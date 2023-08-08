Zara have released a £29.99 dress that Sofia Richie would love

Ever since Sofia Richie Grainge catapulted to the top of our sartorial icons list, she's been our go-to It-girl for ultra chic, minimalistic style inspiration.
Whether she's going for dinners in LA, stepping out for fashion shows or, of course, getting married, the 24-year-old never misses when it comes to putting together an outfit that looks polished and effortless.
Sofia's typical outfit consists of clean lines, subtle femininity and silhouettes that are never too oversized, giving timeless elegance. She's also the undisputed queen of the 'jeans and a nice top' formula.
Though she's the ultimate muse when it comes to 'quiet luxury', she also has a knack for finding outfits from more affordable brands that look equally as expensive. And we're positive this new Zara number would be right up her street.
The best thing about a dress that's simplicity speaks volumes, is that it also serves as the perfect canvas to make the look your own. Whether it's a pair of strappy heels and gold accessories for a holiday, or with a pair of pointed slingbacks and a trench coat to survive the English weather, this dress is perfect whatever the ocassion.
Sofia's outfits are actually quite easy to recreate. When it comes to dresses, the trick is to ensure that it has a tidy fit, yet is slightly relaxed to give that effortless feel.
