10 work-appropriate dresses that are perfect for combatting the heatwave

When the UK heats up, its residents tend to fall into two camps. The first are euphoric at the sight of actual sunshine breaking through the eternal British grey. The second? Already sweating at the thought of packed public transport and the impossible task of dressing for the office without sparking an HR complaint.

Dressing for a heatwave in this country is a uniquely tricky challenge. Unlike Mediterranean countries where sun-appropriate style is woven into the culture, Brits are often left floundering somewhere between beachwear and business casual - neither quite right for a commute through the underground or a client-facing Zoom call.

There’s a fine line between staying cool and staying appropriate, and navigating it often feels like fashion’s equivalent of a tightrope walk.

The key? Clever silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and a shift in mindset around what summer dressing can look like - modest doesn’t have to mean stifling.

Labels like Erdem, Leem, and COS are quietly leading the charge in this space, offering designs that feel both elegant and temperature-conscious. Think airy cotton poplin dresses, loose shirt silhouettes, free-flowing skirts, lightweight layers, breezy tailoring and frothy chiffons that offer ventilation without sacrificing polish.

The result? An effortless middle ground that keeps you looking composed even when your weather app reads 29°C by 9am.

So while dressing for a heatwave might never be easy, it’s increasingly becoming more stylish - no panic necessary.

Discover the top ten dresses that are both chic and appropriate for combatting the summer heat:

Effy Dress Khaite Cut from crisp cotton with a touch of silk, Khaite's luxurious Effy dress is the perfect combination of ease and breeze. Simply thrown on and be on your merry way. £1,400.00 AT NET-A-PORTER



Nadja Pleated Cotton Midi Dress Skall Studio Tap into this season's hottest trend, butter yellow, with Skall Studio's Nadja dress - complete with an airy silhouette and sweet tie detailing across the neckline. £205.00 AT HARVEY NICHOLS



Lydia Silk Dress Reformation Crafted from lightweight silk charmeuse fabric, this sleek midi dress is ideal for everyday in-office wear. Short sleeves and a frilled collar make for feminine detailing. £278.00 AT REFORMATION



Cotton Shirt Dress Arket When in doubt, grab a cotton shirt dress. This longline high street option is classic yet conservative in equal measure, ideal for a touch of subtle sophistication in the office. £97.00 AT ARKET



Round-Neck Pleated Woven Midi Dress Leem Leem is a brand that's brimming with modest dresses. Longline cuts merge with earth tones to create elegant options like this round neck number above. £70.00 AT SELFRIDGES



Polka Dot Shirt Dress Mango Tap into the trend of the season with a helping hand from Mango. Polka dots are here to stay, and this affordable sleeveless number is the perfect preppy pick. £49.00 AT MANGO



Spiral-motif Silk Midi Dress Sandro Swirling into summer with statement-making ease, this Sandro x Louise Bourgeois silk midi dress is a wearable work of art. Cut from pure silk, the sky-blue silhouette boasts a bold spiral motif, a cinched waist and timeless shirt dress finish.

£281.40 AT SANDRO



Ghospell Solana Midi Dress Sister Jane A sun‑soaked dream in buttery yellow, the Sister Jane Solana midi shines bright. Tailored panels hug the figure, while patch pockets and a back slit add modern ease. £85.00 AT SISTER JANE



Petal Sleeve Cotton Dress Cos This serene sage-hued midi is cut from soft cotton‑jersey, featuring sculptural petal‑style sleeves, subtle V‑neck and panelled flare. Effortlessly relaxed yet refined, it closes with a discreet zip for graceful, everyday elegance. £95.00 AT COS



Linen Waistcoat Dress Jigsaw Stay crisp and cool this summer. Jigsaw’s black linen waistcoat‑style midi channels sharp tailoring with a touch of high summer chic. £180.00 AT JIGSAW



How we chose:

Style : We've chosen airy, breezy silhouettes cut from lightweight fabrics to help shoppers combat the humidity - all while sitting under the umbrella of HR-approved.

: We've chosen airy, breezy silhouettes cut from lightweight fabrics to help shoppers combat the humidity - all while sitting under the umbrella of HR-approved. Price: We've included an array of picks with prices for all pockets.

