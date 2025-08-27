7 dreamy babydoll dresses to shop for a dose of Sixties romance

Nothing compares to the romantic swish of a babydoll dress. With their regency waistlines that puff out like clouds of girlishness, babydoll silhouettes are the Sixties-inspired style statement that never quite left the fashion imagination. Often crafted from whimsical tulle or cotton, the nostalgic garments radiate vintage aura - transporting the wearer back to a time when frills reigned supreme and the King’s Road was the place to be.

Originally designed as nightwear by Sylvia Pedlar in 1942 in response to wartime fabric rationing, the thigh-skimming babydoll earned its name following the cinematic release of Tennessee Williams' Babydoll, in which actress Carroll Baker wore a short-sleeved frilled version. The shift style of the frock famously took off in the 1960s, when hemlines shortened following the end of World War II. Flouncing silhouettes quickly replaced more modest, structured design favoured during the more subdued Forties and Fifties, giving way to the youthquake revolution that dominated the streets of London.

Muses across the pond from Twiggy to Sharon Tate helped to catalyse the popularity of the babydoll dress, the cheeky lingerie-inspired design of the piece conveying an unapologetic glamour that women craved after years of mid-war austerity.

1960s muse Sharon Tate's style become synonymous with babydoll silhouettes

Shapeless and free-flowing, the dresses promised breezy, effortless wear for women rebelling against the ultra-feminine sculptural designs popularised by Dior’s ‘New Look.’ Plus, the pull of the food-baby-friendly babydoll is still as strong as ever. Modern day society sweethearts from Sabrina Carpenter to Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber have all sported the kittenish frock, paying homage to the power of vintage dress codes via the lace-frosted nightwear throw-ons.

Brands including Chloé, Rixo, Ganni and Reformation have been quick to snap up the silhouette for recent collections - ensuring the voluminous cut stays on the map for autumn/winter 2025.

© GC Images Emily Ratajkowski wears a Prada babydoll dress in 2024

Looking at the stats, it seems that the babydoll is very much here to stay. According to Pinterest’s 2025 Autumn Report: “1960s-inspired babydoll silhouettes and playful polka dots are trending, with Gen Z giving vintage fashion a fresh spin - in time for Clueless’s 30th anniversary,” with search results for the term ‘60s babydoll’ up by a major 2,514 per cent and ‘60s babydoll aesthetic’ up by an even more impressive 4,428 per cent.

Lean into Swinging Sixties style and discover our favourite babydoll dresses below.

Dreamy babydoll dresses to shop now:

Almadia Mini Dress Dôen Cut to a romantic babydoll silhouette with scalloped crochet trims along the neckline, Dôen's Almadia dress oozes California cool with a vintage twist. £286.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Babydoll Stripe Dress My Mum Made It Introducing the new cool-girl brand to know - My Mum Made It. The independent label is brimming with covetable babydolls, and this rendition with a preppy Peter Pan collar caught our eye. £85.00 AT MY MUM MADE IT

Holly Sleep Dress Reformation Available in two colourways, white and pale blue gingham, Reformation's slip-on frock is primed for autumnal frolicking. Layer up with a chunky knit and lace tights for a library-chic aesthetic. £128.00 AT REFORMATION

Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Blend Minidress Chloé Crafted from 100 per cent cotton in a dreamy milk white hue, this luxury take on the retro babydoll is reserved for whimsical dressers. Finished with broderie anglaise lace detailing and pink ribbons, this designer garment is one to treasure forever. £ 1,520.00 AT MYTHERESA

Mila Mini Free People Unearth your dream dress with Free People's array of babydolls - available in a wide range of tempting tones. Free-flowing and breathable, this easy-wear frock is perfect for afternoons spent basking in the sunshine. £78.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Elen Mini Dress Rixo Radiate floral charm with a helping hand from Rixo. The brand's beloved Elen dress is flying off the shelves, thanks to its feminine print, ruffle detailing and romantic puff sleeve silhouette. £135.00 AT RIXO

Ruffled Gingham Crinkled-Taffeta Mini Dress Ganni Look gorgeous in gingham thanks to Ganni's Ruffled Gingham Crinkled-Taffeta Mini Dress. Complete with a strawberries-and-cream-inspired colourway and a floaty design, this sweet pick is an homage to timeless Sixties style. £285.00 AT GANNI

How we chose the pieces:

Style: Each item on this list features a babydoll silhouette for achieving maximum flounce-factor.

Price: We have selected items from a range of high street and designer brands, allowing for each budget to indulge in this trend.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.