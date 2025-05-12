7 skirt outfit ideas that'll have you looking bang on trend for summer 2025

Believe it or not, the weather's looking pretty darn exciting for the foreseeable, and there's only one way I see fit to celebrate. Throwing my trousers out of the window and reaching for a gorgeous skirt instead.

But if you need a little guidance on how to wear skirts for summer 2025 - look no further, I have all the outfit inspiration you need, and all the best skirts to buy now.

This summer's offerings are a masterclass in versatility, luxury and bold reinvention. From sharply tailored midi skirts to whisper-light maxis that perfectly catch the breeze, I argue reader, that there is no better item to wear when the mercury rises than a fantastic, versatile skirt.

The runways have offered us buttery-soft leather pleats courtesy of Miu Miu, transparent layers at Chanel and asymmetric cuts at Loewe.

This isn't about playing it safe. It's about embracing movement (after all, what better to frolic in than a skirt eh?) and playfulness. And for those who are showing resistance to my argument, remember you can always pop your skirt over a pair of jeans. Win win!

So, this season, I say give your trousers a rest and let your hemlines do the talking.

The biggest skirt trends of summer 2025:

1/ 7 © Getty Images The New Hue We're simply green with envy for this neon knit teamed with snake print midi skirt, as worn by Nina Sandbech. Team with fellow green accessories if you're feeling bold, black if you want to tone things down a notch or two, and white if you won't be eating any spaghetti bolognaise that day.

Circle Cut Midi Skirt Cos COS can always be replied upon to deliver clean silhouettes in classic cuts that you'll be wearing for seasons to come. We're crackers for this bright green shade and will be teaming it with ballet sneakers for summer 2025. £95.00 AT COS

2/ 7 © Getty Images The Suede Parade Is there anything more sumptuous than the feeling of soft suede against your skin? Forget assumptions that the thicker fabric is for colder months only and make like this chic Fashion Week guest, teaming yours with a barn jacket and grey ankle socks.

Marie Skirt Ba&sh I wish that I could reach through the screen and show you how sumptuously soft this cuir de caprin offering is, but that would be a huge violation of your privacy so you'll just have to take my word for it instead. I'll be teaming mine with red accessories. £385.00 AT BA&SH

3/ 7 © Getty Images The Bohemian Brigade The resurgence of Boho isn't the sole reserve of just one season, we predict it'll be a defining trend of the decade, so if you're a fan, why not invest in a dreamy lace piece that'll see you through the next few seasons in style.

Cavarly Embroidered Maxi Skirt AllSaints Oh, how I adore a high-low skirt, the mullet of the skirt world if you will - offering party-party from the front and family friendly from the back. The gorgeous ruffles will pair perfectly with a pair of boho-friendly cowboy boots. £249.00 AT ALLSAINTS

4/ 7 © Getty Images The Puff Party Puff balls or bubble hems, whatever you like to call them. The squishy hemline that first found fame in the 1980s is a summer 2025 staple.

Mid Rise Bubble Hem Maxi Skirt Abercrombie & Fitch People often think of the bubble hem as micro-mini skirt territory but this glorious midi option proves they can lean towards modesty and comfort too (clock the elasticated waistband.) I'll be teaming mine with a chunky pair of Ugg sandals and a baby tee. £75.00 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

5/ 7 © Getty Images The Poplin Posse This is a real outfit-by-numbers moment. Flawless poplin skirt and matching shirt? Check. Dreamy headscarf and sunnies? Check. Perfect metallic sandals? Check. Adding this look to the mood board asap.

Flared Cotton Skirt Mango Minimalists who find solace in perfectly monochrome pieces in neat silhouettes need look no further. And for matchy-matchy perfection, team with the co ordinating crop top and a pair of minimal sandals. Clean girl heaven. £45.99 AT MANGO

6/ 7 © Getty Images The Denim Duo If you don't have a denim skirt in your wardrobe arsenal, let this image persuade you otherwise. Team with denim up-top (it doesn't have to be matching, in fact I love the anarchic spirit of mis matched pieces.)

Levi's x Adsb Andersson Bell pleated mini denim skirt Levi's Denim for summer 2025 is anything but run of the mill. Look for raw edges, sharp pleats, interesting finishes and team with biker boots and a rebellious energy. £145.00 AT SELFRIDGES

7/ 7 © Getty Images The Beaded Bunch Will an embellished midi skirt ever be anything but the most beautiful wardrobe choice? Practical, perhaps not. But for dreamy summer evenings sipping rosé, I can't think of anything better.

Corinna Low Rise Sequin Maxi Skirt Peppermayo Trust me, all the cool girls are wearing embellished or sequin skirts this season (bonus points if it's a bit see through too, but I completely understand if you feel more comfortable in a full coverage option.) This low-waist option was born to be worn with a crop top and an oversized jacket slung on top. £109.00 AT PEPPERMAYO

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: I chose 7 different trends to tick off every box no matter what your personal style leans towards.

Price: From designer delights to high street statements, I have chosen a range of products from various price points.

Why you should trust me:

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and summer ensembles are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

