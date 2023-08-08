Zara have released a £29.99 dress that Sofia Richie would love

Ever since Sofia Richie Grainge catapulted to the top of our sartorial icons list, she's been our go-to It-girl for ultra chic, minimalistic style inspiration.

Whether she's going for dinners in LA, stepping out for fashion shows or, of course, getting married, the 24-year-old never misses when it comes to putting together an outfit that looks polished and effortless.

Sofia's typical outfit consists of clean lines, subtle femininity and silhouettes that are never too oversized, giving timeless elegance. She's also the undisputed queen of the 'jeans and a nice top' formula.

Though she's the ultimate muse when it comes to 'quiet luxury', she also has a knack for finding outfits from more affordable brands that look equally as expensive. And we're positive this new Zara number would be right up her street.

Dress With Matching Pockets - Zara

This sleeveless midi dress exudes elegance, yet the addition of pockets on the skirt adds a touch of Sofia's signature cool-girl. The fitted bodice with a floaty skirt fits perfectly with Sofia's penchant for understated, flattering designs, and the slightly floaty silhouette is one of her go-to's. This Zara dress is made from 100% cotton, making it perfect for the upcoming transitional weather season: heavier than poplin for when the summer is over, but light enough to layer up on. £29.99 AT ZARA

The best thing about a dress that's simplicity speaks volumes, is that it also serves as the perfect canvas to make the look your own. Whether it's a pair of strappy heels and gold accessories for a holiday, or with a pair of pointed slingbacks and a trench coat to survive the English weather, this dress is perfect whatever the ocassion.

Sofia's outfits are actually quite easy to recreate. When it comes to dresses, the trick is to ensure that it has a tidy fit, yet is slightly relaxed to give that effortless feel.

Shop more of our favourite affordable quiet luxury dresses:

1/ 3 Midi Dress - Zara Midi Dress Zara The drawstring waist is my favourite thing about this dress, and is perfect for getting that Sofia-approved shapely silhouette. It also has pockets for that added touch of cool.

£29.99 AT ZARA 2/ 3 River Island dress Khaki Shirred Waist Skater Midi Dress River Island This dress is absolutely quiet luxury-approved. It oozes elegance with its shirred waist, crew neck and midi length. Pair with chunky flat sandals and oversized sunglasses to create a glamorous daytime look.

£40.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 3/ 3 Ninety Percent dress Priam Lenzing Micro Modal Maxi Dress Ninety Percent This dress is mega. It looks so much more expensive than it is and has the perfect balance of fittedness at the bodice, which blends into the skirt's elegant floatiness. The horizontal ruching against the pleated skirt elevates how flattering this silhouette is. Suffice to say I'm slightly obsessed. £240.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

