Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski and Zoë Kravitz, baseball tops are making a comeback
The raglan design is proving to be a popular choice for autumn 2025

baseball top comp image

Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauFashion Features Editor
2 minutes ago
Despite the cliché that fashion girlies are not of the sporty persuasion, the relationship between style and sports continues to flourish. Think about it - uniform is intrinsic to an athlete’s aesthetic, representing a team, country or even sponsors that help them pay the bills. Likewise, the fashion industry continues to covet leading sports stars, with Gucci pinning Jannik Sinner as the brand’s latest muse, Burberry snapping up Marcus Rashford and Cole Palmer as campaign stars and Prada bagging Red Bull athletes left, right and centre.

The crossover between the two fields is evident - meaning sports-led fashion trends are fairly frequent occurrences. From boxing boots to football jerseys, the world of exercise often crosses over into sartorial territory - and the latest sportswear-inspired fad is sprinting up our agendas.

Baseball tops have been a mainstay of everyday style since the late 19th century. Major League Baseball teams adopted them en masse by 1900, although fan-wear only exploded in the 1990s with the growth of streetwear and dedicated marketing of licensed merchandise by MLB teams.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a slogan baseball top in July© GC Images
Emily Ratajkowski wore a slogan baseball top in July
Zoë Kravitz wearing a baseball top during a recent press tour © GC Images
Zoë Kravitz wearing a baseball top during a recent press tour

Soon, sports enthusiasts began to incorporate the tops into their day-to-day wardrobes, proudly showcasing their support for their chosen team. Naturally, the luxury sphere caught on, with brands including Vetements, Conner Ives, Miu Miu, Wales Bonner and Yuhan Wang championing sporty motifs in various runway collections. For household names like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, sports fuelled their very foundations, inspired by high society activities such as polo and sailing. 

Fast forward to summer 2025, and we have stars including Emily Ratajkowski and Zoë Kravitz stepping out in white-blue renditions, cementing the garment’s status as a cool-girl staple. Slouchy, retro and inherently nostalgic, the loose silhouettes capture a sense of nonchalance - contrasting the squeaky clean, dolled-up image of the quintessential Hollywood starlet. 

A guest wears brown sunglasses, gold earrings, a gold large necklace, a black and white bicolored with blue and red print pattern long sleeves t-shirt from Ganni, a neon pink quilted pattern handbag, a blue large fringed knees short skirt, blue / green / beige tulle embroidered pattern socks, black shiny leather derbies shoes , outside Ganni, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 © Getty Images
Brands including Ganni have popularised the two-tone design

And the two muses are not alone in their penchant for the contrast colourblock pieces. Natalie Portman, Anne Hathaway, Lucy Hale and internet darling Pedro Pascal have all, excuse the pun, sported baseball tops while out and about, radiating an air of Americana cool via the casual throw-ons.

With baseball tops back in play, it’s safe to say this trend is a home run for your wardrobe. Time to get shopping…

Best baseball tops to shop now

  • White Cropped Kitty T-shirt

    White Cropped Kitty T-shirt

    Ganni

    Inject some joy into your everyday with Ganni's kitten print top. Featuring three-quarter sleeves and a playful kitsch graphic, the Scandi brand's slip-on number is the cosiest It-girl statement.

  • Mason Baseball Tee

    Mason Baseball Tee

    Veronica Beard

    Crafted from 100 per cent Pima cotton, Veronica Beard's baseball tee is the perfect blend of luxury and leisure with a sporty twist.

  • Long Sleeve T-Shirt by acne

    Long Sleeve T-Shirt

    Acne Studios

    A designer take on the retro design, Acne's monochrome raglan tee features a slouch-tastic oversized fit that makes for the prime street style staple.

  • Soft Ribbed T-Shirt (Raglan Sleeve) by uniqlo

    Soft Ribbed T-Shirt

    Uniqlo

    An affordable pick for those wanting a pocket-friendly piece, Uniqlo's classic baseball top is perfect for at-home mooching and low-key days in the office. 

  • AAPE Now Raglan Long Sleeve T-Shirt

    Now Raglan Long Sleeve T-Shirt

    AAPE

    Go for green with AAPE's unisex throw on. Showcasing rich apple green raglan sleeves and the brand's distinctive logo detailing, this affordable jersey is the ultimate hype piece.

  • Pip Raglan Top in Butter Yellow

    Pip Raglan Top in Butter Yellow

    Sisters and Seekers

    Sisters and Seeker's raglan top merges a baby tee silhouette with a classic raglan design. Displaying a pale yellow and grey colourway, this sweet choice will pair perfectly with baggy jeans and ballet sneakers.

How we chose the pieces:

Style: Each item on this list features a two-tone raglan design reminiscent of a classic baseball jersey.

Price: We have selected items from a range of high street and designer brands, allowing for each budget to indulge in this trend. 

