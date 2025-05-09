Being part of a bridal party is one of the greatest honours a friend can receive - yet it’s also one of the most demanding.

Why? Because dressing the part requires careful thought. Nothing too white, nothing too garish, nothing to detract from the bride. Yet, you want to look nothing short of fantastic.

The key to nailing bridal party etiquette lies in the art of rotation. If you are lucky enough to be included in your close one’s bridal clan, then it’s always best to stick to what you feel comfortable in - be it a familiar style, silhouette or colour.

Thankfully, accessories come to the rescue - cute bags, chic hairpieces, and elegant jewellery provide an easy way to refresh your look for every wedding on the calendar.

Likewise, shoes, swimsuits (for summer nuptials) and matching pyjamas can be worn with an array of different looks, making them some of the most versatile staple pieces to house in your hero collection.

So, without further ado, we present to you the bridal party must-haves every VIP wedding guest attendee should have on their list.

8 bridal party must-haves for pre-wedding prep:

Océano Hand Beaded Swimsuit Oceanus The most beautiful swimsuit we ever did see, Oceanus' decorative gem is perfect for bridal parties wanting to stay on theme without screaming 'bride' (that's what the brand's bridal collection is for - duh.) The swimsuit is hand-beaded with beautiful oceanscape motifs - a piece to treasure forever. £320.00 AT OCEANUS

Lucia Mule 75 Florrie London Introducing the perfect wedding guest heel - Florrie London's Lucia Mule 75. This dreamy denim pump has been upcycled from vintage jeans and boasts a playful 75mm heel - primed for all-night partying. £525.00 AT FLORRIE LONDON

Leila Basket Sezane Hand-woven using traditional techniques, Sezane's beautiful floral basket is crafted in the brand's Madagascan atelier with a lot of love. Featuring a natural raffia exterior, thus handmade creation makes for the ideal wedding attendee accessory - romantic and timeless in equal measure. £215.00 AT SEZANE

Hayley Silk Midi Dress Rixo Rixo's Hayley Dress is a silk midi masterpiece featuring a halterneck, open back, and detachable scarf - elegant, flattering, and perfect for weddings, garden parties, or summer soirées. One must always have the perfect wedding guest look to hand, after all. £365.00 AT RIXO

Nautilus Seashell Mother of Pearl Stud Earrings Ottoman Hands The perfect companion for any elegant occasion, these glistening earrings by Ottoman Hands are handcrafted from gold-plated recycled metals and feature iridescent mother of pearl in a sculptural seashell design. These ethically-made treasures add a touch of coastal elegance to any outfit - a gorgeous keepsake. £95.00 AT OTTOMAN HANDS

Georgia Rayon Cami and Short Set Bocan London A truly luxurious pick, these silk pyjamas by Bocan London are a timeless addition to your seasonal nightwear collection. Whimsical yet classical, the set, which features a strapped V-neck camisole and trimmed short, is a delight for those wanting a touch of upmarket comfort in their everyday. £380.00 AT BOCAN LONDON

Baby Furoshiki Bag Roop Roop's Baby Furoshiki Bag in baby blue is a sweet, sustainable, handcrafted accessory inspired by traditional Japanese wrapping cloths. Compact and eco-friendly, it's perfect for adding a pop of colour to any outfit. That something blue? Sorted. £60.00 AT ROOP

The Coeur Sunglasses Jimmy Fairly The Coeur sunglasses by Jimmy Fairly charm with their heart-shaped tortoiseshell frames, delivering retro allure, full UV protection, and a standout finish for sun-soaked days and statement summer looks. Love is in the air! £100.00 AT JIMMY FAIRLY

How we chose:

Style : We've selected an array of functional yet fashionable pieces to wear time and time again.

: We've selected an array of functional yet fashionable pieces to wear time and time again. Price: With prices starting from £60, we've included a range of stylish, sustainable pieces for all.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.