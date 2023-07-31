The best pink Barbie-approved boilersuits to shop now

Sick of seeing Margot Robbie's face and bright fuschia clothing everywhere yet? Us neither.
There's already sneak peeks of the incredible outfits from the record-breaking movie floating around online, but if you haven't actually watched it yet, you're in for a real treat.
Realistically, we want to recreate all of Margot Robbie and co's looks. But in a scene where the Barbie's are carrying out their mission (no spoilers here, we promise), they wear matching pink boilersuits that gave the 80s one-piece the coolest makeover. And now we want one.
Boilersuits are ideal because they're comfortable, can be dressed up or down, and halves your daily outfit dilemma thanks to being both a top and trousers in one.
Hello! Fashion shares the best pink boilersuits to shop now:
How we chose:
We live and breathe clothes here at Hello! Fashion. And whilst we'd love to try every item ourselves, we used our sartorial expertise to find the perfect pieces when we can't. We scoured the site to find boilersuits that look similar to Barbie's whilst adhering to current trends, and have a variation of silhouettes to suit all preferences and body shapes. We also found pieces for a variety of budgets.
