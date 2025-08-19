Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Virgos 2025

Virgos, born between August 23 and September 22, are the zodiac’s detail-obsessed perfectionists, known for their love of order, elegance, and quiet luxury.

Forget flashy trends - this earth sign craves thoughtful gifts that combine function with refinement. A Virgo will notice the stitching on a cashmere knit, the weight of a hand-poured candle, or the sleek design of a perfectly bound notebook. Practical yet indulgent, they adore items that elevate the everyday: chic organisers, calming self-care rituals, timeless jewellery, or artisanal homeware.

When in doubt, simply take inspiration from the dazzling host of Virgos who just so happen to be certified style connoisseurs - Beyoncé, Zendaya, Salma Hayek and Cameron Diaz to name a few. A knack for cool-girl-coded yet composed aesthetics is in their blood - with earth tones, quality and rich textures never failing to tickle their sartorial tastebuds.

© Getty A-lister Virgos span Zendaya, Beyoncé and Cameron Diaz

The key to selecting the perfect piece? Choose pieces that feel intentional, beautifully crafted, and seamlessly useful - because no one appreciates a well-chosen detail quite like a Virgo - the ultimate 'Type A' star sign of the zodiac.

Discover the best gifts for your favourite organised, efficient earth sign below.

Best gifts for Virgos 2025:

Abby Choker ViX Paula Hermanny This beautiful choker is simply made for elegant Virgos. Complete with an earth-toned green stone with golden accents, this statement piece is ideal for timeless transitional accessorising. £238.00 AT VIX PAULA HERMANNY

Saddle Bag Represent Embrace autumnal style with an everyday bag to house the essentials. Featuring a buttery chocolate brown hue, Represent's Saddle Bag is primed for chic days out and about. £85.00 AT REPRESENT

Essence Two Tone 23 Watch Abbott Lyon A sophisticated timepiece to cherish forever, Abbott Lyon's two-tone watch will become a staple in your jewellery box. Complement with mixed metal bracelets to let the gem really shine. £149.00 AT ABBOTT LYON

Cat Eye Sunglasses CKJ24624S Calvin Klein Showcasing a divinely elegant aubergine hue that leans into the earthy, grounded nature of Virgos, Calvin Klein's sunnies boast a high level of sun glare reduction and high level of UV protection - making for a functional fashion statement. £95.00 AT CALVIN KLEIN

Mini Kettle Smeg Homemakers at heart, Virgos love a touch of quiet luxury in the kitchen. Enter Smeg, the cool-girl homeware brand that will forever be topping our wish list. £119.95 AT SMEG

Foris Medium Fringed Cotton Linen Cushion House of Hackney A lush pop of forest green, House of Hackney’s fringed Foris cushion brings instant glamour to any sofa. Crafted from cotton-linen and filled with British wool, it’s sustainable luxury done right. £195.00 AT HOUSE OF HACKNEY

GG Marmont Small Wallet Gucci The Gucci GG Marmont Small Wallet in lilac and white GG-denim is a compact treasure with chic edge. Rendered in refined matelassé denim, this wallet is a prime example of craftsmanship that every Virgo covets.

£360.00 AT GUCCI

Mesh Triangle Bralette Understatement Understatement's floral bra reflects the beauty of the changing seasons. Crafted from a sheer mesh with delicate bloom embroidery, the comfortable piece is set to become the new hero in your lingerie drawer. £64.00 AT UNDERSTATEMENT

Asta Zodiac Star Sign Necklace Luna Charles Wear your star sign loud and proud with a gold-plated coin pendant featuring a dazzling detailed cut-out zodiac emblem. Affordable and thoughtful in equal measure. £48.00 AT WOLF & BADGER

Klippan Wool Blanket Arket Snuggle down as the climate cools with Arket's cosy blanket to hand. Featuring an earthy print in green and cream hues, this cocoon-worthy throw will see you through autumn in style. £85.00 AT ARKET

How we chose:

Style : We've chosen each item with Virgos, and their earthy yet composed characters in mind.

: We've chosen each item with Virgos, and their earthy yet composed characters in mind. Price: These practical signs love attention to detail, so we've included an array of beautifully-made picks from high street to high fashion brands.

