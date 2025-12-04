These Chanel Fine Jewellery pieces are perfect for luxury gifting this season

There are few gifts more timeless than fine jewellery. Whether celebrating a milestone or honouring a romantic moment, they’re pieces that a lucky loved one will cherish forever. And when it comes to jewellery that balances impeccable craft with iconic design, Chanel’s Fine Jewellery collections will forever remain a go-to.
The French Maison has everything needed for holiday gifting this season - from the Coco Crush collection, which nods to the brand's iconic quilted motif, to the Première watches featuring classic chain straps, and jewellery featuring Gabrielle Chanel’s beloved camellia flower. Each design is rooted in heritage - perfect for Chanel enthusiasts and refined luxury lovers alike.
The best thing about the fine jewellery collections is their versatility; each collection complements the other, perfect for stacking together or wearing individually. And with a wide range of unisex designs, Chanel Fine Jewellery transcends gender and trend, making it the perfect place to shop gifts this season, for everybody - from mothers to husbands.
Première Édition Originale Watch
For something quintessentially Chanel, the Première watch is the ultimate gift - whether chosen for someone special or as a treat to yourself. A true icon of the maison, the chain-link bracelet nods to the classic 2.55 handbag. It’s a piece that is elegant and totally timeless.
Coco Crush Ring
This elegant ring is the perfect present for every jewellery lover, thanks to its versatility. Resembling Chanel's classic quilted design, it's the kind of piece a stylish husband, best friends or anyone in between will never want to take off.
Coco Crush Bracelet
The piece is the definition of a contemporary classic. The Coco Crush bracelet is sleek, refined and shaped with a seamless curved silhouette. It's an understated, unisex piece that wears well on its own, or stacked with other Chanel wrist pieces for an extra touch of glamour.
Extrait de N°5 Ring
The Extrait de N°5 ring is a wearable ode to one of Chanel’s most famous creations — the N°5 perfume. For those who love statement jewellery, it's the perfect piece - eye-catching and unexpected, yet instantly recognisable. A statement piece that feels both fashion-forward and timeless.
Coco Crush Necklace
This stunning necklace from the Coco Crush collection is perfect for those who like a subtle pop of colour. Designed to elevate everyday dressing or add elegant glamour to eveningwear, the Coco pendant set with a ruby can be adjusted using the snap hook clasp and five extension loops.
Première Galon watch
The Première Galon watch is the epitome of Parisian chic. With a slim rectangular case and bangle-style strap, it's a sophisticated piece that is guaranteed to be adored by any recipient. This piece is at the top of my wishlist this season…
Bouton de Camélia Crawling Earrings
The Bouton de Camélia earrings reinterpret one of Gabrielle Chanel’s most iconic silhouettes: the camellia flower. These dazzling earrings are glamorous and super feminine. The perfect heirloom gift for a wife or daughter.
Coco Crush Bracelet (Mini)
They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and honestly, this Coco Crush bracelet proves it. A sparkling constellation of brilliant-cut diamonds catches the light with every move. It’s effortless, elegant, and exactly the kind of gift that will get worn on repeat, forever.