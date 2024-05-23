Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Postcard prints: Summer 2024’s holiday wardrobe must-have
Postcard prints: Your Summer vacation wardrobe must-have

Feel like you’re on holiday, even if you’re just in your living room…

Clare Pennington
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
There was one point this year where we thought Winter had simply eclipsed all other seasons and we were destined for a Svalbard-esque future: long nights, and very thick knits. Summer felt like a pure figment of our imagination. 

But recent glimmers of hope in the form of warmer days have got us all excited (time to dust off that barbecue we say). So get ready to shed those extra layers and get your Summer wardrobes prepped and ready for action. Sun dresses, co-ords and short shorts all need to be shunted to the front of our cupboards, and today we plead the case for slotting a postcard print or two into proceedings. 

What is postcard print?

Postcard prints scream holiday with abandon. Think vibrant colours, motifs like palm trees and pineapples, and patterns reminiscent of holiday snaps. Evocative of balmy summer nights, with a cocktail in hand, they’re a perfect combination of cheering colour, bright prints and a heavy dose of warm nostalgia (remember sending postcards? Such fun.) And while they’re perfect for vacations, they’re also brilliant for spontaneous dinners on the balcony and are beer garden friendly too (a holiday destination in its own right.)

The best postcard prints to buy now:

  • Cami Linen Dress

    Reformation

    A relaxed fit and a square neckline give this postcard printed beauty an air of nonchalance, perfect for the pool. 

  • White Island Lydia Top

    Never Fully Dressed

    You can always rely on Never Fully Dressed for bombastic Summer prints guaranteed to pop a smile on your face no matter the weather. Why not snap up the matching trousers too?

  • Printed Fresh Start Pants

    Free People

    Put comfort first with a barrel silhouette and elasticated waistband. Lounging poolside or sofa-side, one must be comfy!

  • Linen Audrina Short

    Rhode

    It's Summer -  bring us the linen! This cool co-ord has a 60s inspired Do Re Mi print. 

  • Ciao Bella Stamp Mini Dress

    Seafolly

    This cute-as-a-button mini has pockets and adjustable straps, and if you're a fan of the print, there's a midi dress, shirt and shorts and swimwear you can add to your collection. 

  • White Carioca Posters One Piece Swimsuit

    Farm Rio

    Brazilian brand Farm Rio is a one-stop-shop for the cheeriest prints on the planet. Don this swimsuit to get that Miami feeling, even in Middlesbrough.

  • Crop Top With Linen In Postcard Print

    ASOS

    This bandeau top with tie straps screams holiday and would look sumptuous teamed with a low waist skirt as the mercury rises. 

  • Paridiso Printed Linen Mini Dress

    Alemais

    Australian label Alemais is no stranger to a bold print, and this vibrant mini dress is no exception. 

  • Beige Graphic Puff Sleeve Swing Midi Dress

    River Island

    This print is packed with joy, featuring juicy cherries, neon bananas and is topped off with a crochet trim. 

  • Orange Abstract Print Short Sleeve Shirt

    New Look

    The perfect pick for a sunny day, this boxy short sleeve shirt is a winner when teamed with the matching shorts. 

  • Short Poplin Mini Dress

    Monki

    Gorgeous poplin paired with a puffed skirt make this sundress the perfect, effortless addition to your Summer wardrobe. 

  • Paulina Collar Belted Midi Dress

    Forever New

    The Amalfi Coast has never felt closer! We say pair with a limoncello...

How we chose:

Aesthetic: Summer means colour so I opted for the brightest, punchiest postcard print offerings you can get your mitts on. 

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality. 

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and summer ensembles are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

