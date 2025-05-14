Skip to main contentSkip to footer
5 playful ways to add perfect prints to your SS25 wardrobe
Subscribe
5 playful ways to add perfect prints to your SS25 wardrobe
woman in frilly dress with tea print

5 playful ways to add perfect prints to your SS25 wardrobe

Pepper your wardrobe with nostalgic prints courtesy of Cath Kidston's Spring/Summer 2025 collection

In partnership with

Cath Kidston

This content is written in partnership with our chosen advertiser. To learn more click here

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Print in spring is like a serotonin hit for your wardrobe - unapologetically loud, joyful and wholly transformative.

After months of grey knits and heavyweight coats, print comes charging in to deliver a dose of sartorial dopamine. Florals? Groundbreaking. Stripes? A maritime fashion fantasy. Polka dots? Flirtatious fun personified. Striking design ushers us out from our winter chrysalis, ready to embrace spring/summer style with open arms. 

Cath Kidston is a British brand that has long been associated with perfect prints. Celebrated for its heritage prints (think rose-dotted accessories and candy cane stripes), the Print House continues to enchant with its thoughtful, wearable collections.

View post on Instagram
 

Spanning everyday accessories to fairytale frocks, the brand’s latest drop is braced to nurture your inner child. Pastel colourways mix with ruffles, subtle references and feminine silhouettes to create a truly charming collection.

So if you’re gearing up for garden party season or the next batch of countryside weddings, then you’re in safe hands. Read on for five printed gems to help elevate your wardrobe this summer.

5 playful ways to add Cath Kidston prints to your SS25 wardrobe:

  • CATH KIDSTON TEA DRESS WITH PINK PRINT

    Pink Dolly Muse Tea Dress

    Cath Kidston

    The Dolly Muse Tea Dress from Cath Kidston’s Nine Muses collection blends hand-crafted charm with playful elegance. Its whimsical Dolly Muse print, soft georgette ruffle trim, and flattering boat neckline make it ideal for summer parties - light, stylish, and full of personality, it celebrates creativity with every carefully considered detail.

  • pink bag with ruched detailing and black dots

    Pink Spot Utility Cross Body Bag

    Cath Kidston

    Didn't you hear? Polka dots are all the rage for SS25. Featuring a drawcord and magnetic snap closure, this dotted delight features utility pockets and an adjustable strap - marrying practicality with charm. Everyday chic wrapped up in a single accessory. 

  • pink pyjamas with paddington bear detailing

    Pink Paddington Party Button Up Cotton Pyjamas

    Cath Kidston

    Cath Kidston’s limited-edition Paddington Button Through Pyjama Set brings nostalgic charm to bedtime. Featuring Peggy Fortnum's original prints from the 1950s which depict everyone's favourite bear dancing and singing, the set is crafted from lightweight cotton with a comfortable elasticated waist - perfect for cool, restful nights and cheerful mornings. A delightful gift or treat for snug evenings in.

  • gold necklace with paint detailing in gemstones

    Gold Tone Palette Necklace

    Cath Kidston

    Unleash your inner artiste with the brand's charming Gold Tone Palette Necklace. The jewel celebrates 30 years of artistry with vibrant cubic zirconia accents, adding a burst of colour to any outfit. Its playful design, which catches the light beautifully, makes the gem a thoughtful gift for art lovers and creatives.

  • Cath Kidston green floral bag in half moon shape

    Green Rose Pearl Bowling Cross Body Bag

    Cath Kidston

    Introducing Cath Kidston's Sonnet silhouette, a beloved design inspired by Erato, the Greek muse of love. Crafted in Pearl Rose toile, a nod to vintage samplers and heritage patterns, this charming bag features a black contrast trim, adjustable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear, and elegant gold-tone hardware for a refined finish.

Discover the entire Cath Kidston SS25 Fashion Collection in stores and online anext.co.uk/cath-kidston

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More The Wish List

See more

Read More