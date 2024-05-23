Postcard prints: Your Summer vacation wardrobe must-have

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



There was one point this year where we thought Winter had simply eclipsed all other seasons and we were destined for a Svalbard-esque future: long nights, and very thick knits. Summer felt like a pure figment of our imagination.

But recent glimmers of hope in the form of warmer days have got us all excited (time to dust off that barbecue we say). So get ready to shed those extra layers and get your Summer wardrobes prepped and ready for action. Sun dresses, co-ords and short shorts all need to be shunted to the front of our cupboards, and today we plead the case for slotting a postcard print or two into proceedings.

What is postcard print?

Postcard prints scream holiday with abandon. Think vibrant colours, motifs like palm trees and pineapples, and patterns reminiscent of holiday snaps. Evocative of balmy summer nights, with a cocktail in hand, they’re a perfect combination of cheering colour, bright prints and a heavy dose of warm nostalgia (remember sending postcards? Such fun.) And while they’re perfect for vacations, they’re also brilliant for spontaneous dinners on the balcony and are beer garden friendly too (a holiday destination in its own right.)

The best postcard prints to buy now:

How we chose:

Aesthetic: Summer means colour so I opted for the brightest, punchiest postcard print offerings you can get your mitts on.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and summer ensembles are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

