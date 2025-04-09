Polka dots are officially back for spring 2025 – shop our favourite pieces

For many of us, our first introduction to the polka dot print in fashion came courtesy of Minnie Mouse. The iconic Disney character made her debut in 1928 at the Walt Disney Animation Studio wearing her trademark pink and white polka dot dress. In fact, the dots were initially excluded in the early films due to the difficulty of animating them. Disney alternatively depicted the nostalgic spotted skirt in still images.

While they may still evoke memories of the beloved childhood cartoon, polka dots have since evolved across the fashion landscape. Today, they've firmly made their mark in high fashion, with designers elevating them to become one of this season's most coveted sartorial trends.

We've seen the classic pattern adorned onto avant-garde garments and fresh silhouettes on recent runways that retained the print's timeless charm tinged with contemporary style. Polka dots initially resurged in the spring/summer 2025 shows, with the likes of Jacquemus and Acne Studios integrating them into their designs.

© Getty Images Moschino Autumn/Winter 2025

Fast forward to the autumn/winter 2025 runway season, polka dots positioned themselves firmly on the fashion frontlines – think Fendi and Isabel Marant. Moschino was sure to make a loud statement with their polka dot blazers while Conner Ives made a creative twist on the classic pattern with sheer slip dress gracing gown the runway adorned with large tonal spots. Over at Altuzzarra, we spotted cozy knitwear, wispy coats, and halterneck dresses printed with the pattern. Meanwhile, Brandon Maxwell appliquéd a black-and-white scarf coat with dots while Bora Aksu opted for a romantic approach with the print adorned with layers of tulle off-cuts.

© Getty Images Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2025

The polka dot domination isn't limited to high fashion – Susa Musa's black-and-white Meadow Skirt has been quickly recycled by influencers and street style moguls as soon as the sun started shining.

© Instagram Susa Musa's coveted 'Meadow Skirt'

A fashion history

The popularity of the print flourished in the 1920s, with the likes of Gabrielle Chanel integrating the pattern into her designs. With a brand tailored around empowering women through challenging traditional style codes, Chanel transformed the playful print into one that exuded feminine flair.

© Alamy Stock Photo Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch

Fast forward to the 1950s, a decade that witnessed a surge in the popularity of the polka dot pattern, making it a key reference point in sartorial history. Marilyn Monroe became the poster girl for the print, most famously wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress designed by William Travilla for the 1955 classic The Seven Year Itch.

© Getty Images Pricess Diana in a polka dot dress

Polka dots carry flirty and fun connotations – they retain an innocent, girly charm with touches of elegance and high-fashion sophistication. Their legacy continued to dot into the '80s and '90s courtesy of fashion moguls like Princess Diana – remember when she graced the royal box at the 1988 Ascot dressed in a classic navy and white polka dot dress.

Shop our favourites

Whether you're looking to secure a playful polka dot halterneck dress for your pending European summer, or fancy a whimsical tie-neck blouse for the office, we've got you covered. Bold enough to make a statement yet refined enough to ooze timeless elegance, discover our favourite polka dot pieces to wear this spring.

© Miu Miu Miu Miu polka dot skirt Polka-Dot Crep De Chine Skirt Miu Miu Miu Miu is a brand synonymous with its free-spirited feminine charm, making it the ideal designer to craft the perfect polka dot skirt. The crepe de chine skirt features a sophisticated pencil silhouette accented with a wrinkled effect for a touch of playfulness.

£1,700.00 AT MIU MIU

© Sandro Sandro Polka dot maxi dress Polka Dot Maxi Dress Sandro If you're looking to channel an '80 Princess Diana, look no further than Sandro's billowy maxi dress. The garment features long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, a removable belt to cinch the waist, and a rhinestone embellished neck.

£189.50 AT SANDRO

© Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Silk Asymmetric Mini Dress Silk Asymmetric Mini Dress Saint Laurent Saint Laurent's silk muslin mini dress is the perfect polka dot number for a glamorous evening soiree. The garment features an asymmetric neckline and short sleeves detailed with a ruched bodice for a modern texture. Just ask Lila Moss.

£4,175.00 AT HARRODS

© Fruity Booty Fruity Booty Polka Tank Polka Tank Fruity Booty Crafted from deadstock polka, this tank top can be worn alone or layered beneath a chic knitted number. The top features picot detailing across the back and neckline and would pair perfectly with your favourite pair of black capri pants.

£54.00 AT FRUITY BOOTY

© COS COS regular polka-dot straight-leg wool trousers Regular Polka-Dot Straight-Leg Wool Trousers COS These striking straight-leg trousers feature a refined tonal grey hue crafted from a durable wool blend. With sharp pressed creases and back darts, they offer a contemporary take on the polka dot trend. Large dots, in a subtle lighter grey, are scattered across the fabric, making these trousers the perfect choice for a stylish day at the office.

£155.00 AT COS

© Mango Mango Polka Dot Knitted Cardigan Polka-Dot Knitted Cardigan Mango For those looking to introduce the pattern more subtly into their wardrobe, Mango’s long-sleeve cardigan offers a cozy yet chic solution. The off-white piece features a fine-knit fabric adorned with tiny black spots and a sleek button closure.

£35.99 AT MANGO

How we chose:

Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels.

Style: Ranging from classic Sandro dresses to cutting-edge Miu Miu designs, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.

