I own 101 mini dresses and these are the brands you need to know about

It occurred to me recently that I had an awful lot of mini dresses, so I counted them. I have 101.

This is absolutely ridiculous and possibly explains why dad expresses disappointment every Christmas that I haven’t achieved very much in my life. Except accumulating an astonishing amount of mini dresses apparently.

Look, Cruella had her Dalmations, and I have the urge for my knees to feel the cool, fresh breeze regardless of the weather.

I don’t know exactly when the obsession began, but my future-husband - who I am trying to purchase a house with - commented that we probably need to invest in a two-bed.

No, not for guests, but so that we wouldn’t be tripping over my clothes every night when we try and get into bed. And 70% of the mountain we clamber over each evening is easily made up of mini dresses.

Frankly, collecting them is my hobby. They suit my body shape, and I’ve always felt comfortable in one (the most important thing when it comes to wearing anything.)

They’re versatile. Simply pair with a fun pair of tights when it’s cold, and bare legs when the sun eventually starts shining. This summer, I’ll be getting married in one too.

They’re far more interesting than their midi or maxi cousins, you can experiment so much more with shape and texture because their mini dimensions mean they won’t overwhelm you. Plus they can be dressed up or down with the simple switch up of a few accessories.

So, while I wish sharing my wisdom meant delivering something with a touch more gravitas. For those also inclined to hitch up their skirts this summer, these simply are the best brands for fun, flirty mini dresses that you can shop now…

The best brands for mini dresses to shop now:

De La Vali Best for: Summer sunset colour palettes, and structured shapes that aren't too form fitting

De La Vali was founded in Ibiza and the sunny, free spirited nature of the island is woven into every design. The perfect label for holidays and weekends spent in the beer garden. £290.00 AT DE LA VALI

ROTATE Best for: Micro mini dresses that ooze Y2K energy in pastel colours and punches of red

Danish brand Rotate has become my go-to for wedding guest dresses where the bride and groom deserve something a little extra jazzy (apologies to my friend Alby at whose wedding I face-planted into a bush, ruining both my glorious pink Rotate dress, and my dignity.) What a night though.

£200.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Sister Jane Best for: Statement pieces that you won't see on everyone this summer, but also won't break the bank.

I always recommend Sister Jane for gorgeous dresses that are anything but run-of-the-mill but won't bankrupt you in the process. To be honest, if I was compiling a list of the best midi and maxi dress brands, Sister Jane would also, undoubtedly, make the cut. £145.00 AT SISTER JANE

Meshki Best for: Australian approved micro minis and their top notch bridal collection.

Meshki is an Australian label that has quickly found its way into my heart (despite the shipping charges). The brand was founded by two architecture students and precise design is the cornerstone of every piece. Trust me, you'll have flocks of fans asking you where you got your dress from when you step out. £85.00 AT MESHKI

Aje Best for: The best wedding guest dresses that ooze femininity and class.Even your grandma will be a fan.

Our second Australian brand of the list celebrates raw beauty and effortless cool, which exactly the sort of vibe I would like to exude every single day. £630.00 AT AJE

Annie's Ibiza Best for: Celebrity approved event dresses, the brand is loved by Millie Bobby Brown, Margot Robbie and Paris Hilton

The breakout star of London Fashion Week, Annie's Ibiza are a go-to for show stopping corset and mini skirt combos that are perfect for city and beach break alike. £495.00 AT ANNIE'S IBIZA

Alice McCall Best for: The perfect date night dresses. You heard it here first.

A moment for this fallen soldier, Alice McCall is no longer in business but I have alerts set up on both Vinted and eBay to scoop up absolute steals from this brand in my size. Minis were undoubtedly their speciality. £9.00 PER DAY AT BY ROTATION

Free People Best for: Casual dresses that are perfect for picnics and frolicking

Another purse friendly option for the list, Free People stocks a variety of brands but its their own label easy to wear perfect for daytime that I collect. And do look out for their sales with prices often slashed up to 70% £88.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Kitri Best for: Perfectly printed pieces that aren't itsy-bitsy so a brilliant option if you prefer a bit more coverage. With the constant onslaught of new labels constantly streaming onto the market, we have a real soft spot for brands like Kitri that have a clear and cohesive aesthetic season after season. £165.00 AT KITRI

How we chose:

Aesthetic: I plumped for the labels whose designs consistently hit the mark, delivering unexpected, gorgeous offerings that anyone would be thrilled to have in their wardrobe.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and summer ensembles are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

