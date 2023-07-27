A summer guide to effortless, everyday monochrome dressing with Vanessa Blair

Our fashion contributor shares her favourite black and white pieces to throw on for an easy, everyday look...

As we head into hotter temperatures, I’ve found myself reaching for more relaxed silhouettes, and easy throw-on pieces, items that work well with my existing capsule wardrobe, and pieces that save me time worrying about what to wear.

Have a read through my list of must haves items, for easy, everyday summer dressing.

The Logo Tank

A subtle, luxury twist on a classic racer - I am loving the Loewe logo tank at the moment. Giving you that hint of sophistication without shouting too loud - this really is the top of the moment. Take it through to autumn with jeans to get the most out of this luxury purchase.

V&W Tank - Viktoria and Woods

I also grabbed myself the Australian designer Viktoria and Woods alternative for a fraction of the price.

The Maxi Skirt

Vanessa wearing the Satin Bias Maxi Skirt from Asos

A monochromatic must have in my summer wardrobe - the slip skirt. I love this black one from Asos. It's a great high street buy that not only goes with everything, but looks expensive. Pair with a waistcoat and sandals for the ultimate effortless outfit, or swap with a strappy black top for the illusion of a summer LBD.

The Thong Sandal

Vanessa wearing the Ginza Leather Sandals from The Row

I’m obsessed with these Ginza Leather sandals from The Row. It's a style that’s been around from a few years now, and they're the epitome of 'quiet luxury' - the thong sandal isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Style with your favourite linen dress for swanning around during summer, or style with wide leg trousers and a waistcoat for an elevated summer outfit for the office.

Blair Leather/Suede - Flattered

I also love this beautiful high street alternative from Flattered.

The Waistcoat

Vanessa wearing the Banks White Linen Vest from Dissh

A summer piece I've been reaching for so much recently - I love this linen one from Dissh as it requires no styling. Paired with matching linen trousers or styling it with a satin skirt, it offers me a chic and polished approach to a summer outfit.

The Printed Shirt

Linen Rich Printed V-Neck Blouse - Marks & Spencer

Perhaps an unexpected choice from me considering I gravitate towards block colours, but I always feel that no wardrobe (whichever the season) is complete without some form of print. Whether it’s a stripe, a polkadot, a leopard or a floral - prints can be a great way to inject some interest into your everyday looks. I love this one from Marks and Spencer for its relaxed, slightly bohemian feel. Tuck into white shorts for a well-balanced summer look, or style with linen trousers. The ultimate holiday attire.

The White Dress

Katja tiered-hem cut-out organic-linen mini dress - Casa Raki

Something that caters to both day time and evening - I love this dress from Casa Raki. A super flattering puff sleeve, with attention to detail on the front - this would be a timeless dress to wear year after year. Style with a basket bag and Arizona Birkenstocks for an understated, casual look.

The Denim Short

Vanessa wearing the High Rise Mom Fit Denim Bermuda Shorts from Zara

The ultimate denim short to top all denim shorts. I’ve had these Zara bermudas for over three years, and they are truly standing the test of time. Available in three different washes, I’ve worn all of them time and time again, styling for pretty much any summer occasion I have. (Well, perhaps not as a wedding guest). Pair with a floaty linen blouse for the day, or swap with a waistcoat and blazer for a cool-girl evening look.

The Updated White Tee

Smocked Bodice T-Shirt - Cos

A recent purchase for me - but it's already so loved. I was drawn to this contemporary interpretation of a classic white tee. The smocked detailing is so flattering, and gives you an effortless “no makeup, makeup” vibe to an outfit.

The Black Dress

Vanessa wearing the Black Puff Sleeve Smock Midi Dress from River Island

For something effortless and easy, I immediately thought about this puff sleeve dress from River Island. The flattering sleeve length bodes well for slightly more coverage, and the relaxed silhouette of the skirt is gorgeous for all body shapes. Take your normal size for a floaty feel, or size down for a little more fitted to your body.

The Linen Two-Piece

Vanessa Blair wearing the Linen Shirt and Trousers from Arket

A great investment for mixing and matching - I would highly recommend these linen pieces from Arket (sold separately). Available in shorts, trousers and various colours so you have a direct match - no summer wardrobe is complete without a two piece. Style separately over a bikini on holiday, or wear together; adding a belt and sandals for enjoying an Aperol Spritz on a london rooftop.

