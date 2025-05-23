This viral Aligne blazer is finally back in stock - and it’s bound to sell out again

There’s not many brands that I have a wishlist for as long as Aligne, the London-based womenswear label that has me - as well as countless influencers and celebrities - in a chokehold.

Arguably, it’s tailoring that has really put Aligne on the fashion map. Its blazers, known for their nipped-in silhouettes and impeccable quality, are ever popular - you may well, like me, have lusted over the Daphne Scoop-Neck Linen Blazer, or of course the original Daphne Waisted Blazer in all its chic, structured glory.

© @mimixn Influencers have shared their love of the Bonnie Ponte Waisted Blazer across socials

But it was the Bonnie Ponte Waisted Blazer that quickly sold out after it launched earlier this year, thanks no doubt to its flattering, defined waist, slightly balloon-like sleeves and a cool crew neckline. It’s got that classic cool silhouette that feels smart without being too smart - frankly, I’m just waiting for Princess Kate to step out in it.

Bonnie Ponte Waisted Blazer £99 at Aligne

It flew off the virtual shelves within the first week of launch after it went viral on social media - worn by the likes of Arielle Charnas, Emma Rose Thatcher and Mimi Nguyen and often teamed with Aligne’s also-cult Markus Ponte Barrel Leg Trouser. Currently, I’m told the blazer has a waitlist of around 1,000 people on the brand’s website.

So reader, I’m thrilled to share that the much-awaited Aligne Bonnie Ponte Waisted Blazer is officially back in stock - and selling fast, no doubt.

Priced at £99, it’s an investment that will see you through countless outfits and occasions. I’ll be wearing mine over A-line midi dresses, with jeans… and I might even be tempted by those matching trousers, too.

Aligne’s Bonnie Ponte Waisted Blazer, at a glance Nipped-in silhouette and curved sleeves

Waist split that’s perfect for wearing with high-waisted trousers

Flattering crew neckline

UK sizes 4-22

Sold out within the first week of launch in January 2025

Has a waitlist of nearly 1000 people on the Aligne website

Run, don’t walk, because I have a feeling this cult style won’t be around very long for its second innings. Aligne is a proudly small-batch brand - so snap up your size before it’s too late.

