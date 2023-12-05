4 Christmas party season outfit ideas for every occasion

Party season is officially upon us which can only mean one thing... the outfits have to shine brighter than the star at the top of the Christmas tree.

Whether you’ve got plans with the gals, a dinner date with the love of your life or a mid-week work party, finding the perfect ensemble to commemorate the festive season is essential in more ways than one.

In my opinion, we don’t get to dress up enough so when the opportunity arises I say go all out. After all, Christmas is a time for giving, so why not give your friends and colleagues the gift of you looking exceptional?

How we chose the pieces:

Price: I have included a mix of both high street and luxury brands. Each outfit can be easily achieved on any budget by wearing similar pieces in your existing wardrobe or treating yourself to an early Christmas gift.

Event: Each outfit is tailored to a specific occasion but all can be dressed up or down to fit the occasion.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

For the work Christmas do:

You’re likely up for a long night on your feet so opting for a pair of comfortable kicks like these boots is essential. I love an outfit that you can re-wear and I can imagine this dress styled over a pair of blue jeans for an everyday look.

Showcase Jacquard Mini Dress, £89.00, Sister Jane; Pointed-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots, £290.00, COS; Rio Gemstone Huggie Earrings, £75.00, Monica Vinader; Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18, £250.00, Coach; Good Squish Badlands frilled silk scrunchie, £42.00, Selfridges.

For the glamorous night out with the gals:

A night out with your besties usually consists of a few chilli margs or glasses of champagne somewhere luxe and lavish so dressing to the nines is a no-brainer. I love the idea of wearing something bright and bold like this fuchsia pink ensemble from Jigsaw. Personally, I would wear the jacket with either nothing underneath or a sultry lace bralette.

Wide Leg Tuxedo Trouser, £160.00, Jigsaw; Belted Tuxedo Jacket, £260.00, Jigsaw; Platform Mary Janes, £34.40, H&M; Beaded Mini Bucket Bag, £35.99, Pull & Bear; Chiara diamond & 18kt gold single hoop earring, £1,460.00, Matches.

For the Christmas jumper obsessed:

Love them or hate them the Christmas jumper is a sign that the holidays are in full swing. Thanks to a few notable designer brands the once cringe knit has been redefined into a december style staple. I say lean into the Christmas cheer and get super festive by matching your bold jumper with a fun skirt and cute accessories.

Molly Goddard Ula tulle midi skirt, £990.00, Net-A-Porter; Ganni Logo Wool Mix Cardigan, £192.50, Liberty; Petite Bow Choker, £24.00, Free People; Circus NY Zuri Satin Cross-Strap Ballet Flats, £90.00, Anthropologie; Le Chiquito moyen boucle, £730.00, Jacquemus.

For the black-tie affair:

Getting glam has to be one of the most fun elements of the festive season and a black tie event is the perfect occasion to go all out. Pairing a slinky dress with a structured blazer and a few glistening accessories is the ultimate after-dark ensemble.

Satin-Detailed Wool Blazer, £175.00, & Other Stories; Draped-neck rhinestone dress, £99.99, Mango; Black Heeled Buckle Shoes, £35.99, Stradivarius; Small Horsebit Chain leather shoulder bag, £2,630.00, Gucci; Diamante Bow Extreme Drop Earrings, £12.00, Urban Outfitters.

