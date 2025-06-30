10 work-appropriate dresses that are perfect for combatting the heatwave

When the UK heats up, its residents tend to fall into two camps. The first are euphoric at the sight of actual sunshine breaking through the eternal British grey. The second? Already sweating at the thought of packed public transport and the impossible task of dressing for the office without sparking an HR complaint.
Dressing for a heatwave in this country is a uniquely tricky challenge. Unlike Mediterranean countries where sun-appropriate style is woven into the culture, Brits are often left floundering somewhere between beachwear and business casual - neither quite right for a commute through the underground or a client-facing Zoom call.
There’s a fine line between staying cool and staying appropriate, and navigating it often feels like fashion’s equivalent of a tightrope walk.
The key? Clever silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and a shift in mindset around what summer dressing can look like - modest doesn’t have to mean stifling.
Labels like Erdem, Leem, and COS are quietly leading the charge in this space, offering designs that feel both elegant and temperature-conscious. Think airy cotton poplin dresses, loose shirt silhouettes, free-flowing skirts, lightweight layers, breezy tailoring and frothy chiffons that offer ventilation without sacrificing polish.
The result? An effortless middle ground that keeps you looking composed even when your weather app reads 29°C by 9am.
So while dressing for a heatwave might never be easy, it’s increasingly becoming more stylish - no panic necessary.
Discover the top ten dresses that are both chic and appropriate for combatting the summer heat:
Work-appropriate dresses to combat the heatwave:
How we chose:
- Style: We've chosen airy, breezy silhouettes cut from lightweight fabrics to help shoppers combat the humidity - all while sitting under the umbrella of HR-approved.
- Price: We've included an array of picks with prices for all pockets.
