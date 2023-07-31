The best pink Barbie-approved boilersuits to shop now

Channel you inner Margot Robbie and shop our favourite all-in-ones for summer 2023

Sick of seeing Margot Robbie's face and bright fuschia clothing everywhere yet? Us neither.

There's already sneak peeks of the incredible outfits from the record-breaking movie floating around online, but if you haven't actually watched it yet, you're in for a real treat.

Boilersuit Barbie

Realistically, we want to recreate all of Margot Robbie and co's looks. But in a scene where the Barbie's are carrying out their mission (no spoilers here, we promise), they wear matching pink boilersuits that gave the 80s one-piece the coolest makeover. And now we want one.

Boilersuits are ideal because they're comfortable, can be dressed up or down, and halves your daily outfit dilemma thanks to being both a top and trousers in one.

Hello! Fashion shares the best pink boilersuits to shop now:

Feminine Puff Sleeve V-Neck Jumpsuit - And Other Stories

I love the that this piece still has the utility feel of the traditional boilersuit yet the short length, frilled and elasticated sleeves give it a super feminine touch. How to style: Style with metallic silver court shoes and a matching bag for the ultimate striking ensemble. £110 AT AND OTHER STORIES

Jordan Short Sleeve Zip Front Jumpsuit - Pistola

This all-in-one looks as comfortable as it is cool. It has pockets, a zip so that you can have the neckline as high or low as you wish, and a drawstring waist to give it some shape. How to style: I love how it's been styled here with sandals and a handbag, but wearing with white trainers would ooze off-duty cool. £186.00 AT REVOLVE

The Kernel Jersey - Peachy Den

Peachy Den is recognised for its iconic velvet all-in-ones. This cerise-hued piece is made from stretchy fabric for extra comfort, has a structured waistband to give it some shape, and seriously cool contrasting orange detailing on the pockets. How to style: I love how they've elevated it with a relaxed fit gold belt around the waist. Also, try nude coloured barely-there heels to let the outfit do the talking. £95.00 £40.00 AT PEACHY DEN

Parachute Cargo Jumpsuit - Miss Selfridge

This is definitely something Barbie would wear in the real world. A girly take on the classic boilersuit silhouette. How to style: Pair with your favourite white trainers and a crossbody bag for the coolest off-duty look. £54.99 AT ASOS

How we chose:

We live and breathe clothes here at Hello! Fashion. And whilst we'd love to try every item ourselves, we used our sartorial expertise to find the perfect pieces when we can't. We scoured the site to find boilersuits that look similar to Barbie's whilst adhering to current trends, and have a variation of silhouettes to suit all preferences and body shapes. We also found pieces for a variety of budgets.

