Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski and Zoë Kravitz, baseball tops are making a comeback

Despite the cliché that fashion girlies are not of the sporty persuasion, the relationship between style and sports continues to flourish. Think about it - uniform is intrinsic to an athlete’s aesthetic, representing a team, country or even sponsors that help them pay the bills. Likewise, the fashion industry continues to covet leading sports stars, with Gucci pinning Jannik Sinner as the brand’s latest muse, Burberry snapping up Marcus Rashford and Cole Palmer as campaign stars and Prada bagging Red Bull athletes left, right and centre.

The crossover between the two fields is evident - meaning sports-led fashion trends are fairly frequent occurrences. From boxing boots to football jerseys, the world of exercise often crosses over into sartorial territory - and the latest sportswear-inspired fad is sprinting up our agendas.

Baseball tops have been a mainstay of everyday style since the late 19th century. Major League Baseball teams adopted them en masse by 1900, although fan-wear only exploded in the 1990s with the growth of streetwear and dedicated marketing of licensed merchandise by MLB teams.

© GC Images Emily Ratajkowski wore a slogan baseball top in July © GC Images Zoë Kravitz wearing a baseball top during a recent press tour

Soon, sports enthusiasts began to incorporate the tops into their day-to-day wardrobes, proudly showcasing their support for their chosen team. Naturally, the luxury sphere caught on, with brands including Vetements, Conner Ives, Miu Miu, Wales Bonner and Yuhan Wang championing sporty motifs in various runway collections. For household names like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, sports fuelled their very foundations, inspired by high society activities such as polo and sailing.

Fast forward to summer 2025, and we have stars including Emily Ratajkowski and Zoë Kravitz stepping out in white-blue renditions, cementing the garment’s status as a cool-girl staple. Slouchy, retro and inherently nostalgic, the loose silhouettes capture a sense of nonchalance - contrasting the squeaky clean, dolled-up image of the quintessential Hollywood starlet.

© Getty Images Brands including Ganni have popularised the two-tone design

And the two muses are not alone in their penchant for the contrast colourblock pieces. Natalie Portman, Anne Hathaway, Lucy Hale and internet darling Pedro Pascal have all, excuse the pun, sported baseball tops while out and about, radiating an air of Americana cool via the casual throw-ons.

With baseball tops back in play, it’s safe to say this trend is a home run for your wardrobe. Time to get shopping…

Best baseball tops to shop now

White Cropped Kitty T-shirt Ganni Inject some joy into your everyday with Ganni's kitten print top. Featuring three-quarter sleeves and a playful kitsch graphic, the Scandi brand's slip-on number is the cosiest It-girl statement. £125.00 AT GANNI

Mason Baseball Tee Veronica Beard Crafted from 100 per cent Pima cotton, Veronica Beard's baseball tee is the perfect blend of luxury and leisure with a sporty twist. £170.00 AT VERONICA BEARD

Long Sleeve T-Shirt Acne Studios A designer take on the retro design, Acne's monochrome raglan tee features a slouch-tastic oversized fit that makes for the prime street style staple. £230.00 AT ACNE STUDIOS

Soft Ribbed T-Shirt Uniqlo An affordable pick for those wanting a pocket-friendly piece, Uniqlo's classic baseball top is perfect for at-home mooching and low-key days in the office. £19.90 AT UNIQLO

Now Raglan Long Sleeve T-Shirt AAPE Go for green with AAPE's unisex throw on. Showcasing rich apple green raglan sleeves and the brand's distinctive logo detailing, this affordable jersey is the ultimate hype piece. £47.00 AT END.

Pip Raglan Top in Butter Yellow Sisters and Seekers Sisters and Seeker's raglan top merges a baby tee silhouette with a classic raglan design. Displaying a pale yellow and grey colourway, this sweet choice will pair perfectly with baggy jeans and ballet sneakers. £35.00 AT SISTERS AND SEEKERS

How we chose the pieces:

Style: Each item on this list features a two-tone raglan design reminiscent of a classic baseball jersey.

Price: We have selected items from a range of high street and designer brands, allowing for each budget to indulge in this trend.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.