10 dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride

Whether its for a civil ceremony at home or a glamorous wedding abroad, a traditional wedding dress is no longer neccessary for your big day (unless you want it to be). Many brands understand that modern brides may want a more contemporary outfit, therefore the range of pieces outside of conventional dresses is endless.
Sharon Sever, head designer at couture bridal label Galia Lahav has dressed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and Beyonce in bridal gowns, and told us everything we need to know about being a bride in 2023. "It's important to remember that your wedding dress is a reflection of your personal style and individuality. Don't feel pressured to conform to traditional bridal styles or trends that don't align with your personal taste," he says.
He also gave us his top tips for finding your personal style, which include: Be true to yourself, start with research, try on a variety of styles and take you time.
How we chose our dresses:
The silhouette: Everybody has different body shapes and sizes, so whilst some may love a plunging v-neck, others may prefer to totally cover their upper half. Of course, we'd love to have tried on each dress indivdually, but instead we've picked our favourite range of dresses with totally different silhouettes, so there is something for all preferences.
The trend: "Short dresses are definitely on the rise," Sharon explained. "I think unconventional wedding looks are becoming more popular like two pieces and vintage gowns, but also sleek, minimal designs that speak for themselves. The new generations of brides want to be different - they want to start new trends and stand out."
The brand: We know that people have different priorities when it comes to shopping, particularly for a special occassion, so we've included a mixture of independent labels, designer gems, British-made pieces and cult-adored brands.
The price: We've tried to cover all budgets, with looks ranging from the £200 mark to £1000+. We've also selected dresses that can be reused for other ocassions if you wish.
10 alternative white wedding dresses:
