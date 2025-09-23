Everything we’re shopping from Laura Whitmore's new collection: From playful partywear to everyday essentials

For lovers of all things style and fashion, autumn and winter are by far the most superior months. From luxe layering of knitwear and collared shirts, to statement overcoats with faux fur lapels and woollen tailored trousers, the colder months are when personal style truly shines.

Thankfully, for those of us still stuck on curating the ultimate AW25 wardrobe, It-Brit and style muse Laura Whitmore has partnered with cult-favourite fashion brand Love & Roses once again to create a capsule collection filled with dreamy delights.

© Love & Roses Laura also fronts the campaign imagery for the collection

The beauty of this collection is that there’s quite literally something for every occasion, making it a one-stop stylish shop for everything and anything. Textures play a key role, with velvet playing the lead in the form of a vampire-red tailored suit and a party-perfect ruffled midi dress.

© Love & Roses Dreamy embroidered jackets are a hero in the capsule © Love & Roses Partywear gets a playful twist throughout

If you're a fan of Laura and her style, rest assured her ultra-chic aesthetic is at the forefront with her love of bow appliques, bold colours and flashes of metallic shining through.

“This range is my favourite yet! I love that we’ve included playful touches like metallic zebra and oversized bows. I wanted the collection to feel effortless, but still have impact - the kind of pieces that do the talking for you!”

With both party and cosy season well and truly in reach, here are all the things we're shopping from the new collection and how we’d style them.

Black Spot Flocked Spot Bow Detail Cropped Blazer Love & Roses Style Tip: If you're wanting a look to take you from day to night, styling this crop blazer with matching pants and heels a la Laura Whitmore is a foolproof option. Though if understated is what you're after, a pair of jeans would also look amazing. A tailored black blazer is a wardrobe holy grail like no other, and I can honestly say there's not one other piece of clothing you'll get more wear out of. This cropped option not only comes complete with a seriously on-trend bow detail on the front, but it's also made from the dreamiest black fabric adorned with velvet polkadots. £58.00 AT NEXT

Black Embroidered Long Sleeve Jacket Love & Roses Style Tip: The perfect layer for a night out over a silky slip dress or with a mini skirt and sheer tights, this collar-less embroidered option does all the talking, so you don't have to.

If you're someone who needs to have an easy-to-throw-on jacket at the ready, this delicately embroidered black option in plush velvet is the ultimate answer to instant elevation. £89.00 AT NEXT

Chocolate Brown Embellished Neck Fluffy Knit Jumper Love & Roses Style Tip: Colourblocking is always a good idea, and this season, chocolate brown reigns supreme. Lean into the texture and style with a leather midi skirt and matching boots. A cosy knit will forever be the best part about the colder months, and this embellished neckline option is a one-hit wonder. £46.00 AT NEXT

Black Crepe Floral Embroidered Collared Mini Dress Love & Roses Style Tip: Because this mini is chic enough on its own, a pair of sheer tights and a heel is all you need to make it shine. Channel your inner Wednesday Addams and embrace the humble LBD. Perfect for a party or lavish event, expect to see this ultra cute style at New Year's Eve parties across the country. £65.00 AT NEXT

Black Zebra Ruffle Midi Dress Love & Roses Style Tip: Because of its midi-length hemline, a pair of heeled ankle boots is the perfect footwear option. Let's not forget to mention that the plunging neckline makes the perfect necklace stack canvas. If there's one thing we hate, it's uncomfortable clothes. This floaty, yet flattering ruffle option allows you to move all night without feeling constricted. A touch of sheer and sparkle also makes it the perfect dress to take from day to night. £79.00 AT NEXT

Rinse Blue Denim Look Pussy Bow Blouse Love & Roses Style Tip: Double denim is a fan favourite for the chicest of chic in the fashion sphere, so doubling down (or even tripling) is very much encouraged. Jeans and a cute top will forever be a go-to for many, and this bow tie dark denim option is a subtle statement that will elevate any trouser options. Because of its 100% cotton composition, it's breathable and thin enough to style under a blazer or coat. £44.00 AT NEXT

Black & Gold Heart Embroidered Ankle Straight Jeans Love & Roses Style Tip: To bring out the gold in the adorned hearts, add a slew of chunky gold jewellery. More is most definitely more in this case. Autumn and winter months call for outfits with ease. These black straight jeans adorned with adorable gold hearts are an easy-to-style option for all occasions and would look amazing with a black turtleneck and blazer combo. £55.00 AT NEXT

Lime Green Long Sleeve Satin Cowl Neck Blouse Love & Roses Style Tip: Because of the vivid colouring, styling this blouse with a pair of plain coloured trousers in navy or black will create the perfect juxtaposition. When the weather is grey and gloomy, a pop of vibrant colour is always welcome. Made from silky, floaty fabric in eye-catching lime green and featuring a sculptural neckline and shoulder detailing, this will make any outfit look expensive. £38.00 AT NEXT

Chocolate Brown Faux Suede and Faux Leather Mix Trench Coat Love & Roses Style Tip: There's quite literally nothing you can't wear this coat with. Perfect for layering over a dress or flared trousers, or with a mini skirt and knee-high boots, the world's your oyster with this one. Chocolate brown and suede have the fashion world in a chokehold at the moment, making this dreamy trench coat seriously on trend. Not only will this coat look amazing this season, but it will continue to do so for many seasons to come. £94.00 AT NEXT

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Love & Roses. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.