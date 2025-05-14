5 playful ways to add perfect prints to your SS25 wardrobe

Print in spring is like a serotonin hit for your wardrobe - unapologetically loud, joyful and wholly transformative.

After months of grey knits and heavyweight coats, print comes charging in to deliver a dose of sartorial dopamine. Florals? Groundbreaking. Stripes? A maritime fashion fantasy. Polka dots? Flirtatious fun personified. Striking design ushers us out from our winter chrysalis, ready to embrace spring/summer style with open arms.

Cath Kidston is a British brand that has long been associated with perfect prints. Celebrated for its heritage prints (think rose-dotted accessories and candy cane stripes), the Print House continues to enchant with its thoughtful, wearable collections.

Spanning everyday accessories to fairytale frocks, the brand’s latest drop is braced to nurture your inner child. Pastel colourways mix with ruffles, subtle references and feminine silhouettes to create a truly charming collection.

So if you’re gearing up for garden party season or the next batch of countryside weddings, then you’re in safe hands. Read on for five printed gems to help elevate your wardrobe this summer.

5 playful ways to add Cath Kidston prints to your SS25 wardrobe:

Pink Dolly Muse Tea Dress Cath Kidston The Dolly Muse Tea Dress from Cath Kidston’s Nine Muses collection blends hand-crafted charm with playful elegance. Its whimsical Dolly Muse print, soft georgette ruffle trim, and flattering boat neckline make it ideal for summer parties - light, stylish, and full of personality, it celebrates creativity with every carefully considered detail. £90.00 AT NEXT

Pink Spot Utility Cross Body Bag Cath Kidston Didn't you hear? Polka dots are all the rage for SS25. Featuring a drawcord and magnetic snap closure, this dotted delight features utility pockets and an adjustable strap - marrying practicality with charm. Everyday chic wrapped up in a single accessory. £38.00 AT NEXT

Pink Paddington Party Button Up Cotton Pyjamas Cath Kidston Cath Kidston’s limited-edition Paddington Button Through Pyjama Set brings nostalgic charm to bedtime. Featuring Peggy Fortnum's original prints from the 1950s which depict everyone's favourite bear dancing and singing, the set is crafted from lightweight cotton with a comfortable elasticated waist - perfect for cool, restful nights and cheerful mornings. A delightful gift or treat for snug evenings in. £64.00 AT NEXT

Gold Tone Palette Necklace Cath Kidston Unleash your inner artiste with the brand's charming Gold Tone Palette Necklace. The jewel celebrates 30 years of artistry with vibrant cubic zirconia accents, adding a burst of colour to any outfit. Its playful design, which catches the light beautifully, makes the gem a thoughtful gift for art lovers and creatives. £24.00 AT NEXT

Green Rose Pearl Bowling Cross Body Bag Cath Kidston Introducing Cath Kidston's Sonnet silhouette, a beloved design inspired by Erato, the Greek muse of love. Crafted in Pearl Rose toile, a nod to vintage samplers and heritage patterns, this charming bag features a black contrast trim, adjustable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear, and elegant gold-tone hardware for a refined finish. £48.00 AT NEXT

