Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Virgos 2025

Virgos, born between August 23 and September 22, are the zodiac’s detail-obsessed perfectionists, known for their love of order, elegance, and quiet luxury.
Forget flashy trends - this earth sign craves thoughtful gifts that combine function with refinement. A Virgo will notice the stitching on a cashmere knit, the weight of a hand-poured candle, or the sleek design of a perfectly bound notebook. Practical yet indulgent, they adore items that elevate the everyday: chic organisers, calming self-care rituals, timeless jewellery, or artisanal homeware.
When in doubt, simply take inspiration from the dazzling host of Virgos who just so happen to be certified style connoisseurs - Beyoncé, Zendaya, Salma Hayek and Cameron Diaz to name a few. A knack for cool-girl-coded yet composed aesthetics is in their blood - with earth tones, quality and rich textures never failing to tickle their sartorial tastebuds.
The key to selecting the perfect piece? Choose pieces that feel intentional, beautifully crafted, and seamlessly useful - because no one appreciates a well-chosen detail quite like a Virgo - the ultimate 'Type A' star sign of the zodiac.
Discover the best gifts for your favourite organised, efficient earth sign below.
Best gifts for Virgos 2025:
Abby Choker
ViX Paula Hermanny
This beautiful choker is simply made for elegant Virgos. Complete with an earth-toned green stone with golden accents, this statement piece is ideal for timeless transitional accessorising.
Saddle Bag
Represent
Embrace autumnal style with an everyday bag to house the essentials. Featuring a buttery chocolate brown hue, Represent's Saddle Bag is primed for chic days out and about.
Essence Two Tone 23 Watch
Abbott Lyon
A sophisticated timepiece to cherish forever, Abbott Lyon's two-tone watch will become a staple in your jewellery box. Complement with mixed metal bracelets to let the gem really shine.
Cat Eye Sunglasses CKJ24624S
Calvin Klein
Showcasing a divinely elegant aubergine hue that leans into the earthy, grounded nature of Virgos, Calvin Klein's sunnies boast a high level of sun glare reduction and high level of UV protection - making for a functional fashion statement.
Mini Kettle
Smeg
Homemakers at heart, Virgos love a touch of quiet luxury in the kitchen. Enter Smeg, the cool-girl homeware brand that will forever be topping our wish list.
Foris Medium Fringed Cotton Linen Cushion
House of Hackney
A lush pop of forest green, House of Hackney’s fringed Foris cushion brings instant glamour to any sofa. Crafted from cotton-linen and filled with British wool, it’s sustainable luxury done right.
GG Marmont Small Wallet
Gucci
The Gucci GG Marmont Small Wallet in lilac and white GG-denim is a compact treasure with chic edge. Rendered in refined matelassé denim, this wallet is a prime example of craftsmanship that every Virgo covets.
Mesh Triangle Bralette
Understatement
Understatement's floral bra reflects the beauty of the changing seasons. Crafted from a sheer mesh with delicate bloom embroidery, the comfortable piece is set to become the new hero in your lingerie drawer.
Asta Zodiac Star Sign Necklace
Luna Charles
Wear your star sign loud and proud with a gold-plated coin pendant featuring a dazzling detailed cut-out zodiac emblem. Affordable and thoughtful in equal measure.
Klippan Wool Blanket
Arket
Snuggle down as the climate cools with Arket's cosy blanket to hand. Featuring an earthy print in green and cream hues, this cocoon-worthy throw will see you through autumn in style.
How we chose:
Style: We've chosen each item with Virgos, and their earthy yet composed characters in mind.
Price: These practical signs love attention to detail, so we've included an array of beautifully-made picks from high street to high fashion brands.
