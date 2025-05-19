Fringed bags are trending: Here are 5 you need to browse right now

Thankfully for those obsessed with Stevie Nicks-inspired dress codes, modern bohemia is taking the fashion sphere by storm.

A desire for free-spirited style is simmering among the cool-girl crowd, with leather, suede and layers of ghostly lace slowly starting to saturate street style and social media feeds alike.

Brands such as Isabel Marant and Chloé have dominated the runways with their counterculture motifs, with the latter overseeing a stunning 628 per cent rise in searches for their Paddington Bag on eBay.

Amy Bannerman, eBay UK’s Pre-Loved Style Director, says: “This year’s boho got a refined makeover- think less carefree festival, more curated cool. Taking inspiration from icons like Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and the eternal Jane Birkin, it’s elevated enough to work hard whether you’re in the boardroom or festival bound.

And what would bohemian-chic be without a touch of fringing?

© Getty Images Isabel Marant SS25

According to the preloved online market, fringed bags alone have seen a 41 per cent spike in interest, with their suede counterparts witnessing an ever grander 58 per cent increase in searches.

Fringing has a rich history, gaining cult status in the 1970s when championed by the hippie movement as a symbol of freedom and rebellion.

Inspired by Native American garments, fringe became a staple of bohemian style, adorning suede jackets, vests, and festival wear. Celebrities like Jimi Hendrix and Jane Birkin helped popularise the look, adding to its mystical allure and rock ‘n’ roll essence.

© Hair Fringed costumes in Hair (1979)

From Woodstock to modern-day runways, fringe has cycled in and out of vogue, constantly reinvented. Its movement and texture evoke a sense of carefree spirit, making it a timeless detail with roots in counterculture and a flair for drama.

Add a dose of detail to your wardrobe and shop the best fringed bags below. Your future bohemian babe self awaits.

5 Fringed bags to shop now:

Swing Bag ba&sh Channelling 70s glam with a modern twist, this XL suede fringe bag by ba&sh is a go-to statement piece - boho, bold, and effortlessly cool for every stylish escape. £420.00 AT BA&SH

Taupe Medium Scarf Bag JW Anderson Fringe meets finesse in JW Anderson’s taupe Scarf Bag. Crafted in supple suede with cascading fringe and a sleek zip closure, it’s the ultimate boho-luxe statement for modern minimalists.

£690.00 AT SSENSE

Fringe-Detail Chevron Clutch Bag Missoni Take it up a notch with some Missoni magic. This fringe-detail chevron clutch is a vibrant nod to 70s boho chic. With its signature chevron pattern and playful tassels, this statement piece perfectly captures the free-spirited glamour of the era. £689.00 AT FARFETCH

Rhinestone Denim M Mini Bag Maje A dazzling tribute to Y2K nostalgia, this denim gem is perfect for those wanting a cool-girl twist on classic fringing. With its sparkling rhinestones, fringe details, and compact silhouette, it effortlessly serves up early 2000s sass.

£299.00 AT MAJE

Fringed Shoulder Bag Pull & Bear An affordable option for those wanting a high street hero, Pull & Bear's chocolate charm is ideal for everyday use. Complete with a shoulder bag shape and a silver stud detailing, this staple is playful and practical in equal measure. £25.99 AT PULL & BEAR

How we chose:

Style : We've selected an array of bohemian yet elegant pieces to inject your everyday with some 70s glam.

: We've selected an array of bohemian yet elegant pieces to inject your everyday with some 70s glam. Price: With prices starting from £25.99, we've included a range of stylish pieces from high street to high fashion.

