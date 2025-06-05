Best Y2K dresses for summer: Blumarine, Cavalli and more

Y2K dresses are having a serious comeback, and it’s no wonder why - they perfectly capture a carefree, playful energy that feels especially fitting for summer.

Think slinky slip dresses, halternecks, patchwork prints, graphic florals, asymmetric hems and rhinestone embellishments - all staples from the golden era of early 2000s pop culture. Films such as Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, Wild Child, and 13 Going on 30 brought these styles to life, with characters like Elle Woods and Jenna Rink showing how flirty fashion reigns supreme onscreen. Not forgetting the Y2K queen herself, Carrie Bradshaw, who for years animated the screen in hero pieces from that Galliano for Dior newspaper dress to her bejewelled Fendi Baguettes.

Summer is the perfect time to embrace the Y2K aesthetic. With warm days and long nights, there’s room for experimentation - whether that’s a pastel mini dress paired with platform Groovy Chick-inspired sandals, a butterfly print cowl-neck mini or a bodycon bandage number armed with ruching, split hems and kitschy-cute floral detailing.

© Getty Blumarine AW03

Y2K style is all about expressing tongue-in-cheek individuality and never taking things too seriously - values that very much resonate in today’s Gen Z-led trend cycle. Brands such as Blumarine, Roberto Cavalli and Moschino built their legacies upon early Aughts influence, conjuring up stunning collections saturated with sassy slogans, dazzling prints, romantic cuts and Paris Hilton-approved palettes.

© Getty Paris Hilton © GC Images Bella Hadid

© GC Images Sabrina Carpenter © Getty Dua Lipa

So whether you're heading to a rooftop party or just want to channel your inner teen rom-com heroine, slipping into a Y2K dress the ultimate way to make a low-effort, high-impact statement.

Discover out favourite Y2K style dresses for summer below and inject your contemporary wardrobe with a touch of nostalgia.

Best Y2K dresses for summer 2025:

Asymmetric Draped Dress Acne Studios Lean into Grecian glamour with Acne Studio's beautiful draped dress in a rich shade of apple green. Perfect for summer holidays when your skin has been kissed by a honied glow. £450.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Yellow Halter Neck Floral Maxi Dress River Island A striking high street option, River Island's floral midi is ideal for conjuring up early Aughts nostalgia. Pair yours with kitten heels for maximum impact. £75.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

Halter Dress with Flower Detail Mango Tap into sensual 00s attire with Mango's romantic draped halterneck in a rich shade of chocolate. Complete with central floral embellishment, this timeless piece will take you from day to night with ease. £230.00 AT MANGO

Floral-Appliqué Printed Jersey Maxi Dress Blumarine Blumarine will forever be our go-to Noughties label. Brimming with romantic Italian designs like this luxurious printed number, the brand holds a special place in our Y2K-loving hearts. £664.00 AT MYTHERESA

Shell Button-Embellished Woven Mini Dress Jaded London Glitter under the club lights with a helping hand from Jaded London's Button Me Up Mini Dress - perfect for Ibiza outings and beachside lounging. £95.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Extra Long Dress in Pure Silk with Print Roberto Cavalli A highly luxurious choice for extra special occasions, this silk printed gown by Roberto Cavalli is a total dream. A thigh-high slit and draped cowl neck detailing make for a deliciously mystical look indeed. £1656.00 AT ROBERTO CAVALLI

Sash Belt Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress Conner Ives Halterneck? Check. Low-rise belt? Check. Draped midi cut? Check. Conner Ives' sultry yet sophisticated mint blue dress, which has been widely coveted by cool-girls across London, has been topping our wish list for quite some time. ​

£490.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Tyler McGillivary Mini Floral Dress Desigual Created in partnership with designer Tyler McGillivary, this graphic rose-printed mini dress is perfect for partying the night away in true Nicole Richie style. The glistening finish, cowl neck and cheeky silhouette make for a striking after hours aesthetic. £59.50 AT DESIGUAL

Icon Bandage Didi Dress Hervé Léger Pioneered by Hervé Léger, bandage dresses were a rite of passage for millennials hitting the clubs in the 2000s. Luckily for fans, they're back and better than ever - and we love the vibrant hue of this discounted designer find. £318.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Sabine Zebra Maxi Dress Rat & Boa Seeking out an uber-glam partywear look? Rat & Boa your new best friend. The brand is saturated with striking, ethereal looks like this zebra-striped jewel - ideal for making an entrance wherever you go. £225.00 AT LIBERTY

Lumière Dress Oséree Oséree's hot pink Lumière dress is set to carry you from from beach to bar with ease. Complete with a shimmering finish and rosette detailing, this Elle Woods-approved piece radiates girlish glamour. £183.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Astra Sequined Cutout Mini Dress The Attico Another high end option for those craving the ultimate Y2K statement, The Attico's sequinned Astra mini dress is a case study in the power of pink. Team yours with silver heels and a pailette bag for an extra hard-hitting dose of sartorial flair. £1,540.00 AT MYTHERESEA

How we chose:

Style : We've selected a colourful array of Y2K-inspired dresses from cowl neck midis to flirty printed minis.

: We've selected a colourful array of Y2K-inspired dresses from cowl neck midis to flirty printed minis. Price: We firmly believe that it's always worth investing in occasionwear shoes as they promise higher quality, meaning we've selected an array of luxury picks peppered with high street options as well.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.