AT MONSOON

Floral Silk Muslin Maxi Dress Chloé A fairytale frock that's steeped in luxury, Chloé's cornflower blue number boasts blooms o' plenty, elevated by fine strap detailing, a chic square neckline and a voluminous silhouette that's both airy and ethereal. 100 per cent silk, 100 per cent chic. £3,795.00 AT MYTHERESA

Striped Cotton-Blend Shirt Dress JW Anderson Not one for a girly maternity dress? Never fear, JW Anderson is here. The brand's crisp poplin shirt dress is divinely cool, both in style and design. Lightweight and breathable, this cotton gem is for the coolest mums around town. £450.00 AT MYTHERESA

Flounced Chiffon Dress H&M An affordable option for those who don't feel like breaking the bank, H&M's chiffon flounce dress is a sartorial delight. Available in two covetable hues, the operatic number is light, lavish and leisurely. Team with chunky gold jewels for maximum impact. £34.99 AT H&M

Ubud Extravaganza Feather-Trimmed Gown Taller Marmo This vibrant blue Taller Marmo gown is a true statement piece, guaranteed to turn heads with its flowing lines and undeniably glamorous presence. The dramatic feather trim adds a playful yet luxurious touch, making it the perfect choice for an unforgettable and dazzling entrance.

£1,848.00 AT MYTHERESA

The Daisy Dress in Pink Love Scented Maison Amory The Love Scented Daisy Dress from Maison Amory offers a charmingly romantic aesthetic with its flowing maxi length and delicate antique floral pattern. Featuring a refined high neckline contrasted by a subtle back plunge and playful ruffled neck straps, it presents an elegant yet subtly alluring silhouette.

£322.00 AT MAISON AMORY

How we chose:

Style: We've opted for breezy, versatile silhouettes so mums-to-be can enjoy summer in the city with no sweat. Colour is ideal for emphasising your bump, and we can't resist a ruffle or two.

Price: This round-up included well-crafted pieces from independent labels to designer finds with the price tags to match.

