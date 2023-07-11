10 dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride

Our selection of the best alternative and contemporary dresses for a modern wedding...

Whether its for a civil ceremony at home or a glamorous wedding abroad, a traditional wedding dress is no longer neccessary for your big day (unless you want it to be). Many brands understand that modern brides may want a more contemporary outfit, therefore the range of pieces outside of conventional dresses is endless.

Sharon Sever, head designer at couture bridal label Galia Lahav has dressed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and Beyonce in bridal gowns, and told us everything we need to know about being a bride in 2023. "It's important to remember that your wedding dress is a reflection of your personal style and individuality. Don't feel pressured to conform to traditional bridal styles or trends that don't align with your personal taste," he says.

He also gave us his top tips for finding your personal style, which include: Be true to yourself, start with research, try on a variety of styles and take you time.

How we chose our dresses:

The silhouette: Everybody has different body shapes and sizes, so whilst some may love a plunging v-neck, others may prefer to totally cover their upper half. Of course, we'd love to have tried on each dress indivdually, but instead we've picked our favourite range of dresses with totally different silhouettes, so there is something for all preferences.

The trend: "Short dresses are definitely on the rise," Sharon explained. "I think unconventional wedding looks are becoming more popular like two pieces and vintage gowns, but also sleek, minimal designs that speak for themselves. The new generations of brides want to be different - they want to start new trends and stand out."

The brand: We know that people have different priorities when it comes to shopping, particularly for a special occassion, so we've included a mixture of independent labels, designer gems, British-made pieces and cult-adored brands.

The price: We've tried to cover all budgets, with looks ranging from the £200 mark to £1000+. We've also selected dresses that can be reused for other ocassions if you wish.

10 alternative white wedding dresses:

Free People - Blossom Bliss Maxi

Why we love it: applique floral detailing has been a huge trend in 2023. The strappy back, one-shoulder makes for a super unique neckline, and the flowy silhouette is perfect for a relaxed fit. £328 AT FREE PEOPLE

Vivienne Westwood - Nova Cora Mini

Why we love it: To be honest, after we saw this on Sophie Habboo for her UK wedding last month, we fell in love. The typically VW corset bodice with the folded skirt, the draping back, the scooped neckline... the silhouette is exquisite. It oozes vintage with a vampish, modern twist. £3,250 AT VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

Khanums - Kris Dress

Why we love it: this dress is nothing short of showstopping. We love the elegant high neck with the wide open back. The thigh high split adds a vampish touch whilst the mermaid train keeps it incredibly chic. £440 AT KHANUMS

Galia Lahav - Cramen Deep Slit Dress

Why we love it: Can't decide between a short or long hem? Have both. The flattering column dress features a glittering beaded mini skirt at the thigh high split. Amp up the glam as little or as much as you like depending on accessories.

$2,010 AT GALIA LAHAV

Rotate - Miley lace long dress

Why we love it: The delicate lace maxi skirt gives 2023's sheer dress trend a bridal-approved makeover. We love the plunging v-neck at cut-out back detailing. Perfect for a destination wedding.

£560 £308 AT LUISAVIAROMA

Rixo - Liberty Poppy Pattern Dress

Why we love it: For those who love a vintage look, this is the perfect dress. The loose ruffles and the floaty cap sleeves create the ultimate feminine silhouette. We love the subtle hand-designed jacquard poppy pattern. This dress is also great to totally conceal a bra. £350 AT RIXO

Monika Dimova - Aurora Asymmetric Draped Feather Dress

Why we love it: this dress is as glamorous as it is unique. We can absolutely see this paired with white pointed stilettos at a civil marriage ceremony. £800 AT CULT MIA

Reformation - Joana Silk Dress

Why we love it: the strapless neckline totally elevates the classic 90s slip dress. Perfect for making an entrance in the chicest way possible. If not feeling restricted is on your priority list, this relaxed fit is perfect for taking you from day to night. £298 AT REFORMATION

Nadine Merabi - Gabriella White Dress

Why we love it: this dress comes with a complimentary tonal slip dress in light nude or dark nude to be worn underneath for extra coverage. The fishtail shape is also universally flattering on any body shape. £595 AT NADINE MERABI

Elliatt - Elder Dress

Why we love it: This is giving Sofia Richie's 2nd wedding dress vibes and its super chic. If changing dresses into a shorter hem evening party outfit is on the agenda, this stunning square neck satin mini with applique flowers is perfect. £238 AT REVOLVE

